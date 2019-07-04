Aquaholic Iritahama – A Luxurious Beachfront Villa and Pristine Waters Await Your Getaway to Izu

You deserve this…You need this…It’s time to get away from the madding crowds of Tokyo. Cue music…

“Aruba, Jamaica, ooh I wanna take you to

Bermuda, Bahama, come on pretty mama

Key Largo Montego,

baby why don’t we go

Ooh I wanna take you down to Kokomo,

we’ll get there fast

and then we’ll take it slow

That’s where we wanna go,

way down in Kokomo.”

Oh wait. That’s going to involve an 18-hour flight. Maybe something closer to Tokyo. But it’s got to feel like you’re sitting on a gorgeous beach somewhere in the Bahamas or Okinawa or Hawaii even. And it most certainly has to be luxurious.

If this is you, then without much further ado, we would like to present the Aquaholic Iritahama luxury beach villa.

The Aquaholic Iritahama is a luxury resort property located just a 2.5-hour train ride away from Tokyo near the Izu Peninsula town of Shimoda. The property consists of two spacious villas built to the highest international standards but unique in Japan due to its beachfront location beside the crystal-clear waters off of Iritahama.

A hidden gem, everlasting memories

Iritahama is a truly one-of-a-kind destination to which you, your family and friends will want to return to time and time again.

As soon as you step into the tastefully designed Aquaholic Iritahama villas, you will feel a sense of calm and relaxation that will immediately bring a smile to your face. Close your eyes. Feel the ocean breezes through the open picture windows. Then step onto the deck and down to the sparkling white sand.

You’ll probably want to linger a few minutes to marvel at the brilliant turquoise waters lapping against the shore before wading in. Or maybe you’ll just want to dive right in, because Iritahama is quite simply one of Japan’s best beaches.

Because this is Japan, where many things of value come with an official certification you might not be surprised to know that out of 849 beaches nationwide, only fourteen are recognized as having “extremely good water quality” by the government based on measures of COD (Chemical Oxygen Consumption) of 0.5 mg / L or less. Iritahama is one of these elite fourteen.

But even without knowing that Iritahama is one of Japan’s premiere – yet hidden – beaches, you’ll immediately sense just how special this little nook is, even among many spectacular beaches in Izu.

Too special a place not to share with other people

This is what Sakyo E. realized twelve years ago when he happened upon Iritahama, as he was surfing the various beaches of Izu. Sakyo had worked and travelled all over the world but he had never seen a place in Japan that reminded him of beaches he had seen in resorts like South Hampton or Nantucket: luxurious but down-to-earth, with only a few houses nearby, not expanses of cement tetrapods. He surfed Iritahama, walked the shore, and decided that this was a place he wanted to come back to again.

There weren’t (and still aren’t) many places in Japan where you can easily access such a pristine beach within a 2.5-hour train ride of Tokyo, not to mention the impossibility of buying beachfront land in a place like Iritahama. But as it turned out, the impossible happened. He eventually became friends with one of the owners of a piece of land bordering the beach, and two years ago he was able to buy the land on which he built the Aquaholic Iritahama villas.

How cool was the ending to that story? Not as cool as Sakyo’s idea for Aquaholic. Knowing that Iritahama was (and still is) one of Japan’s truly exceptional beaches, he didn’t want to build a beach house that only he and his family would be able to enjoy a few weeks out of the year.

And that is the real ending…or beginning to this story. The Aquaholic Iritahama opened in April this year to welcome weary urban dwellers and beach lovers from around the world. The idea behind the villas and their unique location is that Iritahama is too special for just one family to enjoy.

This is a place that you really have to visit if you love spending time with your family and friends surrounded by surf and sand. And once you come, you’ll want to come again.

Instead of spending your time getting to a resort destination like Okinawa or Hawaii, you can spend your time here relaxing. When you factor in transportation cost and travel time, from Tokyo, a quick getaway to Aquaholic Iritahama may be the perfect luxury beach resort destination.

Though relatively common in other countries, high-end private beach rentals like the Aquaholic Iritahama are rare in Japan.

Spacious, well-appointed facilities

The Aquaholic Iritahama offers two separate villas for your consideration. Each tastefully decorated and well-appointed villa has 150-sqm (1,600-sqft) of living space and comfortably sleeps up to six people in 3-bedrooms.

Each building offers a spacious wooden deck, roofed BBQ space and an in-deck jacuzzi, so you can truly unwind in the way that you want. Savor a glass of wine with friends. Grill up some local seafood for your family or play in the waves with your kids. Maybe take a long soak in the spa after a short dip in the ocean. Or do absolutely nothing and just enjoy the beauty that surrounds you. This is your getaway.

