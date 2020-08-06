What’s the best apartment size for singles vs couples in Japan?

Japan is a big fan of abbreviations, and floor plan terminology is no exception to this rule.

You may be aware of how floor plans in Japan work, but just in case, here is a quick primer. Apartments in Japan are described by the number of bedrooms, followed by any other spaces labeled by function. For example, if a room has one bedroom, a living room, a dining space, and a kitchen, it would be a 1LDK. L for living room, D for dining space, and K for kitchen. Oftentimes, this “LDK” might be one multi-use space.

It’s easy to look at a list of floor plans, pick one out and go, “That’s the one I want!” But honestly, I feel some people get too wrapped up in the floor plan and forget to consider the actual amount of space in the room. Depending on your situation, it’s really worth considering a few different floor plans, and not holding yourself too strictly to something like “1LDK+.”

For both singles or couples, I’d like to compare what floor plans might work for you.

For singles: 1R vs. 1K

There are three main floor plans that singles usually go for: 1R, 1K, and 1LDK. In particular, 1R gets a really bad wrap. Admittedly, most people’s aversion to a 1R does make a lot of sense. The R in this case stands for “room,” and who wants just a single room!? “Not me,” you may be thinking, but consider this. A 1R means that there is no partitioning in the apartment, meaning more open space compared to a 1K with the exact same square meterage.

Let’s say we’re looking for a small, 20 square meter apartment. We don’t need anything fancy, just a base to relax at after work. Here is a 1K in Bunkyo, at 20.01 square meters. A nice apartment to be sure, but because of the space taken up by the separated kitchen, the remaining usable space is cut down.

On the other hand, let’s check out this 1R in Suginami. Speaking strictly based on space, this property has half a meter on the other one. Not a huge amount of extra space objectively, however…

While not an Earth-shattering change, the openness of the 1R is clear to see. I used to live in a 30-square meter 1R, and it felt positively massive! Compared to my 1K right now (admittedly now a smaller square meterage, but still), it was much easier to furnish and to create a comfortable space.

Advantages and Disadvantages of 1R apartments

1R units also tend to go for more reasonable prices.

I think the main drawback with the 1R that turns people away is the kitchen being connected to the rest of the property. Having the kitchen separate helps to keep it clean, and having partitioned sections of an apartment does psychologically make you feel like the apartment as a whole is bigger than it is, as you have to go from room to room. However, 1R units still tend to have more open space, so there’s an important trade off to consider.

In summary, don’t count out a 1R just because it’s a 1R! Unless you’re super particular about the kitchen being separate, the spaciousness might turn the 1R into a winner.

1LDK/2DK: The perfect size for a couple (and the ideal size for a single?!)

If you’re a couple, most landlords will require you to apply for at least 1LDK or larger floor plan for them to even begin considering your application. Luckily, a 1LDK is generally the best balance of budget and function you find. For example, let’s take this 1LDK in Shinjuku. If two people are splitting the rent, it immediately becomes cheaper than two people renting 1R or 1K units separately.

In terms of space, having the separate sleeping and living areas is truly a lifesaver if two people are living together. Hopefully there won’t be any fights, but if anything happens, being able to put a wall between the two of you for a cool down is very helpful.

1LDKs are usually not as economically feasible if you’re by yourself, but if you can afford one, similar benefits apply. In particular in this current age of remote work, working at a table in the LDK section, then retiring to the bedroom to lie down and watch TV would be a luxury.

Just the bedroom space in this apartment is one tatami mat (or “jyou”) smaller than a standard 1R or 1K. Then you have the large LDK space adjacent to it.

One other floor plan that is essentially almost the exact same as a 1LDK in function, is a 2DK. To see what I mean, let’s take this 2DK in Nakano and compare it to the previous 1LDK. It’s about 5 square meters overall larger, with a smaller DK space and smaller western style bedroom. However, it is balanced out by the slightly larger Japanese style room.

Advantages and Disadvantages of 2DK apartments

Essentially what you can do with this apartment is use one bedroom as a “living room”, and the other as the actual main bedroom. There you can have a small dining space in the DK area. This means you have the same function as you would a 1LDK, a little more space overall, but generally smaller rooms as a result of the extra partitioning.

One other bonus (or detriment, depending on how you view it) with 2DKs is that these floor plans often tend to be in older buildings. That means two things: tatami rooms and lower rent. Tatami rooms in particular seem to be very much a “love it or hate it” type situation. I know a lot of people who really want a room with tatami, especially for those who haven’t been in Japan as long. It often seems to be one of those things that lose its allure the longer you’re here, as the costs to clean/replace tatami at the end of your stay are also quite high.

Lower rent is always nice, but then you have to consider how much you value having a newer apartment. With older units I think it’s very important to see the property in person before making a decision, as there’s a lot of little things you can only notice in person. Smells, random stains from old tenants, etc… There’s almost always going to be some flaws with an older property, but then with newer units you’ll likely have a much higher rent and smaller amount of overall space. As always, there are pros and cons to both, so it’s still worth looking at everything!

The Housing Service will help find the right place for you!

If you’re still not sure exactly what floor plan might work for you, you can always inquire with us on our landing page here. Our staff would be more than happy to discuss your requirements and see what we can find. Or if anything above interested you, please inquire on one of those listings! Those listing pages could even be a great starting point to begin looking on your own.

By Nathan

Nathan works for the GaijinPot Housing Service, helping foreigners find their home in Japan. He’s American and has lived in Japan for about three years. Read Nathan’s self-intro to find out what brought him here!

Lead photo: Stock photo