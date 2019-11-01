10 Incredible Views from Shibuya Scramble Square: Opening Day Photo Tour

Today (November 1, 2019) marks the grand opening of the Shibuya Scramble Square building. The building packs a dizzying array of shops and restaurants, but the pièce de résistance is the awe-inspiring unobstructed view over Tokyo from the rooftop.

Observation decks on the 45th and 46th floors and rooftop of the skyscraper offer sweeping, unobstructed views of the SkyTree, Roppongi, and Tokyo Tower to the east, Shinjuku and Yoyogi Park to the north, Shibuya Scramble crossing below, and Mt. Fuji to the west.

Office and Commercial Space

Office Space

Shibuya Scramble Square has 73,000-sqm (785,000-sqft) of high-grade office space from the 17th to 45-floors, with a standard floor size of 2,900-sqm. Tokyu Corporation says that this is the largest office floor size currently available on the market in Shibuya. The company has also announced that it has fully leased out all office space on all floors, primarily to IT companies.

Shops and Restaurants

The B2 (second basement level) to 14th-floors are occupied by retail shops and restaurants, with a total floor space of 32,000-sqm. Shops feature food, fashion, lifestyle goods, as well as cafes and restaurants.

Event spaces occupy the 3rd, 7th, and 12th floors. The third floor, to be called the Urban Core, will seamlessly connect the pedestrian decks in Shibuya Station to Shibuya Scramble Square.

Access

The building will be directly connected to Shibuya Station through the lower floors.

Location

The Shibuya Scramble Building is located in Shibuya Ward 2-Chome 24.

Shibuya Redevelopment

The Shibuya Scramble Square building is the first step in a project that will change the whole look of the neighborhood surrounding Shibuya station. The project encompasses a large area, divided into four districts:

Shibuya Station

Shibuya Station South

Shibuya Sakuragaoka

Shibuya Dogenzaka

Each area is slated to have one or more skyscrapers, but the project will focus on the renewal of Shibuya station itself.

The developers’ vision for Shibuya is to make it a futuristic city, a mixture of New York’s Times Square and Silicon Valley. Central to this vision is to turn Shibuya into a business district.

The entire project is being jointly developed by Tokyu Corporation, JR East, and Tokyo Metro.

For an in-depth look at the redevelopment of Shibuya, please see this article: What will Shibuya look like in 2020?

