Where foreigners want to buy homes in Tokyo – February 2022

In this post, we cover the Top 5 most popular stations for people searching for properties for sale on realestate.co.jp as we close out February. There was a clear number one and a four-way tie for second place!
The ranking below is based on an analysis of property listings in the Tokyo 23 Wards that people viewed and inquired about.
#1 Asakusa
Train lines: Tobu Skytree (Isesaki) line, Toei Asakusa line, Tokyo Metro Ginza line
- Asakusa is the northern terminal station on Tokyo’s very first subway line, now the Ginza line.
Ward: Taito
Coming in at number one this month is the bustling, traditional neighborhood of Asakusa!
Asakusa is a history-rich neighborhood in eastern Tokyo. It is also one of the city’s top tourist destinations, as it is home to Sensoji Temple, Tokyo’s oldest temple. In the Edo period, Asakusa was an entertainment district and indeed, it still retains much of the traditional look and feel of old Tokyo.
It is a very livable neighborhood due to the many shops in the area and its proximity to the major transportation and entertainment hub of Ueno. Asakusa is also just one stop from Tokyo SkyTree, the second tallest tower in the world and the huge, adjacent Tokyo Solamachi (SkyTree Town) shopping and entertainment complex, which has over 300 retail shops and restaurants. On Real Estate Japan, we have buyers looking for properties for their own use and for investment properties, as this neighborhood is very popular with tourists.
For an in-depth guide to Asakusa, please see: Asakusa Area Guide.
#2 (Tie) Higashi Mukojima
Train lines: Tobu Skytree (Isesaki) line
Ward: Sumida
At number two this month is the Higashi Mukojima neighborhood, located on the Tokyu SkyTree (Isesaki) line, between the Sumida and Arakawa rivers.
Higashi Mukojima Station is not a major station but enjoys a very convenient location on the Tobu SkyTree line and is just three stops from Tokyo SkyTree and four stops from Asakusa (which came in number one this month in the rankings, as described above!).
#2 (Tie) Yahiro
Train lines: Keisei Oshiage line
Ward: Sumida
At number three this month is another neighborhood in northeast Tokyo’s Sumida Ward. Yahiro is on the Keisei Oshiage line, right by the Arakawa River.
This is a quiet residential neighborhood near the parks and pedestrian and bicycle paths along the Arakawa but has excellent access to Oshiage (two stops away). Oshiage is one of the major transportation hubs in eastern Tokyo, with three lines having stops there (Tokyo Asakusa, Tobu SkyTree, Tokyo Metro Hanzomon line).
#2 (Tie) Tsukishima
Train lines: Tokyo Metro Yurakucho line, Toei Oedo line
Ward: Chuo
The Tsukishima neighborhood has been very popular with buyers in the last few years and regularly appeared in Real Estate Japan’s top three lists of popular neighborhoods in 2021.
Tsukishima is just a stone’s throw away from Kachidoki, another hot neighborhood in the Tokyo Bay area.
Tsukishima Station offers great connections to central downtown connections, via the Tokyo Metro Yurakucho Line and the Toei Oedo Line.
From Tsukishima Station on the Toei Oedo line, commuters also have quick direct access to down Tokyo locations. For example, Azabu Juban, Roppongi, Aoyama Itchome, Yoyogi, and Shinjuku are all on the Oedo line. It is about a 24-min direct ride to Shinjuku from Tsukishima.
On the northern tip of the island around Ishikawajima Park, there are a handful of high-rise tower condominiums, many of which were built in the 1990s and early 2000s. These are all-inclusive developments with hotel-like amenities, walking paths, and sweeping views of Tokyo from the higher-level units. Medical clinics, gyms, and supermarkets are all either nearby or on-site. These high-rise towers are located about a 6 to 8-minute walk to Tsukishima Station. They include:
- River City 21 Century Park Tower (Built in 1989)
- City Front Tower (1991)
- Sky Light Tower (1993)
- Century Park Tower (1999)
- River City 21 East Towers 2 (2000)
#2 (Tie) Naka Meguro
Train lines: Tokyu Toyoko line, Tokyo Metro Hibiya line
Ward: Meguro
Naka Meguro is one of the most popular residential areas in central Tokyo, for both Japanese and foreigners. It offers a relaxed atmosphere in a central location, an abundance of green space, cherry blossoms along the Meguro River, designer boutiques, and artistic character. This is a high-end residential neighborhood that is unique for offering excellent location combined with a subdue atmosphere in lush, green surroundings.
From Meguro Station on the Yamanote line:
— 12 minute direct ride to Shinjuku
— 5 minute direct ride to Shibuya
— 18 minute direct ride to Tokyo
