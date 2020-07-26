My Day Out in Kichijoji

Last Tuesday, I went to Kichijoji to spend a day out with my friends. There is an in-depth Kichijoji area guide on Real Estate Japan, but I thought people might also want a more personal perspective on the neighborhood!

Kichijoji is frequently talked about as the number one area Tokyo where Japanese people want to live, and it’s easy to see why. Not only is it accessible to Shinjuku and Shibuya via the JR Chuo and Keio Inokashira Lines, but the quality of life here is very high too.

Various buildings surround the North Exit. There is an abundance of traditional shopping streets (商店街, shoutengai) stretching for hundreds of meters along the perimeter, so shopping is easy here!

My friends and I walked to Sajilo Cafe, a popular Nepali and Indian restaurant in the neighborhood. The pictures above show the streets we passed by on the way.

The place itself was packed despite being a weekday. The staff were very friendly and accommodating. The service was fast as well! I had mutton curry with naan while my friends had chicken curry with cheese naan.

After lunch, we decided to head to Natural Kitchen–one of the lesser-known interior decor stores I covered in my last article. I wasn’t able to take photos inside but there were a lot of dried flowers and seasonal items for summer!

After taking a look inside, we went to a few other stores and split up around 3 p.m. I decided to stay and explore a bit more since Kichijoji is quite far from where I live.

Inokashira Park

I decided to head to Inokashira Park to unwind. It’s only a few minutes away from the West End of the station. Compared to the busier North End, there were only a few people strolling about.

The whole park is really big. I think it would take you half a day to explore the entirety of it without a bicycle.

Descending the steps, immediately across the entrance is Inokashira Pond. It was a humid day but there were people enjoying the swan and paddle boats.

Across the pond is Inokashira Park Zoo. They’re operating shorter hours because of the current state of things, but I often saw families and young groups of people coming in and out last year. I personally haven’t been inside yet, though!

Overall, I would say I had a relaxing day at Kichijoji. There was a good balance of the buzz of a busy city, while having the option of escaping to a peaceful, serene park, all within minutes of each other! I’m not sure if pictures alone can express it, but it was easy for me to understand why Kichijoji is such a popular area for people looking to move.

Apartments for Rent in Kichijoji

By Cindy

Cindy works for the GaijinPot Housing Service, helping foreigners find their home in Japan. She relocated to Japan after graduating from De La Salle University in the Philippines. Read Cindy’s self-intro to find out what brought her here!

Lead photo: iStock stock photo of Inokashira Park pond