Earthquakes in Japan — Resources for before, during and after an earthquake in Japan

To help you prepare for the next earthquake in Japan, use these guides and links to essential sites, apps, and emergency phone numbers.

Prepare for an earthquake in Japan

During an earthquake

What to do/not to do and how to decide when to evacuate [Links to Disaster Preparedness Tokyo PDF] Illustrated simulations of what to expect during an earthquake appropriate actions you should take from the moment an earthquake occurs to your evacuation



After an earthquake

Emergency phone numbers

Emergency call for fire, ambulance and rescue: 119

Emergency call to police: 110

Keep in touch with family and friends when regular phone service is interrupted: 171 The 171 Emergency Line is a voice message board service provided by NTT that is available when a disaster such as an earthquake occurs. If regular phone service is interrupted in the disaster-stricken area, this service can help keep in touch with family members and friends. To record a voice message, users dial 171, then 1 followed by their phone number. Concerned family and friends in Japan can hear the message by dialing 171, followed by 2 and the phone number.



Earthquake & other useful apps

Preparing for other natural disasters

When you’re renting or buying a home in Japan

Other resources

Lead photo: iStock 1087572568