How to Live in a Japanese Apartment: Household Appliance English-Japanese Glossary

This article is part of our series on how to live in a Japanese apartment. In this chapter we present a basic English-Japanese glossary of useful words having to do with washing machines, air conditioners, and refrigerators.

Washing machine

English Japanese (Romaji) Japanese (Kana) Japanese (Kanji) Notes
Washing machine sentakuki せんたくき 洗濯機
Lint filter itokuzu firuta いとくずフィルター 糸くずフィルター
rinto firuta リントフィルター
Dryer filter kansou firuta かんそうフィルター 乾燥フィルター
Water hose kyuusui hosu きゅうすいホース 給水ホース
Faucet joint kyuusuisen jointo きゅうすいせんジョイント 給水栓ジョイント
Faucet coupler (hose adapter) kyuusuisen tsugite きゅうすいせんすぎて 給水栓継手
Washing capacity sentaku youryou せんたくようりょう 洗濯容量
Washing machine cleaner sentakuki kurina せんたくきクリーナ 洗濯機クリーナ
Water trap haisui torappu はいすいトラップ 排水トラップ Wikipedia
Waterproof floor bousui furoa ぼうすいフロア 防水フロア

You may also be interested in:

How to use a Japanese washing machine

Please click on the image to go to the full article on “How to use a Japanese washing machine”

Air conditioner

English Japanese (Romaji) Japanese (Kana) Japanese (Kanji) Notes
Air conditioner eakon エアコン
kuuchousetsubi くうちょうせつび 空調設備
Outdoor unit shitsugaiki しつがいき 室外機
Piping haikan はいかん 配管
Coolant reibai れいばい 冷媒
Backboard seita せいた 背板 Board installed on the wall on which the AC unit can be mounted
Drain hose dorenhosu ドレンホース
Hose covering keshou kaba けしょうカバー 化粧カバー Cover that goes over the exposed piping between the AC unit indoors and the outdoor unit
surimu kaba スリムカバー
Concealed piping inpei haikan いんぺいはいかん 隠蔽配管 Construction technique where AC pipes are hidden inside walls, etc.
Parts cleaning bunkai kuriningu ぶんかいクリーニング 分解クリーニング
Air conditioner removal eakon torihazushi エアコンとりはずし エアコン取り外し
Mounting plates tatesan タテサン タテ桟 Installed on walls which were not built with AC units in mind (usually much older homes)
Plastic block puraburokku プラブロック Plastic risers on which the outdoor unit is placed

You may also be interested in:

How to use a Japanese AC remote control

How to use a wall-mounted air conditioner and heating unit and tips for efficiently keeping your home warm in the winter (and cool in the summer). Please click on the image to go to the full article.

Refrigerator

English Japanese (Romaji) Japanese (Kana) Japanese (Kanji) Notes
Refrigerator reizouko れいぞうこ 冷蔵庫
Freezer reitouko れいとうこ 冷凍庫
Ice drawer seihyoushitsu せいひょうしつ 製氷室
Heat resistant top tainetsu toppu teburu たいねつとっぷてーぶる 耐熱トップテーブル Designates that you can place a microwave or toaster oven on top of the refrigerator
Right-opening migihiraki みぎひらき 右開き Door hinge on the right
Left-opening hidarihiraki ひだりひらき 左開き Door hinge on the left
French doors furenchidoa フレンチドア
kanonbiraki かんのんびらき 観音開き
Double-hinged sayuuhiraki さゆうひらき 左右開き
Adjustable shelves kadoudana かどうだな 可動棚
Seismic lock taishin rokku たいしんロック 耐震ロック Function that locks doors when an earthquake is detected
Touch-to-open tacchiopun タッチオープン Function on newer models to automatically open a door with just a touch
Crisper drawer yasaishitsu やさいしつ 野菜室 Lit. “vegetable room”

You may also be interested in