2 Things to Think About When You’re Looking for an Apartment in Japan

The decision begins once you start thinking about it.

I talk to people looking for housing everyday. While there are some who have a clear, realistic image of what they want, I think most people typically only have an area in mind and a general expectation of how much rent should be.

Though I do recommend researching as much as you can about average rent, and quality of life for stations or areas you’re looking at, there are two main things I think people should think about carefully before looking at apartments:

Budget

Priorities

Budget

First, you have to think of the highest absolute monthly budget you could go for. I say this because it’s better to be prepared in case of any additional fees that might come your way. Initial costs depend on the location and agency in charge, but it’s best to have three to five times the cost of your ideal monthly rent ready if you’re planning to move.

At the Housing Service, we frequently receive inquiries (like five to six times a week!) from people who don’t have a set budget or even a general idea of how much average rent is for an area. Some people are surprised when I tell them that their budget is actually too low for the area they like. If you’re uncertain or don’t have a clear grasp of how prices are, here is an article you can check out to help understand the average rent in Tokyo: What is the average rent in Tokyo? (2020 ranking by ward and layout)

What are your priorities?

Once you have your budget decided, that’s when you can start ranking qualities you prioritize. Below are a few you should about:

Accessibility and Convenience

Properties closer to the center of Tokyo will always be more expensive than those in bordering prefectures like Saitama or Chiba. (While it might be possible to find a room for ¥20,000-¥40,000 in Shinjuku, it’s likely that the building will be older, won’t have a bathroom, will be shared, or an “incident” [jiko bukken] property.)

Properties that are close to popular train lines such as the JR Yamanote Line, Chuo Line, or Odakyu Line etc. are also pricier compared to apartments that are a bit further out (e.g. Seibu Ikebukuro, Seibu Shinjuku lines, etc.).

How much space do you need

Apartments in Japan are tiny! I’ve always preferred smaller spaces, but friends who come from the US or other Western countries have always told me that apartments in Japan are super small. Especially more so in large cities like Tokyo or Osaka.

If you’re used to living in spaces where you can lunge, cartwheel, or do jumping jacks freely — then it might be worth allocating a couple of thousand yen more for a better area, or sacrifice 30-minutes or an hour more of your commute time for bigger space.

Expect to make sacrifices

It’s best to understand that you won’t get everything that you want. If you do–then that’s great! But more than that, it’ll be likely that you’ll have to sacrifice something in exchange for another. More often than not, this is usually determining whether you want a newer, bigger, apartment at a far location, or a more compact studio unit near the city.

Like mentioned earlier, Saitama and Chiba are areas people usually look at for spacier options. Here’s a few articles you could look at if you were thinking of moving to either area!

Stations where express trains stop will be more expensive than local stations. Also, even apartments a good walking distance from train stations will have prices differing if they would have bus stops near them.

