Where foreigners want to buy homes outside Tokyo – May 2022

This month on Real Estate Japan we are continuing to see a surge in inquiries on For Sale properties throughout Japan, both in the Tokyo metro region and in western Japan, especially Osaka.

In this post, we share the five most popular places outside Tokyo, ranked in terms of views and inquiries on For Sale properties. This month, all top five top neighborhoods and cities, except one, are in Osaka! This continues Osaka’s strong showing from the April ranking.

#1 TengachayaOsaka

Coming in at again at number one this month is Tengachaya Station on the Nankai Main and Koya lines in Nishinari Ward, Osaka.

Our featured for sale property in Kishinosato is this 75-sqm 2-story 2LDK (2- bedroom) house built in 2016. Buy for your own use or as an investment property with estimated gross yield of 6.1%. The property is currently tenanted. List price is ¥25,800,000 ($125,000 USD). The listing agent is Real Estate Co. Ltd. For more info on this property, please contact them here. Please click on the image for all properties currently available for sale in Kishinosato. Image: Real Estate Co. Ltd.

Tengachaya is a very convenient station for commuting in Osaka and getting around Kansai.

It is the terminal station of the southern end of the Sakaisuji Line. All trains of the Nankai Main line and the Koya line stop at Tengachaya.

From Tengachaya you also have a direct connection to Kansai International Airport via the Nankai line or Nankai Limited Express (about a 35-min direct ride).

Tengachaya also offers very easy access to Osaka Station (about 23-minutes). From Tengachaya, it is about a 500-meter walk to Kishinosato Station on the Yotsubashi line and from there it is about a 15-min direct ride to Osaka Station.

The neighborhood is also just south of Tennoji (home to Japan’s tallest skyscraper, tons of shopping and dining, and a huge park). It is about a 10-min metro ride to Tennoji or about a 30-min walk (about 2.5-kilometers).

It is also just three stops from Tengachaya to Namba, a major transportation hub and the city’s premier entertainment district and a popular tourist destination.

Tengachaya is very central and developed, with a supermarket (Gyomu Super) and shopping center (Shop Nankai Tengachaya) right by the station, as well as the usual convenience stores. The Nishinari Ward Office is also just south of Tengachaya station, near Kishinosato Station.

#2 KishinosatoOsaka

Also again at number two this month is Kishinosato Station on the subway Yotsubashi line in Osaka.

Our featured for sale property in Kishinosato is this beautifully renovated 2LDK (2-bedroom) top floor (fifth floor) apartment. This property was built in 1976 but has recently been recently completely renovated. List price is ¥15,800,000 ($125,000 USD). The listing agent is ReMax Apex. For more info on this property, please contact them here. Please click on the image for all properties currently available for sale in Kishinosato. Image: ReMax Apex

Kishinosato is just a stone’s throw from Tengachaya Station (above, which ranked number one this month!). It is about a 500-meter walk from Kishinosato Station to the Tengachaya Station, which gives you access to the metro Sakaisuji and the Nankai Main  and Koya lines.

From Kishinosato, it is about a 15-min direct ride to Osaka Station.

Like its neighboring station, Kishinosato offers many urban conveniences, including being home to Nishinari Ward Office, the Nishinari Kumin (Citizen’s) Center, and the Osaka Philharmonic Hall. There is also a nice park, Tengachaya Park, near the station with many trees and a walking path. It is a great local spot for cherry blossom viewing in the spring.

#3 Kawachi Amami, Matsubara, Osaka prefecture

Matsubara is a city with a population of about 118,000, located south of the city of Osaka, between the cities of Sakai and Yao. It is a popular bedroom community for people working Osaka.

Our featured property in the Kawachi Amami neighborhood of Matsubara is this 3DK (3 rooms + dining/kitchen area) house for sale, 10-min walk from Kawachi Amami Station on the Kintetsu Minami-Osaka line. Built in 1971, this is a 47-sqm 2-story house. List price is ¥3,300,000 ($26,000 USD). The listing agent is ReMax Apex. For more info on this property, please contact them here. Please click on the image for all properties currently available for sale in Kishinosato. Image: ReMax Apex

Coming at number three this month is the neighborhood around Kawachi Amami Station on the Kintetsu Minami-Osaka line. From Kawachi Amami Station it is about a 13-minute direct ride to Abenobashi-Osaka Station, which is also called Abenobashi Station. Abenobashi-Osaka station is connected by walkways to Tennoji Station, a major hub station for Osaka and all of western Japan.

Tennoji Station is served by these lines:

  • Osaka Metro Tanimachi line symbol.svg Tanimachi Line
  • JRW kinki-O.svg Osaka Loop Line
  • JRW kinki-Q.svg Kansai Main Line (Yamatoji Line)
  • JRW kinki-R.svg Hanwa Line
  •  F  Kintetsu Minami Osaka Line (Osaka Abenobashi)
  • Number prefix Hankai Tramway line.png Hankai Uemachi Line

The Kawachi Amami neighborhood is popular with people in their twenties through forties  who want to live in a central location with easy access to transportation and shopping. Because of its location some residents report that it can be a little noisy at night due to street noise. However, it scores high for convenience, many stores, and shitamachi ( literally, “low town”) vibe.

#4 Kitahanada, Matsubara, Osaka prefecture

At number four this month is another station in the city of Matsubara: Kitahanada on the subway Midosuji line.

Our featured for sale property in Kitahanada is this beautifully renovated 4LDK (4-bedroom) 2-story 102-sqm house for sale 16-min walk from Kitahanada Station on the Midosuji line. This property was built in 2004 and has recently been recently completely renovated. Two parking spaces, toilet on each floor. List price is ¥34,800,000 ($274,000 USD). The listing agent is ReMax Apex. For more info on this property, please contact them here. Please click on the image for all properties currently available for sale in Kishinosato. Image: ReMax Apex

Kitahanada Station is five stops (12-minutes) direct to Tennoji Station (details above in the description of #3 Kawachi Amami Station).

The neighborhood is known for having a lot of small inexpensive eateries and a large shopping center (AEON Mall Sakai Kitahanada). It also has a reputation for its public safety and  for those living alone, so like #3 Kawachi Amami Station above, it is a great area for working people who want to be a centrally located neighborhood with easy access to a major hub station.

#5 Karuizawa, Nagano

At number five this month is a perennial favorite, the lovely mountain resort town of Karuizawa.

Our featured For Sale property in Karuizawa this month is this 102-sqm 2-story 3LDK (3-bedroom) house, about a 6-minute walk to Karuizawa Lake Garden (lakeside area with a rose garden and lily pond) and about a 16-min drive to Karuizawa Station by car. Built in 2000. Enjoy a large 473-sqm lot with plentiful mature trees and greenery. List price is ¥19,800,000 ($156,000 USD). The listing agent is Tokyu Resort. For more info on this property, please contact them here. Please click on the image for all properties currently available for sale in Kishinosato. Image: Tokyu Resort

Karuizawa is a resort town in the mountains of Nagano prefecture. It is located about 2-hours from Tokyo by shinkansen. Karuizawa is known for mild summers and is a popular weekend getaway destination for Tokyo residents. There are many summer recreational activities in Karuizawa, including hiking and cycling. Skiing and hot springs are popular in the winter.

On Real Estate Japan, many of the properties available for sale in Karuizawa are plots of undeveloped land and resort-style single-family homes. You can find price points from the equivalent of less than $100,000 USD to several million US dollars. Please use the filters on the search page to look for the properties that meet your criteria!

Lead photo: Osaka, Japan – December 14, 2018. A green tram in the city of Osaka in Japan via iStock 1251456868, Credit:GWMB

