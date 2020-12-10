Can I refuse to do the the yearly health check in Japan?

When you join a Japanese company, you will be subject to the yearly health check. Depending on employment practices in your home country this may or may not be a shock to you. A common frustration heard from non-Japanese living and working in Japan is that they feel the yearly health check is an invasion of privacy and/or unnecessary for employment.

What is the yearly health check?

Known as kenko shindan (健康診断) in Japanese, is a very basic array of physical examinations including an eye test, blood test, hearing test, x-ray, and measurements such as height, weight, blood pressure, etc. In general, the test take around 1-2 hours, but you will be required to not have eaten anything within about 12 hours prior to the examination (for more accurate blood tests).

List of 11 required items:

Medical history and work history Current symptoms Height/weight/waist measurement/eye test/ear test Chest x-ray Blood pressure measurement Anemia test (hemoglobin and red blood cell count) Liver function test (GOT, GPT, γ-GTP) Blood lipid test Blood sugar test Urinalysis Electrocardiogram

Optional tests are available as well for checking for things like colon cancer, breast cancer, etc.

Employers generally will have a specific clinic for employees to go to when it is time for the check. However with remote work opportunities becoming more and more common in Tokyo, the responsibility of finding/scheduling a health check is being left to individuals employees at times.

What’s the big deal?

The main cause for concern from some is that your results will be shared with your employer. That’s right, any causes for concern that might arise from the results of your test are shared with your employer so they and the doctor can come up with ways to adjust your working style to prevent any major health-related issues.

A brief history

In the postwar era, Japan was industrializing at a rapid rate. Public health was underdeveloped and as a result diseases like tuberculosis accounted for a sizable number of deaths. The modern health examination system stems from improving working conditions and public health to eradicate the disease.

Additionally, the School Health and Safety Act stipulates that a health check be performed every year for students from kindergarten through university. So those who have grown up in the Japanese school system kind of expect a yearly health check.

The bottom line

So, if you are employed by a Japanese company are you obligated to undertake a health check? Well, it is a bit of a grey area. You can refuse to undergo a health check; but companies are permitted to take disciplinary action if they feel it is necessary.

It is the obligation of the workplace to provide a healthy work environment, and providing the yearly health check is one factor of this. Companies with 50 employees or more are required to submit the health check results to the Labor Standards Inspection Office. Failure to carry out the health check can result in a ¥500,000 fine for the company.

