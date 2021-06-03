Hachioji, Machida, Western Tokyo Cities: COVID Vaccination Ticket Schedule

As of June 3rd, the majority of the cities in the Tokyo western suburbs have not announced when they will be mailing out COVID-19 vaccination vouchers.
Hachioji, Musashino, Kunitachi, and Hinode are scheduled to start sending voucher packets in June.
Other cities, including Machida, Hino, Tama, and Kokubunji plan to start sending out tickets in July.
In this post, we summarize the schedule for:
- When vaccination vouchers will be mailed out to members of the general public aged 16 to 64 and
- When vaccinations are scheduled to start for this age group for all the cities in the Tokyo western suburbs.
For info on the Tokyo 23 Wards, please click here: Tokyo 23 Wards COVID Vaccination Schedule
Most municipalities are prioritizing people with underlying medical conditions to receive the vaccine. If you have a qualifying medical condition, you may receive a ticket before someone in the “general public” even if you don’t meet the age cut off specified in the schedule.
The “vaccination ticket” is a packet that will be snail mailed to your registered address with two vouchers (one for each of the doses), notice and instructions for making a reservation, a pre-vaccination screening questionnaire, and an information pamphlet explaining general information about the vaccine that you will receive, possible side effects, etc.
Tokyo’s Edogawa Ward has a complete English translation of the vaccination voucher packet (PDF in English) that it sent out to those 65 and above. The essential information in the packet will be the same, so it’s a useful reference even if you live in a different city or ward.
Click here for the Ministry of Health’s official translation of the pre-vaccination screening questionnaire (available in 17 languages). Here is the link to the English version of the form (PDF in English).
There is no charge to receive the vaccination.
In most municipalities, you can make a reservation online or by phone. Some cities and wards also have a LINE app set up for appointments. Please refer to the information provided in your vaccination ticket packet for how to make an appointment and the available vaccination sites in your ward.
The info in the table is based on information as published by each city on its official website, as of the morning of June 3, 2021. The table is sorted by population, starting with Hachioji.
Visit the official site by clicking on the city name linked below.
|[Click to visit
official COVID
vaccination info
site for each
municipality]
|When vaccination tickets are scheduled to be mailed to
16 to 64 year olds
|When vaccinations are scheduled
to start for general public
between 16 and 64
|Other Info
|Hachioji
|[6/3] 16 to 64: Scheduled for June
|[6/3] N/A
|Machida
|[6/3] 64 year olds and under: Scheduled for July
|[6/3] 64 year olds and under:
Scheduled for August
|Fuchu
|[6/3] Currently taking appointments for 75 year olds
and above.
[6/3] Info for 16 to 64 year olds N/A
|[6/3] N/A
|Chofu
|[6/3] N/A
|[6/3] N/A
|Nishi Tokyo
|[6/3] Will start taking appointments for 65+ starting 6/3
[6/3] Info for 16 to 64 year olds N/A
|[6/3] N/A
|Kodaira
|[6/3] Will start taking appointments for 65+ starting 6/3
[6/3] 16 to 64 year olds: Not yet decided
|[6/3] N/A
|Mitaka
|[6/3] 16 o 64 year olds: Tickets scheduled to be sent
after July
|[6/3] 16 to 64 year olds:
Vaccinations scheduled to start
after July
|Hino
|[6/3] 60 to 64 year olds: Beginning of July
16 to 59 year olds: Beginning of July
|[6/3] 60 to 64 year olds: Scheduled
to receive vaccination at same time
as those with underlying conditions,
if vaccine supply is available.
16 to 59 year olds: Will be carried
out as supply permits.
|Tachikawa
|[6/3] 16 to 64 year olds: Not yet decided
|[6/3] N/A
|Higashimurayama
|[6/3] 16 to 64 year olds: Not yet decided; will be
announced on website when decided
|[6/3] N/A
|Tama
|[6/3] 16 to 64 year olds: mid-July
|[6/3] N/A
|Musashino
|[6/3] Starting at the end of June
|[6/3] N/A
|Ome
|[6/3] 16 to 64 year olds: Not yet decided
|[6/3] 16 to 64: Not yet decided
|Kokubunji
|[6/3]
— 60 to 64 year olds: Beginning of July
— 40 to 59 with underlying conditions: Beginning of July
— 12 to 39 with underlying conditions: Beginning of July
with pre-application for ticket
— 40 to 59 who work in senior care facilities: Beginning of
July
— 12 to 39 who work in senior care facilities: Beginning of
July with pre-application for ticket
— 40 to 59: Beginning of July
— Everyone else: End of July
|[6/3]
— For first five age groups described
in left cell: Vaccinations will start as
appointment slots become available.
— 40 to 59: To start at the end of July
as appointment slots become
available.
— Everyone else: Scheduled to start
after the end of August.
|Koganei
|[6/3]
— 16 to 64: Undecided but possible in June
|[6/3]
— 16 to 64: Undecided but possible
in July
|Higashikurume
|[6/3] 16 to 64: Undecided
|[6/3] 16 to 64: Undecided
|Akishima
|[6/3] 64 and under: Undecided. Will be updated on website.
|[6/3] 64 and under: N/A
|Inagi
|[6/3] 16 to 64: Undecided
|[6/3] 16 to 64: N/A
|Akiruno
|[6/3] 16 to 64: Undecided
|[6/3] 16 to 64: N/A
|Komae
|[6/3] 16 to 64: Undecided
|[6/3] 16 to 64: N/A
|Kiyose
|[6/3] 16 to 64: Undecided
|[6/3] 16 to 64: Undecided
|Kunitachi
|[6/3] 16 to 64 with underlying conditions: 6/14 to 6/18
[6/3] 16 to 64 general public: 6/14 to 6/18
|[6/3]
— 16 to 64 with underlying conditions:
Appointment slots will open as soon as
preparation is complete
— 16 to 64 general public: Undecided
|Musashimurayama
|[6/3] 16 to 64: Undecided
|[6/3] 16 to 64: N/A
|Fussa
|[6/3] 16 to 64: Undecided
|[6/3] 16 to 64: Schedule is being decided
|
Updates to schedule will be announced
on this page:
Vaccination Schedule (Link in Japanese)
|Hamura
|[6/3] 64 and under: After July
|[6/3] 16 to 64: N/A
|Mizuho
|[6/3] 60 and under with underlying conditions:
5/31 can start applying for a priority ticket.
[6/3] 60 to 64 and those with underlying conditions: 6/23
[6/3] Everyone else: After July
|[6/3] 16 to 64: N/A
|Hinode
|[6/3] 64 and under: Starting mid-June
|[6/3] 64 and under: N/A
|Oshima
|[6/3] 16 to 64: After July
|[6/3] 16 to 64: N/A
|Hachijo
|[6/3] 16 to 64: Undecided
|[6/3] 16 to 64: N/A
|Okutama
|[6/3] 16 to 64: N/A
|[6/3] 16 to 64: N/A
Lead photo: Mt. Takao access station, iStock