Where foreigners want to buy homes outside Tokyo – March 2022

This month on Real Estate Japan we’ve seen a big jump in inquiries for For Sale properties in both the Tokyo metropolitan area and outside the capital.

In this post, we share the three most popular places outside Tokyo, ranked in terms of views and inquiries on For Sale properties.

Coming in at number one this month is the lovely city of Hamamatsu, in Shizuoka prefecture.

Hamamatsu is a seaside city (population 791,000) in western Shizuoka prefecture, located about 80-km southwest of the city of Shizuoka and about 260-km south of Tokyo (about a 1-hour 40-minute trip on the Tokaido shinkansen). It is about midway between the cities of Nagoya, in Aichi prefecture, and Shizuoka, the capital of Shizuoka prefecture.

The city has an abundance of outdoor attractions due to its proximity to the Pacific Ocean and a river, freshwater lake, mountains, and an onsen (hot springs) resort. Lake Hamana is one of Japan’s best freshwater lakes for activities like swimming, fishing, sailing, and windsurfing. There is also a dedicated 48-km bicycle path that winds around the lake. For foodies, an interesting fact is that Lake Hamana is the birthplace of Japan’s eel-farming industry!

The city is also known for its beautiful public parks and cherry blossoms. Tokugawa Ieyasu, the first shogun of the Tokugawa shogunate and one of the three great unifiers of Japan, lived in Shizuoka for almost all of his life, including 17 years in Hamamatsu Castle. The castle and surrounding area is home to hundreds of cherry trees, a Japanese garden and expansive lawns for strolling and relaxing.

Hamamatsu Flower Park is another well-known local attraction. This is a large public park, featuring 100,000 flowers and plants in 3,000 varieties, and has greenhouse exhibits, shops and restaurants.

Hamamatsu’s easy access to Tokyo and high livability make it an ideal city for those looking for a second home near Tokyo, or as a first home, for those looking for a more relaxed lifestyle.

At number two this month is the beautiful lakeside city of Otsu, the capital of Shiga prefecture.

Otsu is known as the main port of Lake Biwa, Japan’s largest lake. As such Otsu, is a popular a day-trip for people coming from Kyoto, which is just a 20-min direct train ride away.

There are numerous onsen (hot springs) hotels, traditional ryokan (Japanese-style inns), and other accommodations surrounding Lake Biwa that cater to tourists, who come to enjoy gorgeous lake views, cruises, and hiking around the lake. Those looking to buy a first or second home in Otsu will also find that Otsu is a very livable city, with plenty of amenities for local residents, including a baseball stadium and large public parks. The location is ideal for people who want to live closer to nature, while being able to commute easily to Kyoto (about 20-minutes by train) or Osaka (which is about an hour away by train).

Three-way tie for third place

#3 Gunma prefecture

Please click to see all properties for sale in Gunma

#3 Kyoto (City)

Please click to see all properties for sale in Kyoto

#3 Osaka (City)

Please click to see all properties for sale in Osaka

All of the agents who list properties on realestate.co.jp are bilingual in Japanese and English.

All of the agents who list properties on realestate.co.jp are bilingual in Japanese and English. Some agents can also handle inquiries in Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, and other languages. Please click on the links below to see their listings:

Lead image: Kosei line 113 series train and Lake Biwa via iStock 666114730