6 Things I Didn’t Realize I Needed Until I Started to Work From Home

With the stay-at-home order in place and companies also implementing telecommuting procedures, many of us living in Tokyo are finding ourselves spending an awful lot of time at home. I’ve come to realize a few things:

Tokyo can feel very small if you aren’t getting out and exploring. There are a lot of things I took for granted that are more difficult when you’re trying to stay at home most of the time. I used to think I would clean my apartment more if I had more time, but apparently that was just a lie I was telling myself. I thought working from home would make it easier to work because I wouldn’t have to brave my commute. However, I’m finding that my home is not an ideal working environment. It’s not bad, but it could be better.

I’ve also realized that there are a few things that have become worth their weight in gold. There are also other things that I really should just break down and buy because they could make a huge difference in my comfort and efficiency.

Here’s a short list of the things I didn’t even know I really needed before I started working from home.

Bicycle

I only recently bought a bicycle back in February. I didn’t think it would have an impact on my daily routine since I live pretty close to my station and if I wanted to get anywhere I would just take the train or subway. Little did I know that this bicycle would practically become my lifeline since I stopped taking public transportation around the middle of March. I didn’t have the foresight to think that a bicycle would be beneficial to have during a state of emergency or stay-at-home order. It was just pure coincidence that I happened to finally buy one when I did.

On rare occasions when I do venture outside, I’m not limited to just how far I can walk. I can go out a little farther, which helps me deal with cabin fever.

Coffee stuff

I’m no coffee nerd by any stretch. I couldn’t tell you the first thing about coffee notes or the differences in where coffee is grown and all that. But I do like a good cup of coffee in the morning. I’ve been avoiding going to cafes, so I’ve been a little more proactive in making coffee at home and not relying on the instant stuff. Nothing wrong with that. With all the extra time I have from not commuting, I have enough time to brew that perfect morning cup.

It has added a relaxing routine to my mornings. Although I’m not making coffee up to the standards of the cafes I used to visit, it provides a nice distraction from the unease and worry, so I’m not complaining.

Tupperware (Food Storage Containers)

Since I’m home all of the time, I’m also cooking much more often than I would be normally. This is great, but I wasn’t really prepared for it. For me, one of the great things about Tokyo is how easy it is to find a good restaurant or to pick up a ready-made meal from the grocery store. With those options becoming pretty much inaccessible these days, I’ve taken up the apron and frying pan. However, I found that I’m fairly ill-equipped as far as kitchens go. Yes, I can cook things in a pan or a pot, but my options for storing leftovers are slim. I guess I never really needed things like different size tupperware before. Now I’m thinking if the NHK man also sold tupperware, he might have a better chance at getting people to answer the door.

In all reality though, I think a bigger kitchen would be a great thing to have if you’re finding yourself spending more time at home than usual. For me, my cozy 1R apartment was great when I was able to get out and tire myself out exploring Tokyo. But it’s starting to feel pretty cramped when there’s nowhere else to go.

A good chair

Or a good home office setup in general. Again, my space-limited 1R apartment isn’t making the best shelter for staying at home, but I’ll make do with what I have. I imagine a real desk and chair would help make office time feel more like work. Right now I’m stuck using my coffee table and sitting on some floor cushions when I need to get work done. It’s really not ideal for extended periods of sitting. While I don’t think I have the room in my current apartment for a nice desk and chair, I’m very tempted to just bite the bullet and fill up half of my room with those two items.

A proper sleeping schedule

At first when I was working from home I felt kind of like Genie from Disney’s Aladdin. I had complete power over my own work schedule, but an itty bitty living space. And because of this, I ended up staying up way too late thinking “It’s ok, I’ll just wake up later than normal. I don’t have to commute or go anywhere – I’ll be fine.” My hubris would be my downfall.

It is true that I don’t need to wake up at a certain time to catch trains or get to the office. But all those routines helped keep my mind from turning into mush during the day. I look back on my pre-work from home days and wonder why I took them for granted.

A pet

I can’t tell you how many cat youtube videos I’ve watched in the past week.

Anyways, I hope you all are finding ways to cope with being cooped up wherever you are. Let me know if you’ve found anything that has become more useful when working from home! Stay safe and try to stay positive if you can!

Lead photo: iStock stock photography