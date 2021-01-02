How crowded was Hatsumode at Sensoji Temple in Asakusa on New Year’s Day 2021?

Many people in Japan spent New Year’s day 2021 at home, as requested by the government in order to lessen the risk of spreading the coronavirus but crowds were evident at some major shrines and temples around the country.

Hatsumode (初詣 ) or the first shrine or temple visit of the new year is a staple during “normal” years and shrines and temples are usually packed with people going to pray for good health, luck, and prosperity. Hatsumode is usually observed at Shinto shrines but many people also go to Buddhist temples in the first days of the new year to observe this tradition.

Below are photos taken around Sensoji (Temple) in Tokyo on January 1, 2021. Dating from the the 7th century, Sensoji is Tokyo’s most famous temple and the most popular among foreign tourists.

What was the Asakusa neighborhood like on New Year’s day 2021?

Lead photo: Nakamise shopping street, leading to Sensoji Temple, January 1, 2021, photo by Scott Kouchi

