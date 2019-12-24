How I Stopped Worrying and Learned to Love Japanese Christmas

First off: I’m not implying that Japanese Christmas is inferior to other Christmases.

All I’m saying is that it took me some time to understand its nuances and embrace it for what it is – and for what it isn’t. I do know a few westerners who adamantly and unforgivingly slam Japanese Christmas as a cheap imitation of “true” Christmas. But I think it just comes down to the degree of personal attachment you have to your own interpretation of what Christmas is. And that’s a philosophical road that this article isn’t really going to head down.

I will say that Japanese Christmas is definitely different from how I remember Christmas back home, but to me, that means it’s a chance to explore a new environment and different customs. My point of view is: if you approach Japanese Christmas with a negative mindset from the get-go, you’re gonna have a bad time. Although, if you’re reading this on your way to work on the 25th in Japan, I can totally understand (and sympathize with) any animosity towards Japan’s take on Christmas.

I can only share what has worked for me regarding leaning into Japanese Christmas, but the main factor has been time. It’s too easy to have your first impression of the holidays here clouded by homesickness. That being said, more power to you if a holiday trip back home is what recharges your batteries. I think to me that’s what the holidays are about, finding your happiness and recharging for the upcoming year.

Part of moving to a new city (let alone a new country) is that your social circle will be quite limited at the start. Once you get over that initial hurdle of finding friends and creating social circles, you’ll feel much more comfortable spending the holidays in your new environment. It’s just one of those growing pains that comes with starting a new life in unfamiliar surroundings.

And at what point does one’s new surroundings become “home”? At this point I feel like if I leave Japan for a trip to my “home” country I’ll be missing out on the festivities here. This balancing act between old-home and new-home can get exhausting (especially in international relationship where you have families 3,000 miles apart), but it’s something to come to terms with when planning on spending a chunk of your life away from “home.”

Rather than freaking out about “how different” everything feels, take a deep breath and relax. Embrace the idea that things in your life can change, that traditions and customs don’t have to be set in stone. You are able to create your own traditions on your own path. Then you can explore the options you have to really enjoy the holidays your way. That might include checking out various Christmas Markets around Tokyo or catching the first sunrise of the new year.

It can be difficult to find your own happiness during this time when your surroundings are unfamiliar. Just take a deep breath and try not to stress out too much. Sometimes it can feel like there’s societal pressure to engage in festive family/friend gatherings, but there’s nothing wrong with taking a little time off from that, too. Use the time off for some self-care – practice the Japanese custom of tidying up over the new year.

This December is the fifth holiday season of mine staying on Japanese soil. My holiday schedule kicks off with a potluck with other ex-pats staying in Tokyo. I also plan to FaceTime my family and make a digital appearance at the gatherings, but after that I’ll have the rest of the break to myself. And with that time I’ll catch up on The Witcher on Netflix and maybe check out some shrines in the new year. The holidays are what you make it, so you might as well enjoy them!

I apologize, this article is written from my American perspective of the holiday season. That being said, I think some of the hardships of spending holidays away from home are universally recognized and might apply to those from other countries moving to Japan. At any rate, let me know in the comments how you have adapted your holiday season in Japan, or if you use the time to visit loved ones back in your home country.

Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone!

Lead photo: Tomohiro Ohtake via Flickr