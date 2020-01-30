Where do foreigners want to buy homes in Tokyo? Here are the Top 5 Most Popular Stations

In this post, we present the Top 5 most popular stations for people searching for properties for sale on realestate.co.jp in 2019. The ranking below is based on an analysis of property listings in the Tokyo 23 Wards that people viewed and inquired about.

The rankings

First, let’s answer a basic (and very frequently asked!) question: Can a foreigner even buy property in Japan?

Yes. There are no legal restrictions on buying property in Japan for foreigners. Foreigners are only responsible for providing a written notification to the Bank of Japan within 20 days of purchase of real property.

There is no need to have citizenship or even a residence visa to buy a house in Japan. However, buying property in Japan does not entitle the purchaser to receive a Japan residence visa.

Where do foreigners want to buy homes in Tokyo?

Why Omotesando?

Neighborhood Highlights

Omotesando is a trendy, upscale neighborhood very close to the sprawling urban center of Shibuya.

Well-known as a fashion capital of Tokyo, particularly for name-brand and luxury brands.

Omotesando Hills is a very modern shopping complex which is home to a wide variety of apparel and fashion brands.

Ura-Harajuku (narrow streets that exist between Harajuku and Omotesando) are hip, less traveled streets that offer a different side of urban style.

Plenty of cafes and restaurants in the area to choose from when meeting with friends.

Very attractive neighborhood for those looking for a stylish neighborhood close to English-friendly shops and services and near the headquarters of many global companies.

Why Azabu Juban?

Home to numerous embassies, excellent public and international schools, quiet narrow streets, expat-dense, international influences vie with Edo-period appeal. Popular with expats and cosmopolitan Japanese alike, Azabu Juban is a family-friendly neighborhood that boasts top-class amenities.

Why Meguro?

Meguro is considered a very desirable residential neighborhood among both Japanese and non-Japanese. There are many luxury condominium buildings and single-family homes catering to high-end residents. Meguro is primarily known as a residential area that’s convenient for getting to bigger stations like Shibuya and Ebisu. But it’s distinctly calmer, quieter and far more livable than many other parts of the city. The neighborhood is famous for the gorgeous cherry blossoms that bloom along the Meguro River in the spring, an abundance of green space, designer boutiques, and an artsy, laid back atmosphere.

Why Hiroo?

Hiroo is a wealthy neighborhood in Shibuya Ward, home to many international embassies. This gives it a unique international twist that is quite special in Tokyo. Ex-pat families enjoy the livability in the area for its many international schools and English-friendly shops and services.

Why Shibuya?

Shibuya is everything to everyone. Every little neighborhood around the station has its own vibe. It runs the gamut from low-cost single-room studios to luxurious seven-bedroom manors. Street food to Michelin-starred gourmet dining. Back alley smoking areas to young, fashionable vape cafes. Mass market department stores to one-of-a-kind designer boutiques. It’s every aspect of Tokyo life distilled into one location.

