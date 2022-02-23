Where foreigners want to buy homes outside Tokyo – February 2022

February has been a very strong month on Real Estate Japan for For Sale inquiries, with a lot of buyer interest in the northern and eastern wards of Tokyo, but as always, there has been a significant number of inquiries outside the capital.

In this post, we share the three most popular places outside Tokyo, ranked in terms of views and inquiries on For Sale properties.

Coming in at number this month is the culturally rich neighborhood around Kiyomizu Gojo Station, in Higashiyama Ward, Kyoto.

Kyoto is a perennial favorite for people looking for a first or second home or investment property in Japan, but the Higashiyama area is especially popular because of its proximity to the most popular attractions the city has to offer.

The area around Kiyomizu Gojo is home to many of the city’s most well-known attractions, including Kiyomizu-dera (Temple), Sanjusangendo (Temple), Yasaka Shrine, and the Kyoto National Museum.

About a 15-minute walk north of the station is Gion, Kyoto’s world-renowned geisha district and just west is the Kamogawa (river), a popular walking area and summer-time dining spot, when the riverside restaurants open their decks to open-air dining.

On Real Estate Japan, our partner agents offer a range of property types in this area, including detached houses, renovated machiya (traditional town houses), apartments, whole building hotel/ryokan and land only.

At number two this month is the Minamikata station area, which also includes Nishinakajima Minamikata station.

Minamikata is a station on the Hankyu Kyoto line located in Yodogawa Ward, Osaka. It is also as an interchange for Nishinakajima Minamigata station on the Osaka Municipal Subway Midosuji line.

This is a very central neighborhood, bordering the Yodogawa River Park Nishi-Nakajima to the north and just a 10-minute walk (or a 3-minute subway ride) from Shin Osaka station. Shin Osaka is a major transportation hub in western Japan and the western terminus of the Tokaido shinkansen line from Tokyo. This makes the neighborhood very convenient for residents, tourists and business people who want to be in a very accessible location.

#3 Hakone – Hakone Yumoto

At number three this month is another perennial favorite: Hakone. Hakone is a mountainous town located in Fuji-Hakone-Izu National Park, about 87-km southwest of Tokyo, is known for its hot springs resorts (onsen) and views of the iconic volcano Mount Fuji. It is a popular day- and weekend-trip destination for Tokyo residents.

On Real Estate Japan, you can find a range of properties for sale in Hakone, from resort-style homes surrounded by nature, to apartments in condominium complexes closer to the center of town.

