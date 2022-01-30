Where foreigners want to buy homes outside Tokyo – January 2022

On Real Estate Japan we are having a good start to 2022, with most interest in For Sale properties concentrated in Tokyo 23 Wards, but also a significant number of inquiries outside the capital.

In this post, we share the three most popular places outside Tokyo, ranked in terms of views and inquiries on For Sale properties.

#1 Kamakura

Coming in at number one to start off the year is the lovely city of Kamakura!

Kamakura, Japan – July 31, 2015: Daibutsu. The Great Buddha of Kotokuin Temple in Kamakura, via iStock 544582898 Photo credit: Shootdiem

Kamakura is a coastal city in Kanagawa prefecture, located just south Tokyo. In Japan’s medieval era, Kamakura was the de facto capital of Japan from 1185 to 133, as the seat of the Kamakura shogunate.

Today, Kamakura is a popular historic site and resort destination, as well as being a residential district conveniently located about an hour train ride to Tokyo.

The city is home to over 100 temples and shrines, as well as the famous Great Buddha of Kotoku-in Temple. The Daibutsu (Great Buddha) is a roughly 13-meter high bronze statute that still stands after a 15th-century tsunami.

Kamakura also has popular hiking trails and very accessible beaches, including Yuigahama Beach on Sagami Bay, which is known as a surfing spot.

Properties for sale in Kamakura

On Real Estate Japan, our partner agents list a range of mid- to high-end properties for sale in Kamakura, including single-family homes, condominiums, and spacious resort properties.

This month, our featured luxury property for sale in Kamakura is this very spacious 467.74 m² 5SLDK (5-bedroom + bonus room) house on a very large 2,333.05 m² lot in an excellent location near Inamuragasaki Station, right on the coast and about a 15-min direct ride to Shichirigahama Beach. List price is ¥180,000,000 ($1.6 million USD). Please click on the photo for the full listing and to inquire directly to the agent. Image: ReMax Amistad

#2 OsakaHonmachi Station

At number two is Honmachi Station on the subway Midosuji line.

Honmachi is a very central station, located just two stops from Umeda Station.

Umeda Sky Building in Osaka, Japan on October 27, 2014 via iStock 484782882

Umeda is Osaka’s premiere shopping and entertainment district and the city’s busiest transportation hub. It’s almost impossible to visit the city or Kansai, in general, without transiting through this area.

Properties for sale near Honmachi Station

This month’s featured property is this fully renovated 1LDK (1-bedroom) apartment for sale near Honmachi Station on the Midosuji line. List price ¥28,300,000 ($246,000 USD). Please click on the photo for the full listing and to inquire directly to the agent. Image: ReMax Apex

#3 Sagamihara – Fuchinobe Station

Coming in third is Fuchinobe Station in the popular residential suburb of Sagamihara, Kanagawa.

Sagamihara is a city of about 723,000 people, located south fo Hachoji, west of Yokohama, and north of Kanagawa. It is a popular residential area for people working in Yokohama and Tokyo.

Sagamihara city Kanagawa, Japan, May 4,2016: Koinobori, (carp streamers) strung across a river in Sagamihara via iStock 1053332620 Credit: oasis2me

Properties for sale in Sagamihara

Our featured property in Sagamihara is a spacious 70-sqm 3LDK (3-bedroom) apartment for sale near Hashimoto Station on the JR Yokohama line. List price ¥33,000,000 ($287,000 USD). Please click on the photo to see the full listing and to inquire directly to the agent. Image: Add Value

Bilingual Agents

All of the agents who list properties on realestate.co.jp are bilingual in Japanese and English. Some agents can also handle inquiries in Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, and other languages. Please click on the links below to see their listings:

All For Sale Property Listings

Investment Property Listings

You may also be interested in

FAQs About Buying Property in Japan

Can a foreigner buy property in Japan?

Yes. You can buy property in Japan regardless of your nationality or country of origin. There are also no residency requirements for buying real estate in Japan. Securing financing as a resident foreigner is more complicated. For info on financing, please see Basic Requirements for Getting a Mortgage as a Foreigner in Japan

Seminars on Buying Property in Japan

Please see our seminar page for a current list of seminars on: how to buy a home in Japaninvesting in Japanese real estate for beginnershow to apply for permanent residency in Japanhow to sell property in Japan, and much more.

How do I get a property loan as a foreigner in Japan?

Please see this article for information on: Getting a property loan as a foreigner in Japan

What is the process for buying a property in Japan?

Please see our step-by-step guide: Guide to Buying Property in Japan

See how much you can borrow and your monthly payments in yen: Yen Mortgage Loan Calculator

For information about purchase and brokerage fees: Breakdown of real estate purchase fees and taxes in Japan

Need to Know

Leasehold rights in Japan: Advantages and disadvantages

Earthquake building codes and technology in Japan

Can I legally rent out my home in Japan on AirBnB?

Repair reserve fund fees explained

Parking spaces in Japanese condominium buildings explained

Building your own home in Japan

Bilingual Real Estate Agent in Tokyo Answers Your FAQs on Buying and Managing an Investment Property

How much is my property worth?

Real Estate Japan is pleased to offer free, no obligation appraisals for owners of property in Japan. Please click here and fill out the form: How much is my property worth?

7 situations when you should consider selling your investment property in Japan

What are the main factors affecting home sale prices in Japan in 2019?

Akiya Banks in Japan

Tokyo Apartment Market Forecast: Trends to watch for in 2022

Kansai Apartment Market Forecast: Supply and price trends to watch for in 2022