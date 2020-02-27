As Coronavirus Spreads, Half of Major Japanese Companies Have Told Employees to Work from Home: Survey

Almost fifty percent of companies responding to a recently conducted survey by the Nikkei newspaper indicated that they have asked employees to work from home either fully or in part, in an effort to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Over 80 percent of the 136 companies that responded to the survey said that they were refraining from holding social events like farewell parties and banquets, which are frequently held in March because it is the last month of the fiscal year for most Japanese companies.

The survey was conducted on the evening of February 27th, before the Abe government’s announcement to close all schools nationwide until early April. On February 26th, the government had called for nationwide events to be cancelled or postponed for the next two weeks.

At the office or at home?

Thirty-six (36.0%) of companies said that they are asking employees to do some work from home, while ten percent (10.3%) said that their employees are permitted in principle to do all work from home, meaning that about 46% of companies in total are asking workers to telecommute as part of measures to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Only 2.9% of companies said that they have no plans to allow telecommuting. A smaller percentage (1.5% of companies) permit workers to work outside of both the office and their homes. Finally, 16.2% of companies said that are currently considering whether to offer work-from-home as an option for employees.

Responses by major companies

Below are examples of policies put in place by large Japanese companies to respond to the spread of the coronavirus.

Mitstubishi Corporation will require all of its 3,800 employees in Japan to work from home from February 28th to March 15th.

Kao Corporation, one of the country’s leading makers of personal care and laundry products will have about 15,000 people or about half of its non-factory and retail store employees work from home.

All 8,800 domestic employees of Daicchi Sankyo, a global pharmaceutical company, will be put on telecommuting status; as well as 8,000 employees of KDDI (about half of the company’s workers) and 2,000 Honda employees who work in Tokyo.

Several companies have implemented work-from-home measures in direct response to an infected person having been on the premises of their headquarters building. AGC, a major glass company, will require all of its 1,400 headquarters employees to start telecommuting from February 28th because an infected person had visited the Shin Marunouchi Building (in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo), where its headquarters is located. At Dentsu, a male employee working at the Shiodome headquarters building (in Minato Ward, Tokyo) tested positive for the virus. For this reason, all 5,000 people working at Dentsu’s headquarters building have been switched indefinitely to telecommuting status starting from February 26th.

Internet companies, in general, have been ahead of the curve with respect to implement telecommuting requirements. Mercari, the flea-market mobile app, has had a work-from-home policy since February 19th for its Tokyo-based employees, which covers about 1,800 people.

Restrictions on other business activities

Companies have implemented a number of other restrictions on business activities other than those related to going to the office.

About forty percent of surveyed companies have said they are curtailing sales visits, and sixty percent said they have prohibited domestic business trips.

SoftBank responded by saying that it is recommending employees to conduct meetings via teleconferencing.

These restrictions are seen to negatively affect the restaurant industry.

Only about 6% of companies said that they will continue to hold farewell parties as usual. The rest of the companies responding to the survey said that they will refrain from holding farewell parties or limit them in some way.

About eighty percent of companies said that they plan to cancel scheduled product launches or sales seminars.

Another 74 percent of companies said that they plan to postpone or cancel the spring ceremony traditionally hosted by companies to welcome new employees. About 16 percent plan to hold employee welcoming ceremonies as usual.

Source: Nikkei newspaper, February 28, 2020