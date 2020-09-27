This Week’s Featured 5: What can you rent in Shinjuku in your budget?

Shinjuku is the world’s busiest railway station. It is well-connected to eleven train lines, and is practically accessible from any point in the city. It’s also one of the most popular destinations we have for tenants seeking housing in Tokyo!

For my article this week, I’d like to to introduce five great Housing Service properties in Shinjuku at various points to give you an idea of what to expect in terms of rent levels in the Shinjuku area. By “Shinjuku” I mean the surrounding neighborhoods, such as Kita Shinjuku, Ochiai, and Ichigaya, as well.



1K Apartment in Kita Shinjuku – 15-min walk or less to 3 Stations!

Highlights:

Comes with an IH cooking range and space for a mini refrigerator! Because of its close proximity and compact space, this might be perfect for students or people on the go, who want the ease of access to Shinjuku!

Sunny 3rd-floor unit

No key money

3 convenience stores, 2 supermarkets nearby

Easy walking distance to 3-stations

Higashinakano Station (JR Chūō-Sōbu Line) – 6-min walk

Okubo Station (JR Chūō-Sōbu Line) – 11-min walk

Nishi-shinjuku Station (Tokyo Metro Marunouchi) – 15-min walk

1K in Shinjuku – 2-burner gas stove, built in 2004

Highlights

5 minute walk to Higashi Shinjuku Station on the Toei Ōedo Line, 9 minute walk to Shinjuku Station

If you feel like Higashi Nakano is too far, here’s an option that is only a few minutes’ walk away from Shinjuku Station! It comes with a two burner gas stove, and has bath and toilet separate as well, so this might be a better option for people who’d like to live more conveniently while not giving up the close distance to Shinjuku!

1K in Nakaochiai – Brand new (2020) – Rare find!

Highlights

No key money

6 minute walk to Nakai Station, 10 minutes direct to Seibu Shinjuku Station on the Seibu Shinjuku Line

Brand new, Built in 2020! Comes with a video intercom, home delivery box, two burner gas stove, and clean white interiors. This is quite a rare find as we don’t usually get brand new listings, so it might be best to grab this chance and schedule a viewing!

1LDK in Kamiochiai – Spacious system kitchen!

Highlights

2 minute walk to Shimoochiai Station, 5 minutes direct to Seibu Shinjuku Station on the Seibu Shinjuku Line and 7 minute walk to Shinjuku Station

Super spacious 38.95-sqm!

For people wanting space and willing to raise their budget, this 1LDK might be a good option for you! It comes with a video intercom, spacious kitchen, separate bath and toilet, and a roomy bedroom with a large cabinet as well!

2LDK apartment in Ichigaya Honmuracho – Perfect for a small family or if you want a lot of space to yourself!

5 minute to Ichigaya Station, 14 minutes direct to Shinjuku Station on the JR Chūō-Sōbu Line

Top-floor apartment

Spacious 53.10 m² living space

There are two bedrooms in this all-white property so it may be ideal for a small family, couple, or someone who’s looking for space for a storage room. It’s also on the topmost floor of the building it’s in, so it’s sure to offer gorgeous views of the city as well!

Article by Cindy

Cindy works for the GaijinPot Housing Service, helping foreigners find their home in Japan. She relocated to Japan after graduating from De La Salle University in the Philippines. Read Cindy’s self-intro to find out what brought her here!