Classification of countries for entry into Japan for COVID testing and home quarantine

Japan announced on May 26th that it will resume accepting foreign tourists from 98 countries and regions on package tours, including the United States and China, starting June 10th. The government also subsequently announced the three color classification chart for COVID testing upon arrival and home quarantine.

Students and those entering Japan for short-term business trips and long-term work visas have already been eligible to enter Japan starting in March.

Earlier this month, the government also announced that it would classify countries into three groups, blue, yellow, and red, in ascending order of coronavirus risk. The requirements for COVID testing upon arrival in the country and home quarantine are different for each of the groups, as detailed in the chart below.

Country classification

The country classification by color was announced on May 26th by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Health.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs (PDF in Japanese), May 26, 2022

Lead photo: iStock 157615183