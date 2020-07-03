A Week in My Life in Tokyo: Cindy From the Phillipines

Today we decided to start a staff blog for the Housing Service to make people more aware of what we do. Upon thinking of what to write, Nathan and I decided that sharing our thoughts would be best. There are a lot of people outside Japan who want to come here for various reasons, so a peek into what everyday life is would be interesting to them, I guess!

In sixth grade, I first came upon a Livejournal community that was really popular — A Day In My Life. There, members from all over the world posted pictures of what their everyday was like where they were from. I thought doing something like that. So, I will detail my life from June 4 to 11 below!

Yesterday after work, I tried to cut ground beef? pork? to mix in with the kimchi fried rice I was planning on making. The meat I had was frozen and I had foolishly attempted to cut the solid frozen block I had with my flimsy ceramic knife. This was the result. Sad. This was my only knife, too.

After cooking, I bought four cans of サワー (“sours”), and realized two of them did not have alcohol at all. These days because of the coronavirus, I’ve been starting to drink more at home alone or with friends through video call. I’ve always been a social drinker so drinking alone has been weird for the most part. I still can’t drink straight alcohol, so sweet drinks are still what I go for…

I live in a studio apartment and the lack of a door separating the kitchen area from my actual room bothered me, so I ordered a rack to divide the two. It finally arrived on the 5th so I assembled it.

I’ve never built any furniture by myself so I only ever learned how to after I moved to Japan. My right pointer and thumb hurt after, but I’m very satisfied with how it turned out!

On Saturday, I drank online with friends from high school. We caught up on two years’ worth of things we missed out on.

I realized that time really does not change anything. It felt like yesterday when we spoke last. There was nothing awkward or unnatural, just the fact that we were separated by miles, with me being overseas, and us not being sixteen anymore.

I caught up with my aunt on Monday as well. While at her place, the TV flashed some news about the ¥100,000 coronavirus support payments for residents, so I figured I’d check my online account. I didn’t really expect to receive it, so it was a pleasant surprise when I did!

I put most of it in the bank but finally, finally bought a new knife (lol). I also went and got myself some pillowcases and tableware while I was at it!

While I’ve always been into interior decorating, I never really had an interest in cooking or nice tableware. Sure, I could cook and all, but I never really bothered. But ever since remote work started, I’ve been taking my health and savings more seriously.

I’ve made it a point to eat more vegetables and take walks outside to keep my body moving. I’m not sure about areas outside of Japan, but residents here are not ordered to stay inside. Instead we’re just encouraged to, and are asked to refrain from going outside unless necessary.

Another hobby I’ve picked up again is reading. I was really into it this time last year but stopped when work got busy. I really like reading essays. I’m not sure what the exact genre is called in English, but basically essay books are omnibuses of previously published material.

Some female essayists I would recommend are Jane Su and Yamazaki Naocola. Their works span from social issues to everyday musings. I used to think Japan was pretty mum about feminism and its related issues, but through these authors I came to realize that their points of views don’t really differ from the rest of the world.

I hope a look into my life gave you some insight into how I’ve been spending time during Japan’s self-restraint period. I plan on doing some more of these in the future, with hopefully more pictures and details once we’re allowed to go out more!

By Cindy Cañares

Cindy works for the GaijinPot Housing Service, helping foreigners find their home in Japan. She relocated to Japan after graduating from De La Salle University in the Philippines. Read Cindy’s self-intro to find out what brought him here!

Lead photo: iStock stock photo