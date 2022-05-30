Where foreigners want to buy homes outside Tokyo – May 2022

This month on Real Estate Japan we are continuing to see a surge in inquiries on For Sale properties throughout Japan, both in the Tokyo metro region and in western Japan, especially Osaka.

In this post, we share the five most popular places outside Tokyo, ranked in terms of views and inquiries on For Sale properties. This month, all top five top neighborhoods and cities, except one, are in Osaka! This continues Osaka’s strong showing from the April ranking.

Coming in at again at number one this month is Tengachaya Station on the Nankai Main and Koya lines in Nishinari Ward, Osaka.

Tengachaya is a very convenient station for commuting in Osaka and getting around Kansai.

It is the terminal station of the southern end of the Sakaisuji Line. All trains of the Nankai Main line and the Koya line stop at Tengachaya.

From Tengachaya you also have a direct connection to Kansai International Airport via the Nankai line or Nankai Limited Express (about a 35-min direct ride).

Tengachaya also offers very easy access to Osaka Station (about 23-minutes). From Tengachaya, it is about a 500-meter walk to Kishinosato Station on the Yotsubashi line and from there it is about a 15-min direct ride to Osaka Station.

The neighborhood is also just south of Tennoji (home to Japan’s tallest skyscraper, tons of shopping and dining, and a huge park). It is about a 10-min metro ride to Tennoji or about a 30-min walk (about 2.5-kilometers).

It is also just three stops from Tengachaya to Namba, a major transportation hub and the city’s premier entertainment district and a popular tourist destination.

Tengachaya is very central and developed, with a supermarket (Gyomu Super) and shopping center (Shop Nankai Tengachaya) right by the station, as well as the usual convenience stores. The Nishinari Ward Office is also just south of Tengachaya station, near Kishinosato Station.

Also again at number two this month is Kishinosato Station on the subway Yotsubashi line in Osaka.

Kishinosato is just a stone’s throw from Tengachaya Station (above, which ranked number one this month!). It is about a 500-meter walk from Kishinosato Station to the Tengachaya Station, which gives you access to the metro Sakaisuji and the Nankai Main and Koya lines.

From Kishinosato, it is about a 15-min direct ride to Osaka Station.

Like its neighboring station, Kishinosato offers many urban conveniences, including being home to Nishinari Ward Office, the Nishinari Kumin (Citizen’s) Center, and the Osaka Philharmonic Hall. There is also a nice park, Tengachaya Park, near the station with many trees and a walking path. It is a great local spot for cherry blossom viewing in the spring.

Matsubara is a city with a population of about 118,000, located south of the city of Osaka, between the cities of Sakai and Yao. It is a popular bedroom community for people working Osaka.

Coming at number three this month is the neighborhood around Kawachi Amami Station on the Kintetsu Minami-Osaka line. From Kawachi Amami Station it is about a 13-minute direct ride to Abenobashi-Osaka Station, which is also called Abenobashi Station. Abenobashi-Osaka station is connected by walkways to Tennoji Station, a major hub station for Osaka and all of western Japan.

Tennoji Station is served by these lines:

Tanimachi Line

Tanimachi Line Osaka Loop Line

Osaka Loop Line Kansai Main Line (Yamatoji Line)

Kansai Main Line (Yamatoji Line) Hanwa Line

Hanwa Line F Kintetsu Minami Osaka Line ( Osaka Abenobashi )

) Hankai Uemachi Line

The Kawachi Amami neighborhood is popular with people in their twenties through forties who want to live in a central location with easy access to transportation and shopping. Because of its location some residents report that it can be a little noisy at night due to street noise. However, it scores high for convenience, many stores, and shitamachi ( literally, “low town”) vibe.

#4 Kitahanada, Matsubara, Osaka prefecture

At number four this month is another station in the city of Matsubara: Kitahanada on the subway Midosuji line.

Kitahanada Station is five stops (12-minutes) direct to Tennoji Station (details above in the description of #3 Kawachi Amami Station).

The neighborhood is known for having a lot of small inexpensive eateries and a large shopping center (AEON Mall Sakai Kitahanada). It also has a reputation for its public safety and for those living alone, so like #3 Kawachi Amami Station above, it is a great area for working people who want to be a centrally located neighborhood with easy access to a major hub station.

At number five this month is a perennial favorite, the lovely mountain resort town of Karuizawa.

Karuizawa is a resort town in the mountains of Nagano prefecture. It is located about 2-hours from Tokyo by shinkansen. Karuizawa is known for mild summers and is a popular weekend getaway destination for Tokyo residents. There are many summer recreational activities in Karuizawa, including hiking and cycling. Skiing and hot springs are popular in the winter.

On Real Estate Japan, many of the properties available for sale in Karuizawa are plots of undeveloped land and resort-style single-family homes. You can find price points from the equivalent of less than $100,000 USD to several million US dollars. Please use the filters on the search page to look for the properties that meet your criteria!

Lead photo: Osaka, Japan – December 14, 2018. A green tram in the city of Osaka in Japan via iStock 1251456868, Credit:GWMB

