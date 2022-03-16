Earthquakes in Japan — Resources for before, during and after an earthquake in Japan

To help you prepare for the next earthquake in Japan, use these guides and links to essential sites, apps, and emergency phone numbers.

Prepare for an earthquake in Japan

During an earthquake

After an earthquake

Emergency phone numbers

  • Emergency call for fire, ambulance and rescue: 119
  • Emergency call to police: 110
  • Keep in touch with family and friends when regular phone service is interrupted: 171
    • The 171 Emergency Line is a voice message board service provided by NTT that is available when a disaster such as an earthquake occurs. If regular phone service is interrupted in the disaster-stricken area, this service can help keep in touch with family members and friends. To record a voice message, users dial 171, then 1 followed by their phone number. Concerned family and friends in Japan can hear the message by dialing 171, followed by 2 and the phone number.

Earthquake & other useful apps

  • How to turn on iOS emergency alerts for Japan – External link
  • How to turn on Android emergency alerts for Japan — External link
  • Yurekuru CalliOS, Android
    • One of Japan’s most popular disaster-related apps.
    • Get earthquake early warnings via push notifications and see real-time information on a custom map
  • Safety TipsiOS, Android
    • Created by the Japan Tourism Agency and targeted to tourists in Japan
    • Get alerts for earthquakes of a seismic intensity of 4 or more and tsunami warnings
    • Flowcharts for what to do after a disaster
  • Pocket ShelteriOS, Android
    • Combines tourism and disaster prevention functions
    • App automatically switches to disaster prevention mode in the event of a natural disaster
    • Even if offline, it displays and helps you navigate to the nearest evacuation point and automatically sends confirmation emails to your loved ones to let them know you’re safe
  • Japan Shelter GuideiOS, Android
    • Helps you locate the nearest shelter, medical facility, and water supply for locations throughout Japan
  • Tokyo Disaster Preparedness – iOS, Android
    • This is the companion app to the Tokyo Disaster Preparedness guide
    • Has disaster prevention maps, quizzes, simulations and an emergency alarm that notifies your whereabouts to pre-registered people during an emergency. Also displays up-to-date info on evacuation advisories.

Preparing for other natural disasters

When you’re renting or buying a home in Japan

Other resources

