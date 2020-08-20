How to Live in a Japanese Apartment: Household Appliance English-Japanese Glossary

This article is part of our series on how to live in a Japanese apartment. In this chapter we present a basic English-Japanese glossary of useful words having to do with washing machines, air conditioners, and refrigerators.

Washing machine

English Japanese (Romaji) Japanese (Kana) Japanese (Kanji) Notes Washing machine sentakuki せんたくき 洗濯機 Lint filter itokuzu firuta いとくずフィルター 糸くずフィルター rinto firuta リントフィルター Dryer filter kansou firuta かんそうフィルター 乾燥フィルター Water hose kyuusui hosu きゅうすいホース 給水ホース Faucet joint kyuusuisen jointo きゅうすいせんジョイント 給水栓ジョイント Faucet coupler (hose adapter) kyuusuisen tsugite きゅうすいせんすぎて 給水栓継手 Washing capacity sentaku youryou せんたくようりょう 洗濯容量 Washing machine cleaner sentakuki kurina せんたくきクリーナ 洗濯機クリーナ Water trap haisui torappu はいすいトラップ 排水トラップ Wikipedia Waterproof floor bousui furoa ぼうすいフロア 防水フロア

Air conditioner

English Japanese (Romaji) Japanese (Kana) Japanese (Kanji) Notes Air conditioner eakon エアコン kuuchousetsubi くうちょうせつび 空調設備 Outdoor unit shitsugaiki しつがいき 室外機 Piping haikan はいかん 配管 Coolant reibai れいばい 冷媒 Backboard seita せいた 背板 Board installed on the wall on which the AC unit can be mounted Drain hose dorenhosu ドレンホース Hose covering keshou kaba けしょうカバー 化粧カバー Cover that goes over the exposed piping between the AC unit indoors and the outdoor unit surimu kaba スリムカバー Concealed piping inpei haikan いんぺいはいかん 隠蔽配管 Construction technique where AC pipes are hidden inside walls, etc. Parts cleaning bunkai kuriningu ぶんかいクリーニング 分解クリーニング Air conditioner removal eakon torihazushi エアコンとりはずし エアコン取り外し Mounting plates tatesan タテサン タテ桟 Installed on walls which were not built with AC units in mind (usually much older homes) Plastic block puraburokku プラブロック Plastic risers on which the outdoor unit is placed

Refrigerator

English Japanese (Romaji) Japanese (Kana) Japanese (Kanji) Notes Refrigerator reizouko れいぞうこ 冷蔵庫 Freezer reitouko れいとうこ 冷凍庫 Ice drawer seihyoushitsu せいひょうしつ 製氷室 Heat resistant top tainetsu toppu teburu たいねつとっぷてーぶる 耐熱トップテーブル Designates that you can place a microwave or toaster oven on top of the refrigerator Right-opening migihiraki みぎひらき 右開き Door hinge on the right Left-opening hidarihiraki ひだりひらき 左開き Door hinge on the left French doors furenchidoa フレンチドア kanonbiraki かんのんびらき 観音開き Double-hinged sayuuhiraki さゆうひらき 左右開き Adjustable shelves kadoudana かどうだな 可動棚 Seismic lock taishin rokku たいしんロック 耐震ロック Function that locks doors when an earthquake is detected Touch-to-open tacchiopun タッチオープン Function on newer models to automatically open a door with just a touch Crisper drawer yasaishitsu やさいしつ 野菜室 Lit. “vegetable room”

