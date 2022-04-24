Where foreigners want to buy homes outside Tokyo — April 2022

This month on Real Estate Japan we saw a big jump in inquiries for For Sale properties in both the Tokyo metropolitan area and outside the capital, especially in Osaka.

In this post, we share the three most popular places outside Tokyo, ranked in terms of views and inquiries on For Sale properties. This month, the top areas are all located in Osaka!

Coming in at number one this month is Tengachaya Station on the Nankai Main and Koya lines in Nishinari Ward, Osaka.

Tengachaya is a very convenient station for commuting in Osaka and getting around Kansai.

It is the terminal station of the southern end of the Sakaisuji Line. All trains of the Nankai Main line and the Koya line stop at Tengachaya.

From Tengachaya you also have a direct connection to Kansai International Airport via the Nankai line or Nankai Limited Express (about a 35-min direct ride).

Tengachaya also offers very easy access to Osaka Station (about 23-minutes). From Tengachaya, it is about a 500-meter walk to Kishinosato Station on the Yotsubashi line and from there it is about a 15-min direct ride to Osaka Station.

The neighborhood is also just south of Tennoji (home to Japan’s tallest skyscraper, tons of shopping and dining, and a huge park). It is about a 10-min metro ride to Tennoji or about a 30-min walk (about 2.5-kilometers).

It is also just three stops from Tengachaya to Namba, a major transportation hub and the city’s premier entertainment district and a popular tourist destination.

Tengachaya is very central and developed, with a supermarket (Gyomu Super) and shopping center (Shop Nankai Tengachaya) right by the station, as well as the usual convenience stores. The Nishinari Ward Office is also just south of Tengachaya station, near Kishinosato Station.

Tie #2 Kishinosato, Osaka

Tied for number two this month is Kishinosato Station on the subway Yotsubashi line.

Kishinosato is just a stone’s throw from Tengachaya Station (above, which ranked number one this month!). It is about a 500-meter walk from Kishinosato Station to the Tengachaya Station, which gives you access to the metro Sakaisuji and the Nankai Main and Koya lines.

From Kishinosato, it is about a 15-min direct ride to Osaka Station.

Like its neighboring station, Kishinosato offers many urban conveniences, including being home to Nishinari Ward Office, the Nishinari Kumin (Citizen’s) Center, and the Osaka Philharmonic Hall. There is also a nice park, Tengachaya Park, near the station with many trees and a walking path. It is a great local spot for cherry blossom viewing in the spring.

Tied at number two this month is Suminodo Station on the Gakkentoshi line in the city of Daito, Osaka.

Daito is an eastern bedroom community of Osaka. From Suminodo Station, it is about a 35-min commute to Osaka and Umeda Stations in Osaka.

Suminodo is a very convenient residential neighborhood, with its own branch of the Keihan department store, Pop Town Suminodo (with four stories of outlets plus a rooftop parking lot, gym, supermarket and office space, a large park (Suehiro Park), and a pleasant location near the Neya River.

Tied for number three is Namba!

Namba is one of Osaka’s two main transportation hubs and city centers. It is also one of Japan’s main tourist destinations, as the home to Namba Parks (a multi-level shopping, dining and entertainment complex, filled with greenery), Dotonbori, and Den Den Town, to name just a few of the area’s more well-known destinations.

Tied for number three is Shinsaibashi Station on the Midosuji line. Shinsaibashi is just one stop south of Namba on the Midosuji line.

Shinsaibashi is one of the most popular commercial areas in Osaka, with an endless number of stores from high-end retailers to chic international brands. The iconic Shinsaibashi-suji shopping arcade runs for 580 meters and contains roughly 180 stores, including major department stores, brand retailers, independent fashion boutiques, teashops, and cafes.

Lead photo: Osaka, Japan – June 17, 2019 : Traveling on Dotonbori in evening, crowded people shopping and dinner on this famous street via iStock 1160667971 Credit:YiuCheung

