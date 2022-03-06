How long do you have to quarantine when you enter Japan?

As of March 6th, Japan still requires some returnees and foreigners to quarantine when they enter the country.

On March 1st, Japan started easing strict entry controls, with students and business people being allowed in from some countries. However, tourists are still banned.

This means that foreigners who are sponsored by a university or business will be able to get visas and enter Japan.

All travelers, including Japanese nationals, have to submit a certificate of a negative test result conducted within 72 hours prior to departing from the country/region where they stayed immediately before entering Japan.

Whether you have to quarantine, how long, and where depends on what country you are entering from and whether you’ve received a booster (a third shot), as documented by a vaccination certificate.

People entering Japan, including returnees and foreign nationals, also have to report their whereabouts and health condition through the Entrants, Returnees Follow-up System (ERFS), which is overseen by the health ministry.

Countries designated as Omicron hotspots

Japan has designated certain countries as Omicron hotspots. As of the end of February there were 37 countries on this list, but as detailed on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’s website, 12 countries and one city were removed from the list, effective 0:00am (JST) on March 3, 2022. One country, Viet Nam, was also added to the list effective March 3rd.

Countries designated as Omicron hotspots – As of March 3, 2022

Bangladesh

Brazil (Parana)

Cambodia

Egypt

India

Indonesia

Iran

Iraq

Jordan

Maldives

Mexico

Mongolia

Myanmar

Nepal

Pakistan

Peru

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

South Korea

Sri Lanka

Sweden

Switzerland

Turkey

Uzbekistan

Vietnam

Countries removed from Omicron hotspot list – As of March 3, 2022

Albania

Brazil (Sao Paulo)

Canada

Denmark

France

Germany

Israel

Italy

Lebanon

Norway

Oman

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

How long do you have to quarantine?

The quarantine requirements are as follows:

If you are coming from one of the countries on the list and have not received a booster shot:

You have to quarantine for three days at a designated facility

You have to have a negative test on the third day

If you are coming from one of the countries on the list and have received a booster shot, documented with a vaccination certificate:

You have to quarantine for three days at home or a hotel/rental accommodation of your choice and you have to have a negative test on the third day.

If you don’t take a test on the third day, you have to quarantine for seven days (another four days)

If you are not coming from one of the countries on the list and have not received a booster shot:

You have to quarantine for three days at home or a hotel/rental accommodation of your choice and you have to have a negative test on the third day.

If you don’t take a test on the third day, you have to quarantine for seven days (another four days)

If you are not coming from one of the countries on the list and have received a booster shot, documented with a vaccination certificate:

You are not required to quarantine.

For example, if you are arriving from the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, or the United Kingdom (or any of the countries not on the hotspot list) and have received a booster shot, you do not need to quarantine at all.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs website (in English)

