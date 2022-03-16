Earthquakes in Japan — Resources for before, during and after an earthquake in Japan

To help you prepare for the next earthquake in Japan, use these guides and links to essential sites, apps, and emergency phone numbers.
Prepare for an earthquake in Japan
- How to put together an emergency kit for disasters in Japan
- Understand Japan’s 5-Level Warning System for natural disasters & emergency shelter system
- Know your neighborhood’s earthquake risk
- Interactive map for finding an emergency shelter in Tokyo
- [Links to Tokyo Metro Gov’t online map]
- Locate your neighborhood evacuation shelter ahead of time
- Prepare your home for an earthquake
- [Links to Disaster Preparedness Tokyo PDF]
- What to stockpile, how to secure furniture, the different types of evacuation centers, and more
- Disaster Preparedness Tokyo
- Download the official guide [English PDF]
- Learn everything you need to know about disaster preparedness with this highly recommended, comprehensive guide to disaster preparedness in Japan. Info is applicable to all areas of Japan
- Download earthquake apps before the next earthquake – Please scroll to the app section below to see recommended apps
During an earthquake
- What to do/not to do and how to decide when to evacuate
- [Links to Disaster Preparedness Tokyo PDF]
- Illustrated simulations of what to expect during an earthquake appropriate actions you should take from the moment an earthquake occurs to your evacuation
After an earthquake
- Electricity outage – List of contact numbers for electricity companies in Tokyo area
- Gas outage – How to restore gas service after an earthquake
- Water leaks – External link to Tokyo Metro Gov’t Bureau of Waterworks customer service
- Tsunami warnings and advisories – Get up-to-date tsunami warnings from the Japan Meteorological Agency – External link
- Resources for rebuilding your life after an earthquake – Links to Disaster Preparedness Tokyo PDF
Emergency phone numbers
- Emergency call for fire, ambulance and rescue: 119
- Emergency call to police: 110
- Keep in touch with family and friends when regular phone service is interrupted: 171
- The 171 Emergency Line is a voice message board service provided by NTT that is available when a disaster such as an earthquake occurs. If regular phone service is interrupted in the disaster-stricken area, this service can help keep in touch with family members and friends. To record a voice message, users dial 171, then 1 followed by their phone number. Concerned family and friends in Japan can hear the message by dialing 171, followed by 2 and the phone number.
Earthquake & other useful apps
- How to turn on iOS emergency alerts for Japan – External link
- How to turn on Android emergency alerts for Japan — External link
- Yurekuru Call – iOS, Android
- One of Japan’s most popular disaster-related apps.
- Get earthquake early warnings via push notifications and see real-time information on a custom map
- Safety Tips – iOS, Android
- Created by the Japan Tourism Agency and targeted to tourists in Japan
- Get alerts for earthquakes of a seismic intensity of 4 or more and tsunami warnings
- Flowcharts for what to do after a disaster
- Pocket Shelter – iOS, Android
- Combines tourism and disaster prevention functions
- App automatically switches to disaster prevention mode in the event of a natural disaster
- Even if offline, it displays and helps you navigate to the nearest evacuation point and automatically sends confirmation emails to your loved ones to let them know you’re safe
- Japan Shelter Guide – iOS, Android
- Helps you locate the nearest shelter, medical facility, and water supply for locations throughout Japan
- Tokyo Disaster Preparedness – iOS, Android
- This is the companion app to the Tokyo Disaster Preparedness guide
- Has disaster prevention maps, quizzes, simulations and an emergency alarm that notifies your whereabouts to pre-registered people during an emergency. Also displays up-to-date info on evacuation advisories.
Preparing for other natural disasters
When you’re renting or buying a home in Japan
- Earthquake building codes in Japan
- Know the difference between pre- and post-1981 buildings
- Top 3 factors that affect a building’s earthquake resistance – Due diligence for homebuyers
- How to check the probability of an earthquake occurring where you live
- Japan seismic hazard map (2021) — External link to official government site J-SHIS
Other resources
- Tokyo Metropolitan Government – Disaster prevention portal site
- Osaka – Disaster prevention portal site
- MLIT (Ministry of Land) Disaster prevention portal site
