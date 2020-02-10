Where do foreigners want to buy homes in Tokyo? January 2020 Top Station Ranking

In this post, we present the Top 5 most popular stations for people searching for properties for sale on realestate.co.jp in January 2020. The ranking below is based on an analysis of property listings in the Tokyo 23 Wards that people viewed and inquired about. For the 2019 annual ranking, please see this post: Where do foreigners want to buy homes in Tokyo?

Key Takeaways

The rise of…Mita! Mita, which did not make the Top 10 list in the 2019 annual ranking was the most popular station for people looking to buy property on Real Estate Japan in January. See below for details on this not so under-the-radar neighborhood. Keep an eye on the Shinagawa Station area and Shinagawa Ward, in general. Apartment buyers in January voted their interest with views and inquiries on properties in the greater Shinagawa area, consistent with broader market trends. Shinagawa is in the midst of a major urban redevelopment project, including a new JR Yamanote/Keihin-Tohoku line station that will open between Tamachi and Shinagawa this March.

Why Mita?

Mita did not rank in the 2019 list of popular stations for home buyers in Tokyo. But home buyers in Tokyo who aren’t already familiar with this bustling central neighborhood may want to consider whether it might fit their purchase criteria.

Mita is both a district in Minato Ward and the name of a station on the Toei Asakusa and Toei Mita subway lines. The Tokyo Bay waterfront borders Mita to the east, Shinagawa to the south, Azabu Juban to the northwest, and Tokyo Tower, Akabanebashi, and Shiba Park to the north.

Mita Station is near the entrance to Tamachi Station, a stop on the JR Yamanote and Keihin-Tohoku lines. For this reason, when Tokyo locals say “Mita Station” they can also mean the Tamachi-Mita area. The Mita district was historically home to feudal lords (daimyo) in the Edo-period.

Today it is known as a busy commercial and high-end residential district and is home to many corporate headquarters and condominium buildings. The headquarters of NEC, the Japanese electronics giant, and Keio University, a leading research university and the country’s oldest institution of modern higher education in located in Mita (pictured in the lead photo). In the last few years, the Tamachi-Mita area has also attracted numerous HR, design, and IT start-up companies. A number of embassies are also located in Mita, including the Embassy of Australia and the Embassy of Italy.

The neighborhood is not as well known as the iconic ex-pat dense areas of Minato, including Akasaka, Aoyama, Azabu Juban, Omotesando, Roppongi, and Shirokane. But, in fact, it enjoys an enviable location for ease of transport (being a stop on both major subway lines and JR lines). In March 2020, Takanawa Gateway Station, the newest station on the JR Yamaonte line, will open to the public, bringing even more conveniences and commuters to the Shinagawa-Tamachi and Mita neighborhoods.

Why Azabu Juban?

Home to numerous embassies, excellent public and international schools, quiet narrow streets, expat-dense, international influences vie with Edo-period appeal. Popular with expats and cosmopolitan Japanese alike, Azabu Juban is a family-friendly neighborhood that boasts some of the best amenities that the city offers.

In the 2019 annual ranking of most popular stations for Tokyo home buyers, Azabu Juban took the number two spot. This is a historic, centrally located, and high-end neighborhood in Minato Ward, with high-grade condominium properties. Demand by domestic and international buyers is likely to remain strong.

Why Omotesando?

On realestate.co.jp, Omotesando topped the 2019 annual ranking of most popular stations for Tokyo home buyers.

Omotesando, located in central Minato Ward, is a highly desirable residential neighborhood for Japanese and foreigners who want to be at the center of chic, convenient, and international living in Tokyo. Housing options tend towards single-family homes and low-rise brand-name condominiums. Just off of Omotsando Avenue, you will find quiet residential areas: Jingu-mae (to the west) and Minami Aoyama (t0 the east) that are perfect for ex-pat families.

Omotesando is, of course, also the center of luxury fashion brands and home to Tokyo’s best examples of cutting edge “human-scale” architecture. Shopping and dining options run the gamut from the offerings of Omotesando Hills to small boutiques and cafes dotted throughout the neighborhood.

Why Roppongi?

Roppongi did not rank in the 2019 list of top five popular stations for home buyers in Tokyo, but was in the Top Ten.

Roppongi is a unique mix of down-market (at night) and up-market (in the daytime). This is where locals and foreigners go to party after hours. It is also home to Tokyo’s most luxurious urban re-development projects (including Roppongi Hills and Tokyo Midtown), some of the city’s most expensive residential real estate, and a global business district.

Many international companies have offices in the area: Barclays Capital, Goldman Sachs, Google, and SAS Institute, among others. This results in Roppongi’s population being quite global compared to other parts of Tokyo. Expat and international families tend to rate Roppongi rather highly in terms of livability due to the abundance of establishments offering English services.

#5 Four-Way Tie for Fifth Place!

# 5 Meguro

Wards: Shinagawa and Meguro

In the 2019 annual ranking, Meguro came in third. Demand by domestic and foreign buyers will likely continue to be healthy. This is one of the few central Tokyo neighborhoods with an abundance of green space and low- and mid-rise apartment options.

#5 Omori

Ward: Ota

Omori is a neighborhood and major stop on the JR Keihin-Tohoku line. It is very popular with people commuting to Shinagawa and also convenient for families who want to live between Tokyo and Kanagawa prefecture (Yokohama).

#5 Tachiaigawa

Ward: Shinagawa

Tachiaigawa is a stop on the Keikyu Main line. It is two stops from Shinagawa by limited express and a stop on the Keikyu Airport Express line to Haneda. The northern terminus of the Keikyu Main line is Sengakuji, which will be within walking distance of the new JR Yamanote/Keihin-Tohoku station. This will make the Tamachi, Sengakuji, and Mita area into a hub for people flying into and out of Haneda and transiting to central Tokyo.

#5 Meiji Jingumae

Ward: Shibuya

Meiji Jingu (Shrine) and adjacent Yoyogi Park are major landmarks in Shibuya Ward and one of the few large forested areas in central Tokyo.

Meiji Jingumae (which means “in front of Meiji Shrine) is a stop on the Tokyo Metro Chiyoda and Fukutoshin lines.

The Yoyogi area, in which Meiji Jingu is located, is a highly sought after, upscale residential neighborhood. For an in-depth guide, please see the Yoyogi Area Guide.

Lead photo: Old Keio University Library, Minato Ward, Tokyo via Wikimedia Commons