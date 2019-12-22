6 Uniquely Japanese Christmas Customs

Christmas as it exists in Japan is just ever so slightly different from what you might be familiar with in your home country. The traditions here have evolved separately from western versions of Christmas, creating a one-of-a-kind celebration that might seem slightly confusing to those spending their first Christmas away from home. In this article, we’ll go over some of the Christmas sights and customs that you’ll only see in Japan!

1. KFC Christmas Dinner

This bizarre pairing almost sounds too strange to be true, but in fact, KFC has the Christmas dinner market cornered in Japan. Since no Christmas dinner tradition existed in Japanese culture, KFC saw an opportunity to create one with their Party Barrel of fried chicken. The marketing was so effective that today some locations will require you to reserve a Christmas KFC dinner a month in advance!

Another reason why this tradition took off in Japan is that Christmas is not a national holiday, meaning that people still go to work and children still go to school on December 25. So instead of the impossible task of preparing a homemade feast without taking the day off, busy families can still have a family meal.

This has somewhat evolved to an association between fried chicken and Christmas, not necessarily just KFC. In supermarkets, you’ll probably find some sort of special Christmas chicken for sale around the 25th.

2. Japanese Christmas Songs

In addition to some popular American Christmas hits (particularly Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas”), Japan has its own set of Christmas tunes that get played during this season (perhaps overplayed according to some Grinches).

Yamashita Taro – Christmas Eve

Flower – Koibito ga Santa Claus

BoA – Merikuri

3. Christmas Markets

While common in Europe, as the custom of holding a Christmas Market originated in Germany, this festive gathering of outdoor shopping stalls has found its way to the busy streets of Tokyo. These markets can be found usually around international neighborhoods in Tokyo (Hibiya, Roppongi, etc.). Main staples of Christmas markets in Tokyo are mulled wine (gluhwein) and handmade Christmas decorations/ornaments.

While normally one wouldn’t choose to spend the evening outside on cold late fall nights, Christmas markets provide a bright, cheery outdoor venue for merrymaking.

Here’s a short list of some of the Christmas Markets you can check out around Tokyo.

4. Christmas Cake

Another staple of Christmas in Japan is Christmas Cake. Sugary confections and baked goods are no stranger to Christmas celebrations in western cultures, but there isn’t anything that resembles the Japanese Christmas Cake with its spongecake, frosting, and bright red strawberry topping. The Ginza Cozy Corner store is extremely well known for its Christmas Cake selection (take a look here). Pre-ordering for Christmas Cakes starts as early as October for some stores, and many of these cakes actually sell out well before Christmas Day since demand is so high!

For those who like to take a more hands-on approach, here’s a video on how to make a strawberry cake similar to those you can find in bakeries and patisseries during the holiday season.

5. Christmas Eve is a Couples Day/Night

In what I’m sure was an extremely carefully calculated scientific trial, an online quiz asked Japanese women if they would rather spend the 24th or the 25th with their significant other. 74% of respondents replied that the 24th is the better “date” night of the two (MyNavi Article). Quite a few of the comments also expanded on the idea that the 24th is for couples and the 25th is for families. The cute Christmas decorations and sparkling Christmas lights create a romantic atmosphere that’s easy to get swept up in during this time of the year. It’s almost like an extra Valentine’s Day with how much emphasis is placed on spending time with your significant other. The concept that Christmas is associated with a couple’s night out is definitely a uniquely Japanese phenomenon, regardless of whether it’s observed on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

6. Illumination

This English word has been picked up by Japan to represent Christmas lights and other light-based attractions. Although it’s still rare to see homes decorated with Christmas lights (there are some, though!) you’ll find large light installations scattered throughout Tokyo and other large cities during late November through December.

Bonus:

Another take on celebrating Christmas in Japan is the Tokyo Disney Christmas parade. A special holiday themed parade is held in Tokyo Disneyland for a few weeks leading up to Christmas, and there are special Christmas goods and food available to purchase.

Lead photo: iStock stock photography