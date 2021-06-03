Hachioji, Machida, Western Tokyo Cities: COVID Vaccination Ticket Schedule

As of June 3rd, the majority of the cities in the Tokyo western suburbs have not announced when they will be mailing out COVID-19 vaccination vouchers.

Hachioji, Musashino, Kunitachi, and Hinode are scheduled to start sending voucher packets in June.

Other cities, including Machida, Hino, Tama, and Kokubunji plan to start sending out tickets in July.

In this post, we summarize the schedule for:

When vaccination vouchers will be mailed out to members of the general public aged 16 to 64 and

and When vaccinations are scheduled to start for this age group for all the cities in the Tokyo western suburbs.

For info on the Tokyo 23 Wards, please click here: Tokyo 23 Wards COVID Vaccination Schedule

Most municipalities are prioritizing people with underlying medical conditions to receive the vaccine. If you have a qualifying medical condition, you may receive a ticket before someone in the “general public” even if you don’t meet the age cut off specified in the schedule.

The “vaccination ticket” is a packet that will be snail mailed to your registered address with two vouchers (one for each of the doses), notice and instructions for making a reservation, a pre-vaccination screening questionnaire, and an information pamphlet explaining general information about the vaccine that you will receive, possible side effects, etc.

Tokyo’s Edogawa Ward has a complete English translation of the vaccination voucher packet (PDF in English) that it sent out to those 65 and above. The essential information in the packet will be the same, so it’s a useful reference even if you live in a different city or ward.

Click here for the Ministry of Health’s official translation of the pre-vaccination screening questionnaire (available in 17 languages). Here is the link to the English version of the form (PDF in English).

There is no charge to receive the vaccination.

In most municipalities, you can make a reservation online or by phone. Some cities and wards also have a LINE app set up for appointments. Please refer to the information provided in your vaccination ticket packet for how to make an appointment and the available vaccination sites in your ward.

The info in the table is based on information as published by each city on its official website, as of the morning of June 3, 2021. The table is sorted by population, starting with Hachioji.

Visit the official site by clicking on the city name linked below.

Lead photo: Mt. Takao access station, iStock

Vaccination ticket schedule for Tokyo 23 Wards