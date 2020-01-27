6 Tips for Getting Around on a Snow Day in the Greater Tokyo Region

The Kanto and Koshin Meteorological Observatories released early warning information on the evening of January 26th about the possibility of heavy snowfall in the Kanto and Koshin regions in the next few days. Some parts of Saitama prefecture may see heavy snowfall on January 27th (today) and parts of Tochigi, Gunma, Saitama, Tokyo, Kanagawa, Yamanashi, and Nagano prefectures may see heavy snowfall on January 28th.

A low pressure system is forecast to move slowly eastwards along the southern coast of Honshu from the 27th to 28th. The Japan Meteorological Agency sees the possibility of cold air (3 degrees below zero degrees C) circulating about 1,500-m above the Kanto and Koshin regions. For these reasons, there is a strong chance of heavy rain and snow in Kanto-Koshin in the next few days, with a high chance of snow accumulation in mountain areas and some accumulation in the lower lying areas.

Please stay tuned to the latest weather info to keep updated on the forecast for the next few days.

Below are tips for getting around on a snow day. These were originally published in January 2018, when Tokyo was hit by the biggest snow storm in four years.

If You Can, Time Shift

Have you noticed how when it rains in Tokyo (or any other large city, for that matter) everything seems to slow down and everyone seems to be running late? It’s even worse when it snows, of course. To counter this phenomenon, shift your schedule if you can, so that you can avoid the hordes of other people who are starting work or school at exactly the same time you are.

Your company or school may even let you leave early. Even better, if you can leave home earlier in the morning, you may be able to avoid the peak commute time. When there’s heavy rain or snow, peak commute hours are made worse by the fact that there will be fewer trains in any given hour because they are required to slow down for safety reasons.

It’s common sense, but give yourself plenty of time to get where you need to go.

Shoes and Shuffle

Ladies (and gentlemen!), snow days are not the time to show off your high heel shoes. You can buy all sorts of special snow gear, including anti-slip shoe spikes, but basic snow boots or shoes are a good start.

Also, if you’re from warmer climes, now is the time to learn the snow shuffle. Basically, to avoid slipping, drag your feet a little when you are walking in snow. Don’t pick up your feet too much, step squarely down when you take a step, and walk in other people’s tracks so that you’re walking on snow that’s already mostly melted.

In terms of slipping, a greater danger than snow is ice, especially ice that is nearly invisible. If you don’t have shoes with good grips, you may want to buy anti-slip attachments for your shoes. The word for anti-slip in Japanese is suberi-tome (滑り止め).

Keep Your Hands Free

It’s also a good idea not to carry things in both hands when you’re walking in snow, in case you need to break a fall. Many people in Tokyo use umbrellas on snow days, but carrying an umbrella in one hand and a shopping bag in the other leaves you with no hands to prevent a hard landing if you slip.

A Few Things to Watch Out For

With so much snow accumulation in one day, here are a few things to watch for as you are walking around Tokyo, or any other big city after a big snow storm.

Ice: There are usually more injuries reported the day after a big snowfall, due to people slipping on ice. The anti-slip shoe attachments mentioned above are one way to stay safe. Some areas may temporarily lose electricity due to electrical lines being cut due to the weight of the snow. Watch out for chunks of melting snow from electrical wires.

Stay Informed

Cue up your favorite weather app on your phone, watch the news, and stay in touch with your company or school so you can make good decisions about getting around safely.

If you are in Tokyo and the surrounding prefectures, JR East has a useful app, called JR-EAST Train Info, for getting almost real time information about the status of both JR and other companies’ train lines.

A Few Good Phrases

When you’re on the station platform waiting to get on the train, you may see a few phrases flash across the screen to let you know the current status of your train. Sure, you can wait for the English, but why not learn them now and you’ll be ahead of the class!

ressha chien: (列車遅延) train delay

unten: (運転）operations

mi-awase: (見合わせ）suspend

unten mi-awase: （運転見合わせ）operations suspended

ichi-ji: (一時）temporary. As in ichi-ji unten miawase (operations are temporarily suspended)

oo-yuki: （大雪) heavy snow. As in, oo-yuki no eikyou de, unten mi-awase (operations suspended due to heavy snow)

eikyou: (影響) influence, effect of

kon ran: (混乱) congestion. As in, 混雑の影響などで、現在も一部列車に遅れが出ています。Kon-ran no eikyou nado de, genzai mo ichibu ressha ni okure ga dete imasu. (Due to congestion, some trains are delayed).

ichi-bu: (一部) some, partially

ressha: (列車) train

tenken: (点検) inspection. As in 踏切内点検, fumikiri-nai tenken. Inspection of railroad crossing

