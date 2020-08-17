5 Apartments for Commuting to Takadanobaba in 40 Minutes

For this week, here are five Housing Service properties that are within a 40 minute commute to Takadanobaba!

Takadanobaba is a station on the JR Yamanote and Seibu Shinjuku lines and a major commuting hub for people coming into the city from western Tokyo. It is also one of Tokyo’s most well-known college “towns” being home to prestigious Waseda University and many Japanese language schools. Its many izakayas and restaurants cater to students, which means you can always find affordable dining options.

Here are this week’s top five picks for a very doable commute to Takadanobaba!

1K Apartment in Takadanobaba – 6-min walk to JR Takdanobaba Station!

6 minute walk to JR Takanobaba Station!

A 1K maisonette type unit with separate toilet and bath with a two burner gas stove! It’s within walking distance to Takadanobaba so surely getting to and from work or class would require almost little to no time!

3 minute walk to Higashi-Shinjuku Station on the Tokyo Metro Fukutoshin Line, 11 minutes direct to Nishi Waseda!

A 1K with separate toilet and bath, and a two burner gas stove. It’s also on the third floor so security is pretty good.

Located in Shimoshakuji

10 minute walk to Kamiigusa on the Seibu Shinjuku Line, 27 minutes direct to Takadanobaba Station

Built in 2014 with clean, light wood interiors. The unit is a maisonette type with a loft as well! It also comes with a two burner gas stove. Perfect for people who like to cook!

3 minute walk to Kamiitabashi Station on the Tōbu Tōjō Line, 33 minutes to Takadanobaba Station with one transfer

Newly constructed with separate toilet and bath, and a two burner gas stove. If you can scroll over to the down to the page, take a look at the other vacancies in the same building as well!

6 minute walk to Nogata on the Seibu Shinjuku Line, 26 minutes direct to Takadanobaba

On the second floor with a loft installed. Bath and toilet is separate, with even a washlet feature installed!

Lead photo: Takadanobaba, image via iStock