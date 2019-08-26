How to Fill Out a Medical Exam Form at Doctor’s Office in Japan: With Japanese-English Translation

When you visit a doctor’s office or hospital in Japan, you’ll be asked to be fill out a short medical questionnaire / examination form. In Japanese, this form is called a 問診票 (monshinhyou). Basically, this is the intake form where you provide basic information about yourself, your symptoms and a little about your medical history.
In this article, we provide English translations of the most commonly asked questions and words used in a typical medical questionnaire.
Some major hospitals in Tokyo, Osaka, and other big cities have English-speaking staff and English forms but most clinics and hospitals in smaller cities do not. In Tokyo, three well-known hospitals serving the English-speaking community are: Tokyo Takanawa Hospital Internatioal Clinic, St. Luke’s International Hospital, and Sanno Hospital.
There is no single standard Japanese medical questionnaire/exam form. Here is an example of a form you would fill out at an internal medicine clinic (where you would go, for example, if you have a cold or need a primary care physician).
Below we give the Japanese kanji, romaji, and English translation of the most commonly asked questions and commonly used words.
General Information
|Japanese
|Romaji
|English
|
氏名
|Shimei
|Name
|日付
|Hizuki
|(Today’s) Date
|生年月日
|Seinengappi
|Birthdate
|年
|Nen
|Year
|月
|Tsuki
|Month
|日
|Hi
|Day
|性別
|Seibetsu
|Sex
|男
|Otoko
|Male
|女
|Onna
|Female
|ご住所
|Gojūsho
|Address
|連絡先
|Renraku saki
|Contact Info
|自宅
|Jitaku
|Home
|携帯
|Keitai
|Mobile
|身長
|Shinchō
|Height
|体重
|Taijū
|Weight
|本日の温度
|Honnichi no ondo
|Your body temperature (today)
|現在通院中の病院などはありますか？
|Genzai tsūin-chū no byōin nado wa arimasu ka?
|Are you currently going to any other hospitals/clinics?
Symptoms
Not all questionnaire forms have a section asking you to check off your symptoms, but it’s still useful to know the main words to describe the most common ones.
|Japanese
|Romaji
|English
|症状
|Shōjō
|Symptoms
|どのような症状ですか?
|Dono yōna shōjō desu ka?
|What symptoms do you have?
|それはいつからですか?
|Sore wa itsu kara desu ka?
|When did the symptoms start?
|今日
|Kyou
|Today
|昨日
|Kinou
|Yesterday
|一週間前
|Isshūkanmae
|One week ago
|一ヶ月前
|Ikkagetsumae
|One month ago
|以上
|Ijyou
|More than. As in “More than 1 month ago”
|喉が痛い
|Nodo ga itai
|Sore throat
|胸が痛い
|Mune ga itai
|Chest pain
|吐き気
|Hakike
|Nausea
|下痢
|Geri
|Diarrhea
|血便
|Ketsuben
|Bloody stool
|高血圧
|Kōketsuatsu
|High blood pressure
|疲れやすい
|Tsukareyasui
|Easily fatigued
|身体がふるえる
|Karada ga furueru
|Shaking / shivering
|めまい
|Memai
|Dizziness
|せき
|Seki
|Cough
|胸が苦しい
|Mune ga kurushii
|Chest discomfort
|嘔吐
|Ōto
|Vomiting
|お腹が張る
|Ohara ga haru
|Abdominal swelling
|熱がある
|Netsu ga aru
|Fever
|眠れない
|Nemurenai
|Can not sleep
|体重が減っている
|Taijū ga hette iru
|Weight loss
|勝手に動く
|Katte ni ugoku
|Involuntary (body) movements
|口が渇く
|Kuchi ga kawaku
|Dry mouth
|動悸
|Dōki
|Palpitations
|胃が痛い
|I ga itai
|Stomachache
|お腹が痛い
|Onakagaitai
|Abdominal pain
|息切れ
|Ikegire
|Shortness of breath
|発疹
|Hosshin
|Rash
|だるい
|Darui
|Lack of energy
|食欲がない
|Shokuyoku ga nai
|Loss of appetite
|寒い
|Samui
|Coldness
|全身にむくみがある
|Zenshin ni mukumi ga aru
|Swelling of the whole body
|体にの部にむくみがある
|Karada no ichibu ni mukumi ga aru
|Swelling in part of the body
|痺れ
|Shibire
|Numbness / tingling
|その他
|Sonota
|Other (Symptoms)
Medical History
These questions cover your medical history, including whether you’ve ever had a major illness, whether you’re allergic to anything and your smoking and drinking habits.
