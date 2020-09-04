Where do foreigners want to buy homes in Tokyo: August 2020 Edition

In this post, we present the Top 5 most popular stations for people searching for properties for sale on realestate.co.jp in August 2020. The ranking below is based on an analysis of property listings in the Tokyo 23 Wards that people viewed and inquired about. For the 2019 annual ranking, please see this post: Where do foreigners want to buy homes in Tokyo?

Why Hatagaya?

The neighborhood of Hatagaya lies in the northwestern section of Shibuya Ward. Similar to the surrounding neighborhoods of Hatsudai and Sasazuka, Hatagaya is a very popular neighborhood for commuters looking to stay close to Shinjuku. Located to the west of Shinjuku’s busy and dense commercial district, residents will find it very easy to head into downtown Shinjuku for commuting or exploring Tokyo’s nightlife.

Learn more: Hatagaya Area Guide

See current For Sale listings: Hatgaya apartments

Why Nakai?

Nakai is a somewhat upscale residential neighborhood in Shinjuku Ward, lying to the west of Takadanobaba and north of Ochiai. It offers subdued residential living within a few stops of major hub stations, including Takadanobaba (a major commuter hub in western Tokyo and home to Waseda University and many Japanese language schools) and Shinjuku.

There are, in fact, two Nakai Stations, one on the Seibu Shinjuku line and one on the Toei Oedo line. The two stations are separated by a two-minute walk through a shopping street.

Amenities in the Nakai neighborhood include Seibo Hospital (which is known for its staff’s ability to accommodate English-speaking patients). The Myoshoji River runs east west through this neighborhood passing by the station.

See current For Sale listings: Properties for sale in Nakai

Why Omotesando?

Neighborhood Highlights

Omotesando is a trendy, upscale neighborhood very close to the sprawling urban center of Shibuya.

Well-known as a fashion capital of Tokyo, particularly for name-brand and luxury brands.

Omotesando Hills is a very modern shopping complex which is home to a wide variety of apparel and fashion brands.

Ura-Harajuku (narrow streets that exist between Harajuku and Omotesando) are hip, less traveled streets that offer a different side of urban style.

Plenty of cafes and restaurants in the area to choose from when meeting with friends.

Very attractive neighborhood for those looking for a stylish neighborhood close to English-friendly shops and services and near the headquarters of many global companies.

Learn more: Omotesando Area Guide

See current For Sale listings: Omotesando apartments

Why Roppongi?

Roppongi is a unique mix of down-market (at night) and up-market (in the daytime), where locals and foreigners go to party after hours. It is also home to Tokyo’s most luxurious urban re-development projects (including Roppongi Hills and Tokyo Midtown), some of the city’s most expensive residential real estate, and a global business district.

Many international companies have offices in the area: Barclays Capital, Goldman Sachs, Google, and SAS Institute, among others. This results in Roppongi’s population being quite global compared to other parts of Tokyo. Expat and international families tend to rate Roppongi rather highly in terms of livability due to the abundance of establishments offering English services.

Learn more: Roppongi Area Guide

See current For Sale listings: Roppongi Apartments

Why Hiroo?

Hiroo is a wealthy neighborhood in Shibuya Ward, home to many international embassies. This gives it a unique international twist that is quite special in Tokyo. Ex-pat families enjoy the livability in the area for its many international schools and English-friendly shops and services.

Learn more: Hiroo Area Guide

See current For Sale listings: Hiroo apartments

Lead photo: Building in Omotesando, iStock