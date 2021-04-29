Where do foreigners want to buy homes in Tokyo: April 2021 Edition

In this post, we cover the Top 3 most popular stations for people searching for properties for sale on realestate.co.jp as April winds to a close. The ranking below is based on an analysis of property listings in the Tokyo 23 Wards that people viewed and inquired about. For the March 2021 ranking, please see this post: Where do foreigners want to buy homes in Tokyo? March 2021 Edition.

Coming in number one this month is Roppongi, taking the top place from Kachidoki in the March 2021 ranking.

Surrounded by the foreign embassy and ex-pat dense neighborhoods of Azabu to the south and Akasaka to the north, Roppongi is the central Tokyo district known for its iconic nightlife scene and more recently the upmarket, international standard Roppongi Hills and Tokyo Midtown mega-complexes. For many in the international community, Roppongi is also considered Tokyo’s premiere upscale shopping, arts, entertainment and residential district.

Roppongi is a unique mix of down-market and up-market, where people go to party the night away; but it’s also home to Tokyo’s most luxurious urban re-development projects and some of the city’s most expensive residential real estate.

Hundreds of foreigner-friendly bars, clubs, and restaurants are packed into several hectic square blocks roughly bordered by the upscale developments of Roppongi Hills to the west, Tokyo Midtown to the north, and the ARK Hills buildings and the Tokyo Metro Namboku subway line to the east.

Roppongi’s association with the international community began after WWII when the US military and Allied government officials occupied a number of facilities in the neighborhood.

Starting in the late 1960s, Roppongi became a hub for Tokyo’s entertainment elite and both Japanese and foreigners flocked to the area for its night scene; and its reputation as a foreigner-friendly area grew as many embassies and headquarters of international corporations were established in the area.

When the bubble burst in the late 1980s many of Roppongi’s small clubs and restaurants were forced to shut down.

Roppongi’s character changed significantly starting in the early 2000s when the Izumi Garden Tower and Roppongi Hills complexes were completed in 2002 and 2003, respectively. These developments brought high-end office and condominium space to Roppongi for the first time.

Roppongi has also developed a reputation as a cultural center. The National Art Center is Japan’s largest art museum, and together with Roppongi Hills’ Mori Art Museum and Tokyo Midtown’s Suntory Museum of Art form the Art Triangle Roppongi.

These complexes, along with Tokyo Midtown, which opened in 2006, has changed the face of Roppongi from not just a nighttime entertainment district but to an upmarket retail, leisure and residential neighborhood that is home to some of the city’s top international companies.

Roppongi Hills Residence

An overview of Roppongi would not be complete without a brief mention of the Roppongi Hills Residences, located in the Roppongi Hills complex. The residences consist of four buildings. Residences A and B have apartments that are sometimes available on the “for sale” market. Residence C is only for rent, and Residence D is a serviced apartment complex.

The Roppongi Hills Residence C Tower is considered by many Tokyoites to be one of the premier places to live and work in the city because of its many amenities, including, of course, its location in the Roppongi Hills Complex.

Learn more: Roppongi Area Guide

See current For Sale listings: Roppongi Apartments

Why Omotesando?

Neighborhood Highlights

Omotesando is a trendy, upscale neighborhood very close to the sprawling urban center of Shibuya.

Well-known as a fashion capital of Tokyo, particularly for name-brand and luxury brands.

Omotesando Hills is a very modern shopping complex which is home to a wide variety of apparel and fashion brands.

Ura-Harajuku (narrow streets that exist between Harajuku and Omotesando) are hip, less traveled streets that offer a different side of urban style.

Plenty of cafes and restaurants in the area to choose from when meeting with friends.

Very attractive neighborhood for those looking for a stylish neighborhood close to English-friendly shops and services and near the headquarters of many global companies.

Learn more: Omotesando Area Guide

See current For Sale listings: Omotesando apartments

Why Sangenjaya?

Sangenjaya (sometimes referred to as Sancha) is one of the most popular residential neighborhoods in Setagaya Ward. While Jiyugaoka is known for its European-inspired cafe culture and sweets shops; and Futako-Tamagawa for its modern urban convenienes, Sancha has known for its convenient, laid back residential vibe and thriving local food scene.

The area has a reputation for being quite livable, with a selection of multiple 24 hour supermarkets and for being just two stops from Shibuya Station (one stop if you catch an express train). Sangenjaya is also known by locals as a foodie’s dream town, since there are a lot of independent, local restaurants that have cemented themselves into the community.

Learn more: Sangenjaya Area Guide

See current For Sale listings: Sangenjaya apartments

Featured Bilingual Agents

All of the agents who list properties on realestate.co.jp are bilingual in Japanese and English. Some agents can also handle inquiries in Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, and other languages. Please click on the links below to see their listings:

Yes. You can buy property in Japan regardless of your nationality or country of origin. There are also no residency requirements for buying real estate in Japan. Securing financing as a resident foreigner is more complicated. For info on financing, please see “Basic Requirements for Getting a Mortgage as a Foreigner in Japan“.

Please see our seminar page for a current list of seminars on: how to buy a home in Japan, investing in Japanese real estate for beginners, how to apply for permanent residency in Japan, how to sell property in Japan, and much more.

Please see this article for information on: Getting a property loan as a foreigner in Japan

Please see our step-by-step guide: Guide to Buying Property in Japan

See how much you can borrow and your monthly payments in yen: Yen Mortgage Loan Calculator

For information about purchase and brokerage fees: Breakdown of real estate purchase fees and taxes in Japan

Need to know: Earthquake building codes and technology in Japan

Real Estate Japan is pleased to offer free, no obligation appraisals for owners of property in Japan. Please click here and fill out the form: How much is my property worth?

7 situations when you should consider selling your investment property in Japan

Homeowners in Japan can expect lower property taxes in 2021

2021 mortgage loan tax deduction rules for homeowners in Japan

Lead photo: Cherry blossoms in Roppongi, iStock 1166345904, Credit:kanzilyou