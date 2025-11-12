Yen Mortgage Loans Now Available: A Breakthrough in Financing for Overseas Buyers of Japan Property

[SPONSORED]

A major development for international buyers interested in Japanese real estate has just debuted in Japan – non-residents can now easily access mortgages in Japanese yen without local income, visa/residency, local bank account, or local corporate structure requirements.

For years, financing property in Japan felt like an impossible dream for overseas investors and foreign residents. Despite strong credit or substantial assets, traditional Japanese banks often say “no” to non-residents and those with overseas income.

Yen Loans K.K. (“Yen Loans”) is changing that. A licensed lending institution based in Tokyo with Money Lending Business Operators License: Governor of Tokyo (1) 31998, Yen Loans has launched a tailored mortgage product that finally opens the market to non-residents and foreign residents who cannot access conventional bank financing.

Yen Loans accepts borrowers without requiring local income, a local bank account, a visa/residency, or a local corporate structure, making this a fit for new purchases, refinancing and equity release. This opens doors to financing for:

Non-resident investors and homebuyers looking to acquire Japan property (investment or personal use).

Foreign residents in Japan whose income and assets originate overseas and are often declined by traditional banks.

Global professionals and entrepreneurs seeking flexible ownership—personal use, investment, or both.

Current homeowners interested in cash-out/equity release solutions to unlock the value of their Japanese property.

Product Overview: What loan options are currently available?

Here are the parameters of loan products that are currently available:

Loan Offerings (At a Glance)

Loan Purpose New purchases

Refinancing

Equity release Eligible Property Types Tokyo (23 wards) Condominiums / Apartment Units built after 1990 and compliant with Japan’s Buildings Standards Act. * Yen Loans Plans to extend eligible areas beyond Tokyo as new regions are approved Loan Amount From JPY 10 million to 250 million Loan-to-Value (LTV) Ratio Up to 60% of the value as determined by an independent 3 rd party valuation company Interest Rate TIBOR (floating rate) + 3.50%

Effective rate: 4.10% as of October 30, 2025 Loan Term Up to 35 years

Maximum maturity is calculated as: 50 minus the current age of the building Eligible Borrowers Applicants must hold citizenship or tax residency in one of Yen Loans’ currently approved countries (including Australia, Canada, China, EU member countries, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, UK, USA, Vietnam, Japan) * Plans to expand the list to include additionalmarkets as operations grow

All loans are secured by first mortgage and comply with Japan’s Money Lending Business Act (MLBA).

Fees and Charges:

Application Fee JPY 200,000 Valuation/Legal/Registration Charged at cost Settlement Fee 2% of loan amount (min. JPY 450,000) Annual Admin Fee JPY 36,000 Early Repayment 3% (Year 1), 2% (Year 2), 1% (Year 3)

The aforementioned fees are subject to a 10% consumption tax.

For detailed information, please contact Yen Loans using the button below.

Here’s what the process looks like :

Yen Loans makes the process simple, structured, and transparent.

Submit an Inquiry

Share details about your desired Tokyo property using the button below. Initial Assessment

Their team quickly confirms whether your property and financial condition fall within their current lending criteria — before any fees are paid. Apply with Commitment Fee

Once eligibility is confirmed, you can proceed with your full application by submitting the required documents and a non-refundable commitment fee .

This fee represents your commitment to proceed, ensuring their specialists can dedicate resources to your file and keep the process fast, efficient, and compliant. Fast Conditional Approval

Receive your conditional approval and indicative loan terms within 10 business days , subject to standard KYC and AML checks. Upon credit approval, formal loan documentation will be issued. Finalize and Fund

Complete the documentation in person or online with a judicial scrivener, and your loan is disbursed — allowing you to complete your Tokyo property transaction with confidence.

The above is subject to quality of application and other due diligence procedures.

Why Choose Yen Loans?

Yen Loans’ clients include globally-minded professionals, investors, and entrepreneurs who value local expertise, a straightforward process and clear communication. Their team is there to make financing your property in Japan as simple and accessible as possible.

Accessible Financing

Until now, securing a mortgage in Japan without residency or local income was nearly impossible for overseas buyers. Yen Loans has changed that—offering a solution designed specifically for non-residents and international investors.

Clear and Transparent

As a licensed money lending business, Yen Loans provides a fully compliant and transparent lending process. Every step is clearly explained in advance, in your language, so you know exactly what to expect.

Fast Approvals

Loan approvals can be issued in as little as 10 business days, helping you move quickly on your property purchase.

Multilingual Support

Language barriers shouldn’t stand in the way of buying property in Japan. The team at Yen Loans offers support in English, Chinese, and Japanese, ensuring clear communication and peace of mind throughout the entire application process.

Looking Forward

Yen Loans is actively working to broaden its range of financing solutions. Upcoming plans include support for additional property types—such as detached houses and entire residential buildings (reinforced concrete or steel reinforced concrete structure)—as well as expanding into new markets like Yokohama, Kawasaki, Osaka, Nagoya, Kyoto, Kobe, Fukuoka, and Sapporo. Further in the future, they plan to offer a financing product for resort areas.

Contact Yen Loans

Yen Loans is at the forefront of mortgage lending in Japan, providing non-residents with direct access to the Japanese property market.

Contact them today to take the next step toward your investment or dream home in Japan.

