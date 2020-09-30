Best places to live in Chiba: 3 stations to consider and apartments you can rent now

Previously, I wrote about Why you should consider living in Chiba. Today I want to go more into detail about three train lines in Chiba, and one station on each of those lines where you can find good property options right now.

One of the most popular train lines to live on for commuters from Chiba to Tokyo is the Joban line. It technically goes all the way out to Fukushima and Miyagi, though if you’ve heard of it you’re probably thinking of the section from Ibaraki to Tokyo. One of the most convenient things about the line is that it transitions right into the Chiyoda Line without transfer, allowing you to get right into the heart of the city.

The station I would like to recommend today on the Joban Line is Kita-Kashiwa Station. While not sporting as much nature as Abiko station to the north, nor as many shops as the main Kashiwa station to the south, by being in the middle you’re in great proximity to both. You can walk to either station, though expect it to take at least 20-30 minutes. A train ride will be just a couple minutes either way. In Abiko you can go to Lake Teganuma, a small but beautiful area for walking.

One other important thing to note about Kita-Kashiwa is that because it’s one station north of Kashiwa, you’ll almost always have a seat on the train going into Tokyo. By adding a couple minutes to your commute, your chances of getting a seat go up ten-fold. That’s a pretty good trade in my book! Not to mention that by being in a less busy area the rent also goes down.

If you’d like to take a look at the options available at Kita-Kashiwa right now, please click Kita-Kashiwa Apartments to view the full list. Here is an image of the exterior of a 1R 18-square meter unit available right now for around ¥39,000. You’ll be adding at least another ¥10,000 for a similar property if you look one station closer to Tokyo!

Myouden Station

The second line I would like to introduce is the Tokyo Metro Tozai line, which indeed goes out to Chiba as well! This is a very busy line for many workers and students in the heart of Tokyo and thus a really popular line to live on. What a lot of people don’t know is that you can save a lot on rent by going over to the Chiba side of the line. As of the writing of this article, Myouden station is where we have most of our offerings on the Tozai line.

Myouden is located right in Ichikawa City, a nice residential city full of families, many of whom work in nearby Tokyo. From Myouden you can go two stations east to Nishi-Funabashi for access to its many shopping options, but there’s also a large Aeon with a cinema at Myouden itself! Let’s say you want to commute right into Shinjuku for school. You can take the Tozai Line straight there in just around 45 minutes.

One option we have in Myouden right now is 26- square meter 1K, quite spacious for the floor plan. Plus, it’s only a 6 minute walk to the station. The best thing is that it’s being offered at around ¥73,000 monthly. Finding something similar in Tokyo will run you much higher monthly. You’re also just around a 15-minute walk from the Edo River, which is a great area for a bike ride or leisurely stroll.

Lastly, I’d like to go a bit further into Chiba on the Chuo-Sobu Line. The station I’ll be recommending is Inage Station, which is located really close to the main Chiba Station as well. Admittedly, this area is more aimed at people working in east Tokyo or Chiba itself, but even from Inage straight to Akihabara, it’s just 45 minutes straight there.

I cannot claim Inage itself to be the most interesting area, but it’s relaxed and you still have all the normal amenities and basic stores like Uniqlo that you want to see.

What really sells it is the pricing and proximity to other areas and stations. You’re just one stop away from Chiba Station, full of shopping options and the large Chiba Park. You can also take a 20-30 minute bus ride over to Kaihin-Makuhari, where you have some of the largest stores and malls in the area. It’s even home to the biggest Costco in Japan!

If you like concerts, exhibitions, or sports, you also certainly won’t be complaining about the time it takes to get to Makuhari Messe.

One other thing to note is that in addition to the Chuo-Sobu Line, you also have access to the Keisei Chiba line via Keisei-Inage Station. If you’re going along the main west-east route staying in Chiba, the Keisei Line is a really convenient option that I used to take quite often when I lived in the area. If you’re going to be an English teacher in Chiba and working at multiple schools, access to both a JR and Keisei line right from your apartment is going to be quite a boon.

Unsurprisingly, properties right at Chiba or Kaihin-Makuhari are going to run you quite high. At Inage, however, you can get all of the convenience of both areas along with a 1K for around ¥40,000 – ¥50,000. Below are some images of a recently renovated property in the area:

These are just three stations in Chiba, but there are of course many more options along all of these lines. If something on the lists I’ve linked interests you please inquire right on the listing page and someone from our team will get back to you. Even if not though, I would recommend trying to look at other stations on the same lines as well! Chiba can really be a great budget area to live in if you’re willing to give it a chance.