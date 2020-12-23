Where do foreigners want to buy homes in Tokyo: December 2020 Edition

In this post, we present the Top 5 most popular stations for people searching for properties for sale on realestate.co.jp as we head into the last part of December 2020. The ranking below is based on an analysis of property listings in the Tokyo 23 Wards that people viewed and inquired about. For the 2019 annual ranking, please see this post: Where do foreigners want to buy homes in Tokyo?

Thus far in December, locations on the Yamanote line have dominated the Top Five, with four out of the Top Five being major stations on Tokyo’s main loop line. Please see the details below!

Why Yoyogi?

Yoyogi is a highly sought after upscale residential neighborhood that perfectly combines proximity to green space and city-center conveniences. The neighborhood borders Shinjuku to the south and Shibuya Ward to the north.

It is most closely associated with Yoyogi Park. Located adjacent to Harajuku and Meiji Shrine, Yoyogi Park is one of Tokyo’s largest city parks and is known for its huge green spaces, ponds and forested areas, as well as the many summer festivals held there. The National Stadium (the main venue for the 1964 Tokyo Olympics and scheduled to be the main venue for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games) is also located in Yoyogi.

Yoyogi is very family-friendly (and pet-friendly) neighborhood but young couples and single people will also enjoy its many pedestrian-friendly streets and excellent eateries and cafes.

From an in-depth guide to Yoyogi, please see: Yoyogi Area Guide

Making a reappearance in the Top 5 after a few months absence (please see: Buying a home in Tokyo as a foreigner: October 2020 Edition) is Shinjuku!

Shinjuku is the name of a ward, neighborhood, and not just one but numerous train stations in Tokyo.

In 2016, an average of 3.37 million passengers passed through JR Shinjuku Station, making it the busiest train station in the world. Shinjuku is also a city unto itself. It offers endless shopping, dining, and entertainment options, from low-brow to high-end. If you are looking for proximity to urban conveniences, Shinjuku should be at the top of your list.

With JR Shinjuku Station at the center, the main residential areas clockwise around the station are:

North: Okubo — Tokyo’s most well-known Korea Town Northeast: Kabukicho — Gritty, touristy, nightlife East: Shinjuku San-Chome — Mid- to high-end residential Southeast: Shinjuku Gyoen — Bordering Shinjuku National Garden to the north — Desirable, relaxed, high-end Southeast: Sendagaya — Bordering Shinjuku National Garden to the south — Artsy, cultural, Olympic Stadium South: Yoyogi – Yoyogi Park, high-end residential, very popular with western expats, family-friendly West: Nishi Shinjuku – Tokyo’s skyscraper district, Shinjuku as presented in “Lost in Translation”

Learn more: Shinjuku Area Guide

A foodie’s paradise, Ebisu is famous for its wide range of dining options and the beautiful city-in-a-city of Yebisu Garden Place. Consistently ranked as one of Tokyok’s most desirable residential neighborhoods, Ebisu is a high-end but laid back area situated near Shibuya and very popular with ex-pat residents. Proximity to the headquarters of many global companies, nearby embassies and high livability are major draws.

Learn more: Ebisu Area Guide

Why Shibuya?

Shibuya is everything to everyone. Every little neighborhood around the station has its own vibe. It runs the gamut from low-cost single-room studios to luxurious seven-bedroom manors. Street food to Michelin-starred gourmet dining. Back alley smoking areas to young, fashionable vape cafes. Mass market department stores to one-of-a-kind designer boutiques. It’s every aspect of Tokyo life distilled into one location.

Learn more: Shibuya Area Guide

