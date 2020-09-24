Why you should consider living in west Tokyo

When most people think of Tokyo they think of Skytree, shopping in Shibuya, or drinking in Shinjuku. The city is flooded with people, so they all have to live somewhere, right? Obviously a lot of people do live in the heart of the city, but it’s easy to forget about the truly massive suburb that is west Tokyo.

What exactly do you mean by west Tokyo?

The terminology can be a little confusing, as sometimes people will use “west Tokyo” to specifically refer to the west part of 23 wards, including the wards of Shibuya, Nerima, and Setagaya.

In this article, however, I’m referring specifically to the many, MANY cities to the west of the 23 wards that are still technically part of Tokyo!

There are actually 30 unique cities, towns, and villages in this area all with their own personalities and quirks. To add to the name confusion, one of these cities is called Nishi Tokyo-shi, or literally, West Tokyo City. In Japanese the west Tokyo area is sometimes also called the Tama area. You may not be surprised to hear that there is also a Tama City in west Tokyo. I would not give the area any rewards for creativity in naming, but you can certainly find much more affordable housing there.

In this article, I’d like to introduce three of these cities.

First, let’s talk about Tachikawa, the closest to the 23 wards of the three cities I’ll be discussing.

Tachikawa’s main claim to fame is being right on the Chuo line, which can bring you straight into many popular office areas like Ochanomizu and Shinjuku. As for the city itself, you would be surprised to see how much there is around the main station. Heading out the north exit you have everything your shopping heart could desire, including department stores, Don Quixote, and Bic Camera. If you are up for a tiny bit of a walk, you can even find an Ikea. It’s hard to beat an area with an Ikea!

Of course, with Tachikawa Station being as convenient as it is, the apartments in the direct vicinity of the station can be a bit more expensive. As I’m writing this, one property we have just a short walk away is at around ¥90,000 ($854), but moving just the tiniest bit out increases affordability by a huge amount. For example, if you’re willing to take a 10-minute bus ride to Tachikawa Station, you can get an apartment of similar quality for ¥30,000 less!

If you’re more up for a walk than a bus ride, right now you can actually find even better options. As I’m writing this, I have found a few units ranging from ¥35,000-¥45,000 closest to Nishitachikawa Station on the JR Ome Line, at a 15-minute walk, but then still only a 17-minute ride to the main Tachikawa Station and Chuo Line access to Tokyo. Take a look at the link (above in the photo) and inquire if anything looks interesting!

Machida

Moving a bit further out west, we have Machida-shi. It’s actually the second most populated city in west Tokyo, though it’s the sixth in terms of size. If you’re someone who frequents both Tokyo and Kanagawa equally, it’s one of the best options, as it’s located southwest of Tokyo and northwest of Yokohama. Go straight east and you’ll arrive in Kawasaki!

Along the main streets near the station you’ll get an urban feel, with many stores and cafes to choose from, but as you move away the station, the landscape quickly gives way to residential areas. Machida Station has access to the JR Yokohama line and Odakyu lines. The Yokohama line will make going into Yokohama quite easy, along with providing easy general access to the Kanagawa region. Luckily, with the Odakyu line though, you can go straight to Setagaya or Shinjuku for work or a quick meet up with friends.

Machida is further out of course, but despite the distance, it actually only takes around 30 minutes to get to Shinjuku via the Odakyu Line! If you plan on going further east in the wards then it could be a little rougher, but considering the affordability it’s hard to complain about. One great option that we have at the time of writing is Sky Court Machida, located just 12 minutes from the main Machida station. For a commute of 30 minutes to Shinjuku you would expect a pretty crazy rent, but right now there’s a unit right around ¥44,000!

Lastly, I’d like to introduce Hachioji, the most populated and second largest city in west Tokyo. Despite also being the furthest out from the 23 wards, it is an urbanized city center that is very close to nature, making it a popular pick. Since it is further out, though, you’ll also able to find many affordable properties right at the main station.

Hachioji Station is actually on both the Chuo line and Yokohama line, so if we forget about it being a bit further out, it’s kind of the best of both Tachikawa and Machida. You’re looking at 35-45 minutes to Shinjuku or 50-55 to Yokohama. The popularity of Hachioji also means it has a lot of listings available at the moment.

Currently, for around ¥75,000, you can go with a nice high-rise mansion building, just 7 minutes from Hachioji Station pictured below!

If you want something a little cozier, there’s a comfy and bright 1K just 15 minutes away from Hachioji Station, but 9 minutes to Keio Hachioji Station. Via the Keio line, you have a second line that can bring you to the Setagaya and Shinjuku areas. Depending on exactly where you need to go, you have options!

Beyond just convenience and affordability, I think my favorite thing about Hachioji is the access to nature. The first time I drove through the area, I was shocked to so quickly be transported from urban life to… well, the woods. You can visit Hachioji Castle for some nice history, or if you want to go even further out, northwest out of the city to the Okutama area, famous for its natural beauty.

These three cities are all great options in west Tokyo, but there’s even more to see. Even if none of these caught your interest, if you’re thinking about moving in Tokyo and want to save money but maintain easy access to the western portion of the wards, it couldn’t hurt to look into any of the cities in the west and see what the commute looks like. You might just find your new home!

By Nathan

Nathan works for the GaijinPot Housing Service, helping foreigners find their home in Japan. He’s American and has lived in Japan for about three years. Read Nathan’s self-intro to find out what brought him here!