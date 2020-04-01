Govt to Distribute Reusable Face Masks to Every Household in Japan

The Japanese government will distribute re-useable cloth face masks to every household in Japan in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country. This is according to a report in the Nikkei newspaper.

Starting the week after next, the government will issue two face masks to every household in the country, starting with addresses in prefectures with the highest numbers of infections. Japan aims to complete distributing about 100 million masks to Japan’s 50 million households by next month. The government will purchase the masks with funds that will be allocated as part of the emergency economic measures that are set to be finalized next week.

14-day quarantine for all returnees

Separately, the prime minister’s office said that all people entering Japan, including Japanese citizens, will be asked to stay in isolation at home or in a hotel for fourteen days. People entering the country will also be asked to refrain from using public transportation.

Starting on April 3rd, Japan will bar entry for travelers from 73 countries and territories, an increase of 49 countries and territories compared to the current list of restricted countries.

On March 31st, the Japanese Foreign Ministry also raised its travel advisory to the same 73 countries to Level 3, warning Japanese citizens to “avoid all travel” to the countries on the list.

Source: Nikkei newspaper, April 1, 2020 (in Japanese)

Lead photo: iStock

