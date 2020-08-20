How to Live in a Japanese Apartment: Household Appliance English-Japanese Glossary

This article is part of our series on how to live in a Japanese apartment. In this chapter we present a basic English-Japanese glossary of useful words having to do with washing machines, air conditioners, and refrigerators.
Washing machine
|English
|Japanese (Romaji)
|Japanese (Kana)
|Japanese (Kanji)
|Notes
|Washing machine
|sentakuki
|せんたくき
|洗濯機
|Lint filter
|itokuzu firuta
|いとくずフィルター
|糸くずフィルター
|rinto firuta
|リントフィルター
|Dryer filter
|kansou firuta
|かんそうフィルター
|乾燥フィルター
|Water hose
|kyuusui hosu
|きゅうすいホース
|給水ホース
|Faucet joint
|kyuusuisen jointo
|きゅうすいせんジョイント
|給水栓ジョイント
|Faucet coupler (hose adapter)
|kyuusuisen tsugite
|きゅうすいせんすぎて
|給水栓継手
|Washing capacity
|sentaku youryou
|せんたくようりょう
|洗濯容量
|Washing machine cleaner
|sentakuki kurina
|せんたくきクリーナ
|洗濯機クリーナ
|Water trap
|haisui torappu
|はいすいトラップ
|排水トラップ
|Wikipedia
|Waterproof floor
|bousui furoa
|ぼうすいフロア
|防水フロア
Air conditioner
|English
|Japanese (Romaji)
|Japanese (Kana)
|Japanese (Kanji)
|Notes
|Air conditioner
|eakon
|エアコン
|kuuchousetsubi
|くうちょうせつび
|空調設備
|Outdoor unit
|shitsugaiki
|しつがいき
|室外機
|Piping
|haikan
|はいかん
|配管
|Coolant
|reibai
|れいばい
|冷媒
|Backboard
|seita
|せいた
|背板
|Board installed on the wall on which the AC unit can be mounted
|Drain hose
|dorenhosu
|ドレンホース
|Hose covering
|keshou kaba
|けしょうカバー
|化粧カバー
|Cover that goes over the exposed piping between the AC unit indoors and the outdoor unit
|surimu kaba
|スリムカバー
|Concealed piping
|inpei haikan
|いんぺいはいかん
|隠蔽配管
|Construction technique where AC pipes are hidden inside walls, etc.
|Parts cleaning
|bunkai kuriningu
|ぶんかいクリーニング
|分解クリーニング
|Air conditioner removal
|eakon torihazushi
|エアコンとりはずし
|エアコン取り外し
|Mounting plates
|tatesan
|タテサン
|タテ桟
|Installed on walls which were not built with AC units in mind (usually much older homes)
|Plastic block
|puraburokku
|プラブロック
|Plastic risers on which the outdoor unit is placed
Refrigerator
|English
|Japanese (Romaji)
|Japanese (Kana)
|Japanese (Kanji)
|Notes
|Refrigerator
|reizouko
|れいぞうこ
|冷蔵庫
|Freezer
|reitouko
|れいとうこ
|冷凍庫
|Ice drawer
|seihyoushitsu
|せいひょうしつ
|製氷室
|Heat resistant top
|tainetsu toppu teburu
|たいねつとっぷてーぶる
|耐熱トップテーブル
|Designates that you can place a microwave or toaster oven on top of the refrigerator
|Right-opening
|migihiraki
|みぎひらき
|右開き
|Door hinge on the right
|Left-opening
|hidarihiraki
|ひだりひらき
|左開き
|Door hinge on the left
|French doors
|furenchidoa
|フレンチドア
|kanonbiraki
|かんのんびらき
|観音開き
|Double-hinged
|sayuuhiraki
|さゆうひらき
|左右開き
|Adjustable shelves
|kadoudana
|かどうだな
|可動棚
|Seismic lock
|taishin rokku
|たいしんロック
|耐震ロック
|Function that locks doors when an earthquake is detected
|Touch-to-open
|tacchiopun
|タッチオープン
|Function on newer models to automatically open a door with just a touch
|Crisper drawer
|yasaishitsu
|やさいしつ
|野菜室
|Lit. “vegetable room”