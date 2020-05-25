After the State of Emergency in Japan, Get Ready for a New Lifestyle: Ministry of Health Guidance

Japan lifted its nationwide state of emergency over the coronavirus on Monday, May 25th, even as government officials emphasized that caution is still essential to prevent another wave of infections.

As reported on JapanToday, Prime Minister Abe warned that people would have to adapt to a “new normal” and continue to avoid the “three Cs” — closed spaces, crowded places and close contact.

In preparation for the lifting of the state of emergency, Japan’s Ministry of Health earlier this month issued guidelines to prepare people for what the government is calling a “new lifestyle” (新しい生活様式) necessary to prevent the further spread of the virus.

Based on recommendations from the New Coronavirus Infectious Diseases Experts Meeting on May 4th, the government would like people to incorporate the actions and behaviors described below into their daily lives and adopt a “new lifestyle” assuming that the novel coronavirus will continue to be with us.

1. On an individual level

There are three basic infection control measures that people should follow on an individual level.

Maintain physical distance. Wear a mask. Wash your hands.

More specifically:

As much as possible, leave at least 2-meters between you and other people, but at least 1-meter.

When playing, play outside rather than inside.

When having a conversation, if possible, avoid directly facing the person you’re talking to.

When going out, if you will be in a room or having a conversation, wear a mask even if you don’t have symptoms.

Wash your hands as soon as you get home. Then, as soon as possible, change your clothes and shower.

Wash your hands carefully for at least 30-seconds with soap and water. It’s also ok to use hand sanitizer.

Be especially careful when you meet the elderly or visit people in the hospital or people who are at high risk of infection.

2. In everyday life

You should do the following in everyday life in order to help control the spread of the virus.

Avoid going out.

Avoid the three C’s: Avoid closed spaces with poor ventilation. Avoid crowded places. Avoid close-contact settings.

Ventilate rooms.

Follow “coughing etiquette”

Wash your hands.

Every morning you should: Take your temperature. Stay home if you have a fever or cold-like symptoms. Don’t push yourself if you’re feeling sick.



3. Places and activities in everyday life

For specific activities and places in everyday life, follow the guidance below to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Shopping

Utilize online shopping and delivery services.

Shop by yourself and at times when there are fewer people in shops.

Use e-payment.

Make a list/plan and do your shopping efficiently.

Avoid taking samples and touching display items.

When lining up at a cash register leave space between yourself and other people in line.

Entertainment, exercise and sports

If you go to a park, go when there are fewer people and to areas with fewer people.

Watch videos to exercise at home (stretching and yoga).

Don’t jog in large groups.

When passing others, maintain distance and manners.

Make reservations and appointments systems when possible and leave plenty of time to do errands.

Don’t stay longer than you need to in small rooms.

For singing performances and supporting a team or club, maintain distance or do so online.

When using public transportation

Avoid conversation.

Avoid using public transportation during crowded times.

Try walking and using a bicycle instead of public transportation.

Meals

Do takeout and use meal delivery services.

Dine outdoors.

Avoid using large shared plates. Serve food on individual plates.

Avoid directly facing the person you’re eating with. Sit side-by-side.

Focus on your food. Avoid talking while you’re eating.

Avoid sharing glasses with other people.

Weddings, funerals, and large gatherings

Avoid dining events with large numbers of people.

Don’t go to events if you have a fever or cold symptoms.

4. A new way of working

The Ministry recommends the following measures for a “new way of working” in order to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Use teleworking and work rotation.

Stagger commute times.

Make office work spaces more spacious.

Hold online meetings.

Exchange meishi (business cards) online.

For face-to-face meetings, ventilate the room and wear masks.

Source: Japan Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare guidance on “Announcement of New Lifestyle Related to the Novel Coronavirus” (in Japanese)