Ideal for a family, small group of friends or a luxurious couples getaway

The Aquaholic Iritahama is ideal for a family vacation or a small group of friends. Or even as a very luxurious couples getaway.

The building floor plans are mirror images and the buildings are separate but connected. Privacy between building A and building B is ensured with a wall extending into the front garden on the balcony. Together, the villas can accommodate up to 12 guests. If you rent both Building A and B, you can unlock and open the sliding door connecting the two buildings.

Take a video tour of the property and villas below!

Building A: Carefully crafted interiors, embellished with soothing Tiffany blue

Carefully crafted interiors and soothing Tiffany blue accents are the highlights of Building A, creating the perfect ambience for relaxation and meditation.

Floor-to-ceiling windows looking out to the deck can be fully opened, creating a seamless indoor-outdoor space for enjoying the superb view with friends and family.

Building B: Fine attention to detail, accented with a soothing light blue color scheme

You’ll find nothing but tranquility and comfort in Building B, which is decorated with a light blue color scheme.

As in Building A, in Building B, floor-to-ceiling windows looking out to the deck can be fully opened. Open up the windows to create a seamless indoor-outdoor space for enjoying the sounds of the ocean and refreshing breezes.

Room supplies and toiletries

Building A and B each are equipped with the following:

Free on-site parking

Free WiFi throughout the property

BBQ grill

Dishware, kitchenware, dish soap, laundry detergent

Fridge with icemaker

Microwave, oven

Rice cooker

Coffee maker

Toaster

Dishwasher

Washer/Dryer

Hair dryer

Portable speaker

Toiletries

What’s Nearby

Shimoda

A small hillside beach town located near the tip of the Izu Peninsula. It is historically significant as the port where Japan’s trading and diplomatic relations with the West started in the 1850’s.

Today Shimoda is a compact and touristy but relaxing beach town with many museums and temples. Don’t miss the sidewalk hot springs (for dipping your feet)!

Hot Springs

Kanaya Onsen

This hot spring facility has been in operation since 1866 and features Japan’s largest onsen built of cypress.

Shokichi no Yu

Climb a steep, narrow road to reach the healing waters of this hidden hot spring bath.

Hirizo Beach

One of the best snorkeling spots in Japan. About a 20-minute drive from Aquaholic Iritahama.

Touji Sand Ski, Ryukutsudou

Get your adrenaline rush by sliding down Touji Sand Ski on rental slides, then explore Ryugu cave. The cave is known for its magnificent heart-shaped cave hall, a popular rendezvous for lovers believing in its spiritual power to impart everlasting love.

Tsumekizaki

Located to the east of Shimoda Port, Tsumekizaki is known for its annual Narcissus Festival which takes place in December.

Access

By Train

Tokyo Station (Tokaido Shinkansen, Shortest 35 minutes) → Atami station (Izu Express line via Ito Line, about 90 minutes) → Izukyu Shimoda station (approx. 8 minutes by taxi) → Aquaholic Iritahama〈 total approximately 2 hours 20 minutes 〉

Tokyo Station (Odoriko Super View, Shortest 150 minutes) → Izukyu Shimoda station (about 8 minutes by taxi) → Aquaholic Iritahama〈total approximately 2 hours 40 minutes 〉

At Izukyu Shimoda station, tell your taxi driver that you want to go to “Shinkichi Maru on Irita Hama”. When you arrive at “Shinkichi Maru”, tell your taxi driver to proceed a little further to the Aquaholic parking space (only 30 meters away from Shinkichi Maru).

By Car

Tokyo I.C. (Tomei Expressway, approx. 35km) → Atsugi I.C. (Odawara Atsugi Road, approx. 32km) → Odawara Nishi I.C. (via National Route 135 Atami/East Coast/About 100km) → Shimoda 〈 total approx. 167km 〉

For detailed driving instructions, please visit the official Aquaholic Iritahama site.

Address

The Aquaholic Iritahama is located at 359 Kisami, Shimodashi, Shizuoka 415-0011

Room Rates and Reservations

For a one-night stay: Between ¥150,000 and ¥200,000 per villa

Please visit the official Aquaholic Iritahama site for reservations.

Good to Know

All children are welcome.

All children under 6 years stay free of charge when using existing beds.

There is no capacity for cots in the room.

There is no capacity for extra beds in the room.

We are unable to accommodate bachelor, bachelorette or similar parties.

For more information, please visit the official Aquaholic Iritahama site.

Lead image: Each Villa (Building A and B) offers an in-deck jacuzzi which looks out to Iritahama Beach

Lyrics: Kokomo by the Beach Boys