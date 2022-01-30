Where foreigners want to buy homes outside Tokyo – January 2022

On Real Estate Japan we are having a good start to 2022, with most interest in For Sale properties concentrated in Tokyo 23 Wards, but also a significant number of inquiries outside the capital.

In this post, we share the three most popular places outside Tokyo, ranked in terms of views and inquiries on For Sale properties.

Coming in at number one to start off the year is the lovely city of Kamakura!

Kamakura is a coastal city in Kanagawa prefecture, located just south Tokyo. In Japan’s medieval era, Kamakura was the de facto capital of Japan from 1185 to 133, as the seat of the Kamakura shogunate.

Today, Kamakura is a popular historic site and resort destination, as well as being a residential district conveniently located about an hour train ride to Tokyo.

The city is home to over 100 temples and shrines, as well as the famous Great Buddha of Kotoku-in Temple. The Daibutsu (Great Buddha) is a roughly 13-meter high bronze statute that still stands after a 15th-century tsunami.

Kamakura also has popular hiking trails and very accessible beaches, including Yuigahama Beach on Sagami Bay, which is known as a surfing spot.

On Real Estate Japan, our partner agents list a range of mid- to high-end properties for sale in Kamakura, including single-family homes, condominiums, and spacious resort properties.

At number two is Honmachi Station on the subway Midosuji line.

Honmachi is a very central station, located just two stops from Umeda Station.

Umeda is Osaka’s premiere shopping and entertainment district and the city’s busiest transportation hub. It’s almost impossible to visit the city or Kansai, in general, without transiting through this area.

#3 Sagamihara – Fuchinobe Station

Coming in third is Fuchinobe Station in the popular residential suburb of Sagamihara, Kanagawa.

Sagamihara is a city of about 723,000 people, located south fo Hachoji, west of Yokohama, and north of Kanagawa. It is a popular residential area for people working in Yokohama and Tokyo.

