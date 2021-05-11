4 rental apartment recommendations available in Tokyo right now! — May 2021

The bulk of the busy season for apartment hunting is over so now is a great time to be searching. Today I’ll be introducing four properties in Tokyo available NOW from our partner agency, SkyCourt. SkyCourt is a fast and friendly agent with consistently clean and reasonable apartments.

To get started, let’s take a look at this amazingly unique property in Minato-ku. Although the listing has an agency fee on it, SkyCourt has informed us that currently, there is ZERO agency fee! Inquire on the unit here now, as you don’t want to miss it. It’s only a 4 minute walk to Takanawadai station on the Toei Asakusa line and you can easily access the Yamanote Line, Mita Line, and more if you walk a bit further.

Something else that’s really cool about this unit is that it has an indoor bicycle parking space. Bicycle parking in areas like Minato can be quite difficult and even if there is space, you want to make sure your bicycle is safe from potential theft. You don’t see this a lot, so it’s definitely worth a look.

There’s still a lot of open properties so you can choose this unit on the 2nd floor, or scroll down on the listing to view listings all the way to the top 11th floor! There’s a FamilyMart right next to the property and via the aforementioned Tozai Line, you can go directly to Waseda, Takadanobaba, and Nakano Stations!

Shinagawa is a popular and expensive area, but SkyCourt has this ¥97,000 1K at convenient Oimachi Station available now. If you want to get the rent a little lower there’s another option you can inquire on here, though it’s still occupied. Luckily, it should be ready for your move quite soon! Amazingly, there is also car parking available at this unit, for an extra fee. Finding units in busy Tokyo areas with parking is quite tough, so if you’re a driver, you might have found your match.

At just under ¥55,000 and on the third floor facing south, this bright unit is the perfect option for someone looking to balance convenience and money. Click here to take a look at all the photos and inquire. And despite the low price, it’s just a 6 minute walk to Chitose Karasuyama station on the Keio Line. If you work in areas like Shinjuku or Shibuya but don’t want to pay a huge amount for rent, this is a great unit to consider.

