Electricity Outage Following an Earthquake in Japan: What Numbers to Call in Greater Tokyo

TEPCO (Tokyo Electric Power Company), which services Japan’s Kanto region, Yamanashi Prefecture, and the eastern portion of Shizuoka Prefecture says that there are widespread power outages following the earthquake that shook at 11:07pm on February 13th.

About 809,000 homes in Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma, Saitama, Chiba, Tokyo, Kanagawa, Yamanashi, and Shizuoka have lost power.

About 91,000 homes are without power in Fukushima, Iwate, Miyagi, and Miyagi (with about 62,000 in Fukushima and 21,000 in Iwate).

To report a power outage in Tokyo, Chiba, Saitama and Kanagawa

Toll free (24 hours): 0120-995-113

If you can’t get through on the toll free number, call the payable number of the service center for your area. Please note that there are different service centers for the Tokyo 23 Wards and the Tokyo western cities, and surrounding prefectures.

Tokyo Customer Center (Daiichi)

Service Area: Koto, Sumida, Edogawa, Katsushika, Taito, Arakawa, Adachi, Shibuya, Setagaya, Shinagawa, Meguro, Ota, Minato (including Daiba)

TEL: 03-6374-8936 (payable)

Tokyo Customer Center (Daini)

Service Area: Chiyoda, Chuo, Shinjuku, Toshima, Bunkyo,Itabashi, Kita, Nerima, Suginami, Nakano and Islands, Minato (excluding Daiba)

TEL: 03-6375-9786 (payable)

Tama Customer Center

Service Area: Tokyo areas outside the 23 Wards

TEL: 042-202-2546 (payable)

Chiba Daiichi Center

Service Area: Chiba Prefecture excluding the area mentioned in Daini (below)

TEL: 043-370-4586 (payable)

Chiba Customer Center (Daini)

Service Area: Funabashi, Kamagaya, Ichikawa, Shiroi, Narashino, Yachiyo, Urayasu, Kashiwa, Abiko, Matsudo, Nagareyama, Noda

TEL: 047-729-1716 (payable)

Saitama Service Center

Service Area: Saitama Prefecture

TEL: 048-638-5016 (payable)

Kanagawa Customer Center (Daiichi)

Service Area: Kawasaki City and Yokohama City (excluding Izumi area, a part of Totsuka and Konan)

TEL: 045-394-2176 (payable)

Kanagawa Customer Center (Daini)

Service Area: Kanagawa Prefecture excluding the above area

TEL: 046-408-5996 (payable)

Source: TEPCO (Tokyo)

Lead photo: iStock