4 Lesser Known Home Decor Stores in Tokyo

Shopping for furniture and home decor in Japan is relatively easy thanks to furniture giants like Muji, Nitori, and Ikea.

But sometimes you might want something a less cookie-cutter or a special piece for a particular space in your home.

In case you are on the hunt for stores to check out other than the well-known brands, here are some places I’ve been to and would like to share with you!

Awesome Store

Calling itself a “price point variety store,” Awesome Store Harajuku is a goods and services store tucked into a side street along Meiji Dori. It’s a ten to fifteen minute walk from JR Harajuku Station, and five minutes from Meiji Jingu-Mae on the Tokyo Metro Fukutoshin Line, so it’s easily accessible. There’s a cafe inside too, so you could grab a quick snack and chill after shopping.

Highlight Items from Awesome Store

Vintage Table

Retro Bus

Best-seller eco-bag

Hawaiian-print eco-bag

Vintage iron stool

Summer decoration

The items curated at the Awesome Store are laid back, homey, and have a a sort of rustic vibe. Right now, eco-bags seem to be their bestsellers. Besides that, I saw people shopping for room decor, tables and stools.

B Company

B Company is a store I discovered by chance walking around Kichijoji last month. Looking at their website, they have other branches at Omotesando, Ikebukuro, and Tachikawa, to name a few.

I purchased a carpet and mirror from there and have been happy with how they’ve brightened up my room!

Walking inside, the store’s atmosphere is very warm and cozy, and looks like it came out of an interior magazine. If you’re up to date with Japanese trends, you’d recognize a few items that align with what’s in right now.

Prices are mid-range but I do feel like they’re a great deal for the quality. I often see people taking interest in the bigger furniture and various rugs and carpets the store has to offer.

Franc Franc

My favorite out of all the stores on this list is Franc Franc! No surprise there. While FrancFranc is definitely a “bigger,” more prominent furniture store, it does appeal to a niche market. I have bought pillow covers from them in the past, which you can view here: A week in my life in Tokyo.

Their rugs, tableware and pillow covers are really popular among young women. Though they are on the pricier side, I think their items are one-of-a-kind and are definitely worth the spend if your style aligns with theirs!

Natural Kitchen

Last but not the least is Natural Kitchen. I would say it’s like a hybrid of Nitori and Muji and similar to B Company, as well. However, it is on the more affordable side than the former.

Natural Kitchen, as its name suggests, is known for its tableware. They do not carry larger furniture, but mostly just smaller items. Most of its items run for ¥200 to ¥2,000 while still being durable and stylish. You can usually find students or young families shopping inside. They’ve also recently launched their online store, so that’s another plus!

