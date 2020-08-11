7 parks in Tokyo for getting away from city crowds

I will admit that most people’s first thought when they think of Tokyo is crowded streets and skyscrapers. I can’t deny that Shinjuku, Shibuya, and Roppongi are city centers for a reason. But where does one go to get away from the concrete jungle? To answer that, my friends, you just need to look for your nearest park.

Tokyo is full of parks. Yes, some of them barely qualify to be called a park; but chances are you aren’t too far away from a proper open green space. There’s a huge variety in what different parks offer as well, so in this article we’re going to introduce a few parks around Tokyo to get you in the mood to spend an afternoon out and about. Remember to stay hydrated in the summer heat!

Yoyogi Park – Shibuya Ward

This staple park in Shibuya never fails to draw a healthy crowd. It’s a very popular spot for taking a break outside with some friends. There is a lot of space so even though there might be a lot of people around, you should be able to find a little spot for you and your group somewhere in this vast park. Many festivals and events are held here as well. (Map)

Hibiya Park – Chiyoda Ward

Centrally located and close to the Imperial Palace, Hibiya Park offers very pleasant and quiet respite from busy downtown Tokyo. Features include a fountain, stage for live music performances, and nearby cafes. (Map)

Rikugien Gardens – Bunkyo Ward

This garden does have an entrance fee (¥300 for adults), but it’s well worth that for the beautiful landscaped views. There is also a traditional tea house located on the premises which makes for a very relaxing and refreshing stop. (Map)

Mizumoto Park – Katsushika Ward

The largest park in the 23 wards of Tokyo by area! This impressively large park is bordered by the Oba River, allowing for plenty of scenic waterfront to rest your feet and enjoy the view. In the park you’ll also find a barbecue area, wild bird observation blinds, and a goldfish showroom. (Map)

Akabane Nature Observatory Park – Kita Ward

A smaller park compared to the others mentioned in this article, Akabane Nature Observatory has a unique historical connection. This traditional Japanese house is open to visitors during the day (usually 9:30 AM – 4:30 PM). If you’re in the area it’s a great way to get a first-hand look at what life in Tokyo would have been like in the Edo period. (Map)

Kitaku Central Park – Kita Ward

Some parks have water features that are perfect for cooling off in summer heat! Kitaku Central Park has a section of wading pools for visitors to dip their feet and relax! Great for families looking to spend an afternoon outside. (Map)

Inokashira Park – Mitaka City

Located just outside Kichijoji Station, Inokashira Park is a beautiful green space around Inokashira Pond and Inokashira Benzaiten (shrine). Kichijoji is a popular area for those looking for a balance between urban conveniences and natural scenery. Check our listings near Kichijoji for apartments for rent for an idea of what is available in the area. In the park there’s also a zoo that is pretty popular with kids, it’s a great way to spend an afternoon with the family. There is also a shop where you can rent a boat to ride on the pond, giving this park a fun activity for couples as well! (Map)

This selection of parks is really just scratching the surface of what you can find throughout Tokyo! Check out our Area Guides for more examples of parks.