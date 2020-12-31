My December This Year in Tokyo

The year is finally coming to an end! I was thinking about what to write for my last article of 2020 and thought “looking back at what I did this month” would be a fitting way to wrap things up.

This December, I had originally planned to visit some popular illumination spots to feature on the Housing Service blog, but many of them opted not to go on display because of the pandemic. There were some other places that decided to push through, but honestly, I just did not feel like going because of the risk involved. That and because it’s been getting colder these days.

I did find time to visit Small Worlds in Odaiba, though! Calling itself “the world’s largest indoor miniature theme park,” I was impressed by the intricate details put into every exhibition. Surprisingly, not a lot of people know of the museum, so there weren’t a lot of visitors when I went. I was glad I was able to distance myself from other people somewhat!

The different maps featured also had moving vehicles like trains and cars that would operate once you push a button. The movements made everything even more realistic than they already were.

There were a lot more other exhibits such as a scale model of Azabu Juban as depicted in Sailor Moon, a NASA shuttle center, Kansai International Airport, and even Tokyo-3 as featured in Evangelion! I would highly recommend giving the museum a visit if you’re ever in Odaiba or are into miniatures as well!

Besides my trip to Small Worlds, I have been staying inside a lot more often. COVID-19 cases in Tokyo have been going up since the month started, and I don’t want to take any chances. On a brighter note, I have been spending more time trying out new recipes I’ve found online.

I was planning on spending Christmas and the New Year’s back home, but couldn’t for obvious reasons. With recent developments and announcements being made, I only hope for the best once the new year rushes in.

I think there may be other people like me out there who are stuck in a country, unable to come home for the holidays. I myself haven’t gone home in three years, and it’s honestly been tough. Though it can be hard sometimes, I like to remind myself that challenges eventually end, and that we can always learn from them.

I hope 2021 brings out the best in all of us, and will open new possibilities and opportunities for the Housing Service to help house hunters with their search as well. Thank you for taking the time to read my blog entry. If you would happen to be considering a move, I will be more than glad to be of assistance!

Lead photo: “A Tiny Christmas” at the Small Worlds exhibit, photo by Cindy

