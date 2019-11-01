10 Incredible Views from Shibuya Scramble Square: Opening Day Photo Tour

Today (November 1, 2019) marks the grand opening of the Shibuya Scramble Square building. The building packs a dizzying array of shops and restaurants, but the pièce de résistance is the awe-inspiring unobstructed view over Tokyo from the rooftop.

A look at Shibuya Scramble Square from ground level, right on scramble crossing. Photo: Scott Kouchi

Observation decks on the 45th and 46th floors and rooftop of the skyscraper offer sweeping, unobstructed views of the SkyTree, Roppongi, and Tokyo Tower to the east, Shinjuku and Yoyogi Park to the north, Shibuya Scramble crossing below, and Mt. Fuji to the west.

The views offered from the observation deck are unparalleled. You can see all of Yoyogi Park from up here! Photo: Scott Kouchi

 

Visitors at the top can enjoy the sights while lounging on comfy couches. Photo: Scott Kouchi

From this large open space in the middle you can practically get a 360 degree view of Tokyo! Photo: Scott Kouchi

If you’re unsure of what you’re looking at, there’s a handy compass to point you in the right direction. Photo: Scott Kouchi

You can really take in the massive scale of Tokyo from up here. The unobstructed view is absolutely breathtaking. Photo: Scott Kouchi

Gain new perspective on things from this vantage point! Photo: Scott Kouchi

Office and Commercial Space

Office Space

Shibuya Scramble Square has 73,000-sqm (785,000-sqft) of high-grade office space from the 17th to 45-floors, with a standard floor size of 2,900-sqm. Tokyu Corporation says that this is the largest office floor size currently available on the market in Shibuya. The company has also announced that it has fully leased out all office space on all floors, primarily to IT companies.

Shops and Restaurants

The B2 (second basement level) to 14th-floors are occupied by retail shops and restaurants, with a total floor space of 32,000-sqm. Shops feature food, fashion, lifestyle goods, as well as cafes and restaurants.

The restaurants were packed on opening day. Everything looked and smelled delicious so I’ll have to make a return trip some other time! Photo: Scott Kouchi

Event spaces occupy the 3rd, 7th, and 12th floors. The third floor, to be called the Urban Core, will seamlessly connect the pedestrian decks in Shibuya Station to Shibuya Scramble Square.

There is a bar on the 45th floor for those who get a little parched while taking in the view. Simple foods like potato salad and fries are offered here. Photo: Scott Kouchi

Having a relaxing drink 45 floors up somehow enhances the atmosphere! Photo: Scott Kouchi

Access

The building will be directly connected to Shibuya Station through the lower floors.

The 2nd floor entrance to Shibuya Scramble Square. It was quite crowded on opening day, hopefully it will mellow out in the upcoming weeks. Photo: Scott Kouchi

Location

The Shibuya Scramble Building is located in Shibuya Ward 2-Chome 24.

It’s basically like looking at Google Maps in real time. Photo: Scott Kouchi

Shibuya Redevelopment

The Shibuya Scramble Square building is the first step in a project that will change the whole look of the neighborhood surrounding Shibuya station. The project encompasses a large area, divided into four districts:

  • Shibuya Station
  • Shibuya Station South
  • Shibuya Sakuragaoka
  • Shibuya Dogenzaka

Each area is slated to have one or more skyscrapers, but the project will focus on the renewal of Shibuya station itself.

The developers’ vision for Shibuya is to make it a futuristic city, a mixture of New York’s Times Square and Silicon Valley. Central to this vision is to turn Shibuya into a business district.

The entire project is being jointly developed by Tokyu Corporation, JR East, and Tokyo Metro.

For an in-depth look at the redevelopment of Shibuya, please see this article: What will Shibuya look like in 2020?

