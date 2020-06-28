What you can buy in Japan for $250,000 or Much Less

In this installment of the what can you buy series, by popular request, we feature homes from around Japan with a listing price of $250,000 (about ¥27 million) or much less.

To put this price point in perspective, according to Tokyo Kantei, the average listing price for a newly built house in the greater Tokyo area in May 2020 was ¥37,710,000 ($352,000). Greater Tokyo includes the city of Tokyo, the Tokyo western suburbs and the prefectures of Chiba, Saitama, and Kanagawa.

Below we feature representative properties from around Japan at the $250,000 price point or much less, including both newly built and renovated properties.

Let’s take a look at the listings!

Renovated house for sale in Nishinari Ward – Osaka – Estimated gross yield of 7.1%

List price: ¥22,800,000 ($213,000)

Highlights: Our first featured property today is being offered for well below our hypothetical target price of about ¥27 million. This is a great example of a renovated property that could be your vacation home in Osaka and double as a rental property when you are not in town.

This is a 55.43 m² (592-sqft) 2LDK renovated house that was originally built in 1949. It has been completely refurbished with modern fixtures and can sleep up to four people in Japanese-style tatami rooms. There is also a small outdoor space. The house is conveniently located in Nishinari Ward near three stations. From here it is about a 20-minute ride to Namba.

The seller/developer estimates potential annual rent for this property at ¥1,920,000, which would put estimated gross yield at about 7.1%.

For more details and photos and to contact the agent (Angel Real Estate Consultancy Japan), please click here: Renovated house for sale in Osaka

List price: ¥26,800,000 ($251,000 USD)

Highlights: Fully renovated in 2019, original built year unknown but earliest record is from 1938. The property for sale is one half of a duplex dubbed a “twin rabbit hutch” by the developer, each half renovated to be distinct from the other.

Located in the Nishijin area of Kyoto, a historic textile district where craftsmen used part of their homes as their workshops.

This home has a 2LDK (2BR) 61.93 m² layout, with a bedroom and storage space on the second floor, a modern kitchen and bath, and a small garden in the back.

For more details and photos and to contact the agent (Hachise Co. Ltd.), please click here: Renovated Kyoto machiya for sale

Spacious, newly constructed house for sale in Kumatori – Osaka – Perfect for a family!

List price: ¥25,800,000 ($241,000 USD)

Highlights: Built in 2019, this spacious 92.53 m² 3SLDK (three bedrooms + storage room + living/dining room) house on a 162.27-sqm lot is located in the town of Kumatori in Osaka prefecture. The property is about a 13-min walk from Kumatori Station on the Hanwa line.

Kumatori has a small town atmosphere but is conveniently located in the greater Osaka region. From Kumatori, it is a 17-min direct ride to Kansai International Airport (KIX). Two major universities (the Osaka University of Tourism and Osaka University of Health and Sports Sciences) are also nearby. From Kumatori Station it is about a 50-min ride to Namba Station in Osaka.

The house itself is spacious, sunny, and inviting. It features 4-parking spaces and an enclosed yard, perfect for families with small children or a summer barbecue! Other family-friendly features include a toilet on the second floor and two storage rooms (one with great built-in shelves).

Public schools, a supermarket and convenience store are all within walking distance.

For more details, photos, and the floorplan and to contact the agent (Real Estate Co., Ltd.), please click here: New house for sale in Kumatori.

New 3LDK House in Beach Resort Town of Zushi – Kanagawa

List price: ¥24,990,000 ($233,000)

Highlights: This is a unique opportunity to buy a brand new (2020) 3LDK house for sale in the popular beach resort town of Zushi in Kanagawa prefecture.

All western-style rooms, large balcony, and one parking space, with a bonus loft.

For more details, photos, and the floor plan and to contact the agent (RE/MAX), please click here: New house for sale in Zushi

4LDK House in Yokosuka – Kanagawa

List price: ¥23,700,000 ($221,000)

Highlights: This is a 88.29 m² 4LDK house for sale for in Yokosuka, Kanagawa, about a 22-min walk from Keikyu Kurihama Station. Built in 2002. One parking space, two toilets (one on second floor). Nearby is the popular Yokosuka Kurihama Flower Park (wth the Godzilla slide and gorgeous flowers in the spring).

For more details, photos, and the floor plan and to contact the agent (Add Value), please click here: 4LDK House for Sale in Yokosuka

Can a foreigner buy property in Japan?

Yes. You can buy property in Japan regardless of your nationality or country of origin. There are also no residency requirements for buying real estate in Japan. Securing financing as a resident foreigner is more complicated. For info on financing, please see “Basic Requirements for Getting a Mortgage as a Foreigner in Japan“.

Lead photo: July 2019, High Speed Train passing Fuji Mountain Background in Summer, Fuji City, Shizuoka, Japan via iStock