Checking your home country’s embassy for info on COVID-19

You might be familiar with the idea of embassies and consulates, but it’s easy to dismiss their usefulness until you’re scrambling to find help for specific purposes. Embassies primarily exist to help travelers and expats navigate their new environment with information provided in their native language. Your home country’s embassy is a great way to start researching any questions you might have regarding visas, residency, and possibly finding medical services in your mother tongue.

Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has an excellent list of embassy contact information that’s very easy to browse. Take a look through the website to find your home country’s corresponding embassy in Tokyo.

Countries are listed in alphabetical order:

During normal, non-pandemic times you will be able to contact your embassy to get help with processes like renewing your passport, registering marriage/divorce, and applying for citizenship for your children.

Advice on COVID-19

There is a difference in how governments across the world are reacting to the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020. If you’re a foreign resident living in Japan, it’s a good idea to read through the updates and utilize any information in making decisions. Here is a short list of information compiled as of April 7, 2020 from some embassy websites. As this is just a selection of embassies listed here, please read through your home country’s corresponding website for the full details for your situation.

Australia:

Advising Australians to refrain from traveling overseas.

Only allowing citizens, permanent residents, and their family members to enter Australia after a 14-day self-quarantine period.

If you are an Australian citizen (or permanent resident, or family member of one) and decide to return to Australia, you will have to secure a flight back using commercial means.

Canada:

The Government of Canada advises citizens to avoid all non-essential travel outside of Canada until further notice.

Any person entering Canada by air, sea or land must quarantine (self-isolate) themselves for 14 days whether or not they have symptoms of COVID-19.

Travel to Canada is also currently being restricted for all foreign nationals coming from any country.

France:

Citizens of France who are only staying in Japan temporarily are advised to return to France utilizing routes that minimize intra-European layovers/transfers.

Citizens are responsible for finding commercial flights back to France.

Citizens of France who are residents of another country are advised to stay in the country in which they reside in for the time being.

Students are advised to follow the guidelines set out by their school.

Germany:

Tourists visiting Japan from Germany are being advised to return home as soon as possible.

Citizens are advised to refrain from all non-essential international travel.

Netherlands:

Dutch travelers are advised to return home as soon as possible.

If you are a Dutch citizen who is stranded or cannot find a means to return to the Netherlands, follow the steps at the Special Assistance Abroad website (here) for information on how the government can help you return home.

United States of America:

The Embassy has prepared a letter addressed to instructors/teachers living in Japan regarding the circumstances of COVID-19 (here).

In countries where commercial departure options remain available, U.S. citizens who live in the United States should arrange for immediate return to the United States, unless they are prepared to remain abroad for an indefinite period.

U.S. citizens who live abroad should avoid all international travel.

Take a few minutes to read through what your embassy or consulate can help you with and also sign up for email lists. Getting weekly updates on news both in your home country and Japan can be very useful for planning for the near future. And in the event of an emergency (such as the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020), you can be kept up to date with relevant information.

For those who also use social media, you might find that your embassy also posts news and information on Twitter or Facebook, which can be another way to help you stay up-to-date.

Lead photo: MIKI Yoshihito via Flickr