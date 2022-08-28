Where Foreigners Want to Buy Homes Outside Tokyo – August 2022

This month on Real Estate Japan we are continuing to see a significant increase in inquiries on For Sale properties throughout Japan, from Hokkaido to Fukuoka.

In this post, we share the five most popular wards and cities outside Tokyo, ranked in terms of views and inquiries on For Sale properties.

At pole position this month is Higashiyama Ward, Kyoto!

Higashiyama (literally “East Mountain”) Ward is best known for the district by the same name, which is located on the lower slopes of the eastern mountains and is one of the city’s best preserved historic districts. The streets in Higashiyama are lined with small shops, cafes and restaurants which have been catering to tourists for hundreds of years.

Coming in at number two this month is the lovely seaside city of Yokohama.

Yokohama is the capital of Kanagawa prefecture and the second most populous city in Japan, with a population of about 3.7 million people. It lies about 35-kilometers south of Tokyo or about a twenty-minute train ride to Tokyo Station.

It contains a large Chinatown with hundreds of Chinese restaurants and shops and is also known for Sankei-en Garden, a botanical park containing preserved Japanese residences from different eras and the seaside Minato Mirai shopping and entertainment district, site of the 296-meter high Landmark Tower (Wikipedia).

It is also a very livable city and many people commute into Tokyo from Yokohama to work. In recent years, it frequently tops the rankings of “most popular places to live” surveys done by Japanese real estate companies. Yokohama also has a thriving Western foreign community, and there are numerous international schools and companies headquartered there.

On Real Estate Japan, our in-house search and inquiry data has shown an increasing trend among foreign buyers and investors interested in purchasing property in the city.

At number three this month is Suminoe Ward, Osaka.

Suminoe ward stretches along the southwest border of the city. It is the largest land area of all wards in Osaka, and includes about half of the Osaka Bay harbor area.

Suminoe covers several linked islands and some parts of the ward are semi-industrial, but it is also known for the peaceful, protected marshland at Nanko Bird Sanctuary and popular angling spot Nanko Fishing Gardens.

The ward government is also trying to develop the Kitagaya neighborhood (located near the old Namura shipyard) into a “creative village” for artists, art organizations and creators by providing cultural facilities and properties (vacant houses and factories) at reasonable rent.

Coming in at number four is Chuo Ward in the city of Fukuoka.

Fukuoka is the capital of Fukuoka prefecture and sits on the northern shore of Kyushu. It offers a very livable, sub-tropical climate, beautiful scenery, and a rich local culture.

It also has a growing population, which is counter to the general population trend in most of Japan’s regional cities.

The city of Fukuoka is also vying to become Japan’s answer to Silicon Valley.

In 2014, Fukuoka was designated by Japan’s central government a national strategic zone for start-ups, which allows the city to cut corporate taxes for new businesses and to create a special visa for foreign entrepreneurs. As a national strategic zone, Fukuoka has also been able to relax city planning rules to re-develop the city center.

Please see this article for more in-depth information on Fukuoka and 3 reasons by people are buying real estate in Fukuoka.

Otaru, a port city on Hokkaido, is located northwest of Sapporo on Ishikari Bay. The city is known for glassworks, music boxes and sake distilleries. Completed in 1923, the Otaru Canal is now lined with cafes and shops in converted old warehouses and is one of the city’s main tourist attractions.

Lead photo: traditional streets of Higashiyama, Kyoto. Photo credit: iStock/shimikenta

Bilingual Agents

All of the agents who list properties on realestate.co.jp are bilingual in Japanese and English. Some agents can also handle inquiries in Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, and other languages. Please click on the links below to see their listings: