Going Cashless in Tokyo

Overall, Japan is still quite a cash-payment driven society. One of the surprising aspects to life in Japan is that even in Tokyo there are plenty of restaurants and stores that have not made the jump to cashless payments (including , whether that be through credit cards or newer cashless payment services.

However, we are seeing cashless payment services become more and more popular thanks to their convenience. Not just regarding credit card usage, but services like LINE Pay and Pay Pay are also being used more often. In fact, the Japanese government has ongoing projects to introduce and promote cashless services.

While it’s still a good idea to carry around some cash for purchases in locations that still only accept cash, it’s actually pretty easy to get around Tokyo using cashless services nowadays.

Here’s a breakdown of options you’ll have available to you:

Credit cards

Most major department stores and retailers will have options to make purchases using a credit card. You’ll want to check which credit cards are accepted at the retailer just to be safe. In general you should be safe with VISA or Mastercard at locations that accept credit cards.

Suica

If you live in Tokyo you’ll be familiar with this electronic money fare card for JR East transit. You can also use this card as a cashless payment option for quick trips to the convenience store and even some restaurant chains (take a look at the retailers that accept Suica payment here). There are also vending machines which you can use cashless payment options like Suica to purchase a drink on the go!

Suica is the JR East variant of this transit fare card, which is known under different names depending on your locale in Japan:

Kanto Region: Suica

Kansai Region: ICOCA

Chubu Region: TOICA

Kyushu: SUGOCA

Cashless payment services

There’s a decent variety of cashless payment services breaking into the scene to help usher in a cashless era in Japan. As mentioned earlier, major retailers and convenience stores for the most part accept forms of cashless payment. The major difference between these services is the point system that they are tied to.

In order to download/use the corresponding apps on your smartphone, your app store preferences will have to be set to Japan. Otherwise, you’ll run into the “App Cannot be Used in Your Country” message.

Pay Pay (ペイペイ)

This popular cashless payment service is partnered with Softbank and Yahoo!, which means users who also subscribe to services under those umbrellas can earn extra points with purchases. This payment service (like most other app-based services, but not all) can be connected to your bank account and/or credit card so you can add money to your electronic wallet whenever and wherever you have a stable internet connection. Click here for a list of participating retailers.

LINE Pay (ラインペイ)

Similar to Pay Pay in usability, one major difference is that you can also use LINE Pay Prepaid Cards to add money to your account. Since features of LINE Pay are embedded in the popular messaging application, it’s also possible to send payments to friends through the app. Click here for a list of participating retailers.

Rakuten Pay (楽天ペイ)

If you use Rakuten services and online store, this payment service can help you earn extra points. Click here for a list of participating retailers.

d barai (d払い)

This is the cashless payment service offered through NTT Docomo. Click here for a list of participating retailers.

au PAY (auペイ)

From the last of the three major wireless carriers in Japan, you can also sign up for their cashless payment service. If you subscribe to KDDI au service, you might be earning Ponta points, and using this service can help earn extra points. Click here for a list of participating retailers.

Apple Pay (アップルペイ)

One convenient feature for Apple product users is the Suica integration. You can add your Suica to your Apple Pay wallet to use your phone/watch to make cashless payments at train/subway gates. Apple Pay itself can also be used at participating locations, but the reach doesn’t seem to be as far as Pay Pay currently. Click here for a list of participating retailers.

An advantage of Apple Pay is that it can be used internationally. If it is connected to your credit card, it will depend on the specific retailer’s credit card policies , so there can be instances where Apple Pay is accepted, but your specific card might not be.

Google Pay (グーグルペイ)

Compared to other cashless options, Google Pay hasn’t really taken off as much. It is usable in convenience stores (and a few major retailers like Bic Camera, Yodobashi Camera, and Sofmap), but compared to other cashless payment services there is a lack of participating retailers. But, this is also another option for those who like the idea of having the ability to make electronic payments with a more internationally recognized payment service. Click here for a list of participating retailers.

Yucho Pay (ゆうちょペイ)

Recently joining the cashless payment service arena, Yucho Bank (JP Post Bank) started Yucho Pay in May 2019. If you have a JP Post Bank account, this is an option to look into to keep track of your bank account and e-money service in one app. Click here for a list of participating retailers.

While most of these options prove their usefulness in the big city, you might find their effectiveness decreases once you head out to more countryside neighborhoods. In addition to those listed in this article, some international options like WeChat Pay can be used in select stores in Japan. The services in this article were chosen to reflect the kinds of apps those living in Japan would most likely use, rather than those just visiting Japan.

