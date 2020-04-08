Gyms, parks, sports centers closed across Tokyo following state-of-emergency declaration

Major gyms, city parks, and public sports centers have closed across Tokyo as local authorities and private companies fell in line with Prime Minister Abe’s declaration of a state-of-emergency. The order, implemented to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, went into effect yesterday, April 8th, and applies to Tokyo, Chiba, Kanagawa, Saitama, Osaka, Hyogo and Fukuoka prefectures.

In principle, except for essential businesses and industries, companies are supposed to have employees work from home and people are supposed to stay indoors, except for essential outings (like work, hospital visits, and grocery shopping). However, there are no penalties for non-compliance, which means that people and businesses could continue with life as usual. For this reason, critics says that the Japanese-style state-of-emergency will be ineffective in decreasing the rate of infection, compared to the “hard lockdowns” implemented in many European countries.

Major Gyms Closed

On Day 2 (April 9th) of the state-of-emergency period, it may be too early to know exactly how businesses in different industries in the capital will respond to the order. As of yesterday, most department stores and shopping malls in Tokyo had announced that they would temporarily close until May 6th. Other businesses, including major restaurants chains have shortened hours of operations. Some major gyms (Konami Sports Club and Tipness) had already announced temporary suspension of operations on April 8th. Today, other most major gyms followed suit. Text links below link to the announcement (in Japanese).

Temporarily closing all gyms in the seven affected prefectures from April 9th to April 24th. Continued temporary closing may continue after April 24th. May monthly membership charges will be discounted by an amount equivalent to the time that the facility is closed in April.

Temporarily closing all gyms in the seven affected prefectures from April 8th to May 6th. The following month’s membership fee will be discounted by the pro-rated number of days during the temporary closure.

Temporarily closing all gyms in the seven affected prefectures from April 8th to May 6th. No membership fees will be charged in April or for May 1st to 6th, which will be counted as non-business days.

Temporarily closing all gyms from April 8th until further notice in the seven affected prefectures, plus Ibaraki, Gunma, Kyoto, Nara, and Shiba prefectures. The April membership fee will be applied to the following month’s membership charges.

Temporarily closing all gyms in Tokyo, Chiba, Kanagawa, Saitama, Osaka, Hyogo from April 8th to May 5th. April membership and optional fees will be be free, but because fees have already been charged, refunds will be issued in June. May monthly membership fee will be discounted by the pro-rated number of days that the gym is closed in May and refunded by July.

Tokyo Metropolitan Parks closed

Parks operated by the city of Tokyo were closed as of March 28th and will be closed until May 6th. The closure applies to playgrounds, sports facilities, and barbecue areas located in city parks.

Public sports facilities closed

Facilities administered at the Ward-level in Tokyo are closed from April 8th to May 6th. These include residents’ centers, play areas, libraries, sports facilities, and history centers.

Please check your ward office’s website to check on details for your ward. However, information on closures is only available in Japanese in some cases.

Sources: Official websites of the businesses mentioned, Tokyo Metropolitan Parks website (in Japanese), websites of Tokyo Ward Offices

Lead image: iStock