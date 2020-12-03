5 Apartments Ideal for Commuting to Temple University

Having worked in the GaijinPot Housing Service for a little over a year now, I’ve come to know of the usual areas people tend to go for. For students coming in from abroad or furthering their studies locally, one of the areas that come up often is Sangenjaya–which happens to be the train station closest to Temple University.

Located on the Tokyu Denentoshi Line, Sangenjaya is five to ten minutes from Shibuya by train, and is a popular spot for cafe hopping and people looking for a change of pace amidst the busy city.

For this week, here are five properties handled by the Housing Service that are conveniently accessible to and from the campus!

1DK in Sangenjaya — Brand new (2020) building!

A 9 minute walk to Sangenjaya Station, and a mere 6 minute walk to Temple University!

A brand new unit just completed this year. For this price, it’s quite the steal! The photos on our website show it under construction, but if you send us an inquiry through the Housing Service landing page, we’ll be glad to inquire about scheduling a viewing or arranging a price quote.

1R in Sangenjaya — 7-min walk to Temple University

A 5 minute walk to Sangenjaya Station, and approximately 6-7 minutes on foot to Temple University

Here’s another option if you were looking for something lower budget. It’s pretty compact, but I think perfect for a busy person on the go looking for something within proximity to school!

1K in Mishuku – Perfect location between Sangenjaya and Shibuya

A 10 minute walk to Ikejiri-Ohashi Station, the next stop from Sangenjaya on the way to Shibuya.

This is perfect for people who want to be right in between those two areas! It has toilet and bath separate too, which should be a great deal for people concerned about having them apart from each other. The unit faces Southeast too, which should mean that it gets ample sunlight anytime of the day!

1R in Shinsen – 12-min bicycle ride to Temple University

Are you okay with commuting on a bicycle? If you are, this unit is a mere 12 minutes away from Temple University!

Another plus point is that it’s also around the same distance from Shimokitazawa Station. It’s one of the most popular areas for thrifting and underground music in Tokyo. We’ve published a Shimokitazawa Area Guide in the past if you were more interested in learning more about this neighborhood.

1K in Kamata — Almost 30-sqm of living space!

14-minute walk to Futako-Tamagawa, 6 minutes direct to Sangenjaya

On the topic of being close to another popular area, this unit is within walking distance to Futako-Tamagawa. We have an area guide for it too, please click here: Futako Tamagawa Area Guide .It’s a very peaceful area that’s popular with families and people looking to live away from the bustling city, so if you’re into that, this property might be a good choice! Kamata is a much more bustling neighborhood that also offers very convenient access to Kanagawa. Please see the Kamata Area Guide here!

The unit itself is very close to 30-square meters, which means there should be enough space to place more furniture inside than your typical studio or 1K unit!

If you were interested in any of the apartments above, feel free to reach out to the GaijinPot Housing Service by filling out the Inquire form, after you click through to the property detail page for each of the listings above!