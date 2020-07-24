How are Tokyoites Coping with 2020? — Survey of Local Residents

I never expected 2020 to pan out as it has so far. And if you knew this was how it was going to play out, how about a little heads up next time? At this point in the year it feels like the smallest of victories (even throwaway jokes in an article about the state of 2020!) are what get us through the day.

Today we’re going to take a look at a small slice of residents of Japan (both foreigners and Japanese nationals) to get a better idea of how people are coping and adjusting to life halfway through the year 2020.

First off though, let’s get a little background information about what has happened so far.

January: First case of COVID-19 infection confirmed in Japan on January 16, 2020.

February: The Diamond Princess cruise ship was quarantined in the Port of Yokohama for roughly a month starting February 4. At least 712 of the 3,711 passengers and crew were confirmed to test positive for COVID-19, with 14 deaths.

March: The Summer Olympic and Paralympic games are declared to be postponed on March 24.

April: A state of emergency is declared for seven prefectures on April 7, 2020. The entire nation declares a state of emergency on April 16.

May: The state of emergency is extended from May 4 to May 31. Plans are made to provide residents with a ¥100,000 special cash payment.

June: New cases of COVID-19 in Tokyo begin to rise as the number of new cases exceeds 100 for three days in a row starting June 28.

July: The Go To Travel campaign is devised to bring domestic tourism up to boost the economy of areas hit hard by the impact of COVID-19. The campaign will provide discounts and coupons for those visiting tourist destinations in Japan. With the rise in new cases in Tokyo, Tokyo is dropped from the campaign.

July 23: The Tokyo metropolitan government confirs a single-day record of 366 new cases of the novel coronavirus. Tokyo has seen triple-digit single-day new infections on all but two days in July, with infections totaling 10,054 on Wednesday.

And that is a very, very brief rundown of what this year has been like.

Survey Results

With that, here is our short survey and responses.

Demographics

Our first set of questions for our 16 respondents gives us an idea of the makeup of our group.

Just over a third of the group are Japanese nationals, and the rest are foreigners living in Japan.

Then we asked our group where they live, and the vast majority of the group reside in the Greater Tokyo Metropolitan Area with only two respondents living outside this area. Within those living in the GTMA, 8 respondents live within the 23 special wards of Tokyo.

The last graph in this demographic dataset shows how long the respondents have lived in Japan. Keep in mind that since 6 of our respondents are Japanese nationals, there is a bias towards the “5 years or longer” response. But, even so, our group of foreigners have all been living in Japan for at least 3 years. Other information to keep in mind regarding the group is that it was split evenly between men and women (8 each). And the age of the group was split into 20s (7 respondents), 30s (8 respondents), and 40s (1 respondent).

Concern about financial situation

Next we dove into how residents are feeling about their current financial situation. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has had a serious impact on the economic stability of many residents in Japan (and the world). We also asked some open-ended questions regarding finances and here are some responses.

Q: Are you cutting back on any of your expenses?

Nope, spending more money since I have more time for myself.

Trying to budget more and figure out what is really necessary. At the same time if working from home continues will need to set up a more permanent home office.

Not intentionally, but avoiding going out for dinner and drinking has a good effect on saving.

Yes, basically everything besides food.

We also tried to gauge the general mood of those living in Tokyo (and some other parts of Japan) is right now.

Mental State

Q: Can you briefly describe your current mental state as we head into the second half of 2020?

Nothing much of a change, but it’s still hard to switch from working to relaxing when working from home.

Taking it day by day. Some days are easier than others. If my office just told us we would be working from home the rest of the year I think it would be much less stressful than having to worry about commuting and working in Tokyo. Would be nice to feel comfortable enough going out and seeing people, but talking via Facetime/Line/etc. makes me still feel connected to friends and family.

Just like usual.

I’m feeling fatigue both physically and mentally more or less, due to the long lasting self-restraint. The 1st half of 2020 was a new obstacle, challenge, and adaptation. The second half we will require more patience in addition to those.

Better than the first half to be honest.

I am giving up 2020 already.

I am mentally more prepared for what might happen in the next 6 months and so based on what had happened in the past 5 months.

My mental situation is stable. It’s normal for me not to go out, and there is no problem even if I stay at home all day.

Stressful.

It seems like we received a variety of responses in regard to this question. While it seems like a majority of responses tended to include some mention of “concerned,” “stressed,” or “anxious,” we also had a few responses basically stating that things are going normal (all things considered).

Commuting

We were also curious about how different workplaces are adapting to telework (or not). At Real Estate Japan we are continuing to use telework for the most part. There are certain work process that require a physical presence in the office. In fact, Nathan in the Gaijinpot Housing Service wrote an article about how working at home in Japan has been for him! Here are some more responses from our group about how working in Japan has been.

How has your job been affected?

Q: How has your job been affected by the coronavirus and social distancing measures, if at all?

Our company encourages all the staff doing remote work since March, and my work environment had been changed a lot. I consider it’s not just a negative impact at all, but it’s giving me a chance to focus on efficiency as well as giving me an awareness for an importance of close communication. I feel that we are increasing productivities by taking advantage of online tools and new system etc.

Lost job due to economic influence of Corona.

Work from home everyday, became extremely isolated, mainly only go out for groceries.

Working from home since the end of February. All meetings will be done using Zoom/Microsoft Teams for the foreseeable future. We are having to rely more on local staff to plan for next year’s project planning instead of visiting sites in person.

Mandatory masks required at all public spaces. Besides that, work is operating normally.



Thoughts on living in Japan in the long term

Some long-term foreign residents of Japan will remember the impact of the 2011 Tohoku Earthquake and how concerned the population was. The COVID-19 pandemic is a different beast, but we thought that it might also be playing a role in how foreigners are planning their long-term goals in Japan.

Q: Has experiencing this pandemic in Japan changed your perspective on living in Japan in the long-term?

(YES) I still want to live in Japan, but it’s kind of worrisome that not even permanent residency will keep me from getting banned from getting back into the country where I work, pay taxes and live.

(NO) Main reason is that I have family here in Japan. Also, I compare the situation in Japan to other countries. Although there are increase in numbers of infections, Japan is doing pretty well to lower the number of death tolls and cases of serious conditions.

(YES ) Originally it did, and I’m more open to going home now in general now in the future. However for the time being I have no solid plans to return home. As long as I have employment I’m happy to stay here.

(NO) The current situation’s aftereffects are felt worldwide, so no reason to go back because of that. Besides that, Japan handled the outbreak mostly appropriate.

(NO) Still plan to stay here long term. Wish they had handled things better though.

(NO) Decision has remained unchanged.

Upon sifting through the responses I realize that this might have done better as just an open-ended question. Because the “change” in the question isn’t specified as a positive or negative change. However, upon reading the responses you can get a little context for the answers and better understand the thoughts and concerns of our respondents.

Avoid group activities?

And lastly, we just wanted to check how seriously people were taking social distancing still.

This is just a slice of residents living in Japan, but it does give us a glimpse into the current thoughts and concerns that people have. Thank you very much to our survey respondents.