|Japanese
|Romaji
|English
|はい
|Hai
|Yes
|いえ
|Ie
|No
|現在治療している病気はありますか?
|Genzai chiryō shite iru byōki wa arimasu ka?
|Are you currently undergoing treatment for any illnesses?
|病名
|Byōmei
|Name of disease
|薬や食べ物でアレルギーがでますか?
|Kusuri ya tabemono arerugī ga demasu ka?
|Are you allergic to any foods or medications?
|薬
|Kusuri
|Medication
|食べ物
|Tabemono
|Food
|その他
|Sonota
|Other
|現在飲んでいる薬はありますか?
|Genzai nonde iru kusuri wa arimasu ka?
|Are you currently taking any medications?
|持っていれば見せてください
|Motte ireba misete kuta ゙ sai
|Please show us the medications if you have them with you.
|今までにかかった病気はありますか?
|Ima made ni kakatta byōki wa arimasu ka?
|Have you previously had any of the diseases listed below?
|胃腸の病気
|Ichō no byōki
|Gastrointestinal disease
|腎臓の病気
|Jinzō no byōki
|Kidney disease
|脳・神経系の病気
|Nō shinkei-kei no byōki
|Brain and nervous system diseases
|甲状腺の病気
|Kōjōsen no byōki
|Thyroid disease
|肝臓の病気
|Kanzō no byōki
|Liver disease
|呼吸器の病気
|Kokyū-ki no byōki
|Respiratory disease
|糖尿病
|Tōnyō-byō
|Diabetes
|心臓の病気
|Shinzō no byōki
|Heart disease
|血液の病気
|Ketsueki no byōki
|Blood disease
|癌
|Gan
|Cancer
|たばこを吸いますか?
|Tabako o suimasu ka
|Do you smoke?
|吸う
|Suu
|(Yes), I smoke.
|現在
|Genzai
|Currently. As is, “Cuurently, how much do you smoke?”
|本/日
|Hon / Hi
|# of Cigarettes Per Day
|喫煙歴
|Kitsuen-reki
|Duration (How long you smoked)
|以前吸っていた
|Izen sutte ita
|No, but I used to smoke.
|過去
|Kako
|Previous (amount you used to smoke).
|吸わない
|Suwanai
|No, I don’t smoke
|お酒を飲みますか?
|Osake o nomimasuka?
|Do you drink alcohol?
|手術を受けたことがありますか?
|Shujutsu o uketa koto ga arimasu ka?
|Have you ever had surgery
|いつごろですか?
|Itsu goro desu ka?
|When (did you have surgery)?
|手術名
|Shujutsu-mei
|Type of surgery
|麻酔を受けたことがありますか?
|Masui o uketa koto ga arimasu ka?
|Have you ever had anesthesia?
|全身麻酔
|Zenshin masui
|General anesthesia
|局所麻酔
|Kyokusho masui
|Local anesthesia
|麻酔をして何かトラブルがありましたか?
|Masui o shite nanika toraburu ga arimashita ka?
|Did you have any problems related to the anesthesia?
|妊娠していますか、またその可能性はありますか?
|Ninshin shite imasu ka, mata sono kanōsei wa arimasu ka?
|Are you pregnant or is it possible?
|ヶ月
|Ka getsu
|[Number] of months (pregnant)
|わからない
|Wakaranai
|I do not know.
|授乳中ですか?
|Junyū-chūte desu ka?
|Are you breastfeeding?
