Better Sleep in Japan: Meet the Hybrid Mattress from Emma Sleep

[SPONSORED]

Japan is one of the most sleep-deprived countries in the world. In a global study, people in Japan averaged just seven hours of sleep on weekdays, the lowest among seven surveyed countries, including the U.S., U.K. and Germany. Long commutes, intense work schedules and cramped living conditions all play a role. And while many accept this as part of modern urban life, the impact is far from minor.

A recent multi-year study also found that insufficient sleep was linked to shorter life expectancy even after controlling for major health factors. In fact, only smoking showed a stronger association with early mortality.

That’s why more people in Japan are beginning to rethink what it means to “live well” at home. From choosing quieter neighborhoods to investing in better lighting, the pursuit of everyday comfort is evolving. But one area is still often overlooked—the mattress we sleep on every night.

New home, new way to sleep

Living in Japan also means having to acclimate to Japan’s humid summers and dry winters, which can dramatically affect the quality of your sleep.

Plenty of expats have shared hard-earned lessons online about mattresses and tatami (traditional Japanese floor mats)—like the importance of airflow. Without proper ventilation, it’s very easy to trap moisture, which can damage the flooring beneath.

That’s why it’s also worth looking for sleep solutions designed not just for comfort, but for Japan—compact, breathable, and suited to modern Japanese homes.

Meet Emma Sleep’s Award-winning mattress

Meet Emma Sleep, a sleep brand known for its award-winning hybrid mattresses. Combining ergonomic support with breathable comfort, Emma designs mattresses that suit both your body and your living space.

Emma Sleep mattresses have been purchased by over 6 million people worldwide and are highly trusted across Europe, with multiple international awards, including the Good Design Award.

Hybrid construction means a better sleep experience

Image credit: Emma Sleep

Cooling cover that releases heat and moisture. The cooling cover quickly absorbs sweat and moisture and regulates temperature, so it’s comfortable all year round.

Heat-dissipating foam that regulates body temperature. Thermosync foam absorbs and releases excess heat. It keeps body temperature stable, promotes falling asleep and leads to deeper sleep.

Highly breathable foam that reduces shaking. Airgel foam improves breathability while absorbing vibrations. It prevents stuffiness and reduces the impact of a partner’s movements, supporting calm sleep throughout the night.

Memory foam that supports along the body’s contours. Visco memory foam gently fits along the body’s curves. It distributes pressure on the shoulders and hips, helping you relax in a natural sleeping posture.

Felt layer adds stability. The felt layer between the coils and foam enhances overall mattress stability and firmly supports the body.

Zoned structure that supports the whole body. Aeroflex pocket coils balance breathability and stability. Seven zones evenly distribute body pressure from head to toe, maintaining a natural sleeping posture until morning.

Base layer that creates stability. High-density HRX foam prevents sinking. It firmly supports the body for a stable sleeping posture.

While Western-style beds are becoming more common in Japan, over 40% of people still sleep on traditional futons, often because of space, habit or climate. Japanese health guidelines recommend medium-firm sleep surfaces to support spinal alignment—a balance that Emma’s hybrid mattress is designed for. It offers enough give to relieve pressure points, while still keeping the spine properly aligned.

Emma’s mattress arrives compressed and rolled in a compact box, making it easy to carry through narrow doorways, elevators, and stairwells—perfect for Japanese apartments. No movers, no scheduling, and no struggling to get a full-size mattress through tight spaces.

And if you’re unsure about buying a mattress online, Emma offers a 100-night trial, free returns, and a 10-year warranty. Try it at home, and sleep better knowing you’re covered.

Why Emma works for Japanese homes

Compact delivery: Vacuum-sealed and boxed for easy setup in tight spaces

Hybrid design: Pocket springs and foam layers for balanced support

Motion isolation: Springs respond individually, so you’re not jostled by movement

Medium-firm feel: Comfortable for most sleep styles and body types

Breathable materials: Airflow-friendly to reduce heat and moisture buildup

Washable cover: Removable and easy to clean

Test in the comfort of your own home: Try at home for 100 nights, risk-free

Free returns: Hassle-free pickup if you change your mind

10-year warranty: Built to last and backed for the long term

Award-winning sleep, now 60% off

The Emma mattress is a German brand, and one of the most popular mattress brands in Europe. So when you buy an Emma mattress you’ll be joining five million people around the world who sleep on an Emma product. Worldwide, Emma Sleep has sold 12.5 million products, from mattresses to pillows.

There is also good news for people who prefer to sleep on futon. Emma Sleep produces a futon, so you do not need to switch from a futon to enjoy the benefits of this award-winning technology.

The Emma mattress has also received international recognition for both design and performance, including multiple product-of-the-year awards and a Good Design Award here in Japan.

Emma’s support, breathability, and convenience continue to earn high praise—especially among residents living in compact homes and humid subtropical climates like Japan’s

Given its amazing reputation and excellent customer feedback, there is no better time to try an Emma mattress!

And now is the best time to try it for yourself—during Japan’s “new-life” season, Emma is offering a limited-time promotion:

Up to 50 % off mattresses

+10% with exclusive code: Estate10

That’s up to 60% off, with free shipping, free returns and a 100-night trial so you can try it at home, risk-free.

Start your new life in Japan with better sleep.

Visit Emma Sleep Japan and use code Estate10 to save.